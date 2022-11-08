ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stolen Teddy Bear Leads To Great Life Lesson

 3 days ago

When San Antonio mom Maria José Escobar and her husband got a divorce, they gave their five-year-old son a teddy bear to help him cope with the new situation of going back and forth between his parents' two houses.

The bear became very special to him and he took it everywhere with him, including on a recent camping trip with his dad. But the boy was having trouble getting to sleep, so his dad decided to leave the campsite. He loaded up Jens and headed home, leaving their tent and supplies to come back and get the next morning. Only, when they returned, someone had taken everything, including his special teddy bear.

Their son was inconsolable and asked his mom to record a video asking whoever took it to return it, but he couldn’t stop crying. His mom posted the video to social media hoping someone could help find the bear and the response was overwhelming. Hundreds of people commented in support and soon, Dozens of replacements were shipped to him from all across the country. They decided to donate all but one of the bears to the Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas to be given to kids going through a loss. And Maria says that the family learned a good lesson out of the experience. "For every one bad person that there is in the world, there are 20, 30, 40 good people that want to see you smile".

Photo: Getty Images

