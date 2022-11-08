Read full article on original website
RC Sheriff reports arrests
FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Thursday. Amber Booth, 39, of Humboldt is suspected of possession, cruelty toward children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. She was arrested Nov. 7. Bailey Dicken, 20, of Humboldt is suspected of flight to avoid arrest,...
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Police cited and released three people for having animals at large. Those individuals are identified as; 32-year-old Brooke Marie Carter, 56-year-old James Orville Conley and 19-year-old Dustin John Baker. The three Creston residents were cited and released on a Promise to Appear.
Man arrested on a warrant in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department released information on an incident that occurred on Avenue A this morning. Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and US Marshalls went to 2906 Avenue A to serve a felony warrant on a male party believed to be inside. While watching the residence, officers observed a second male known to officers enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. The officers knew the male was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Adams County Sheriff’s report, 11/10/22: Cumberland man arrested on drug & child endangerment charges
(Corning, Iowa) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has released a report on arrests and/or incidents occurring from Oct. 25th through the 28th:. On Oct. 25th, at around 4:52-p.m. Adams County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 25 at 250th Street. Upon further investigation, 36-year-old Angel Sharpsteen was arrested and charged with Driving while (under) suspension. A passenger in the vehicle, 27-year-old Dashawn Procks, was arrested and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Poss. of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana – 1st offense. Sharpsteen later posted a $300 cash-only bond and was released from the Jail. Procks was later released on a $1,300 cash-only bond.
Creston Police report, 11/9/22: 1 arrest, 1 incident of theft
(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department report 36-year-old Melisa Rhiane Griesinger, of Creston, was arrested today (Wed.) at around 12:45-a.m. She was charged with Public Intoxication/1st offense, and Interference with Official Acts. Griesinger was transported to the Clarke County Jail, where her cash or surety bond was set at $600.
Body of Missing Taylor County Man Found
(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Davenport trial continued until 1/24/2023
(Atlantic, Iowa) – A Judge presiding over the case of an Atlantic man facing multiple felony charges, has approved a continuation of the proceedings until January, 2023. 53-year-old Edward Allen Davenport had been set to go to trial on Nov. 29th. Davenport faces Class-D Felony charges that include Assault while participating in a felony, Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury, and Going Armed with Intent, and a Class-B Felony charge of Burglary in the 1st Degree. A Pre-trial conference will now take place Jan. 9, 2023, at 9-a.m. in Atlantic, with trial on Jan. 24th at 9:30-a.m.
Barricaded subject in Council Bluffs surrenders w/o incident
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs arrested two men during an incident this (Thursday) morning, following a brief stand-off. Authorities report Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and U-S Marshalls, went to 2906 Avenue A in Council Bluffs, to serve a felony warrant on a man believed to be inside the residence. While watching the residence, officers saw a second male who was known to officers, enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. Those same officers knew that person was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Two in custody after standoff in Council Bluffs neighborhood
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Federal law-enforcement officials and Council Bluffs Police were working early Thursday to get a couple of fugitives and a stolen gun off the streets. Police had to shut down a portion of Avenue A for about an hour and a half Thursday morning to get...
Mills County traffic stop results in a lengthy pursuit and eventual arrest of two suspects
[Noon News] (Glenwood, Iowa) – An attempted traffic stop late Monday night in Mills County resulted in a long chase and two arrests. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports at around 10:57-p.m., Monday, a Mills County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to stop a vehicle for an expired registration, at Highway 34 and 284th Street. The driver refused to yield and the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 34 in speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County
(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
Red Oak Police Report
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jacob David Berggren, of Red Oak, Tuesday evening on a valid Violation of Probation warrant out of Nebraska. Berggren is being charged with Fugitive from Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Nebraska. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Red Oak Police Department in the arrest.
(Update) 1 injured in 3 car collision Friday morning in Atlantic
(Atlantic,Iowa) – One person was transported to Cass Health in Atlantic, following a three-vehicle accident at 7th and Walnut Streets. The collision occurred at around 7:34-a.m. Atlantic Police Chief Devin Hogue…. Chief Hogue says the male driver of the red HHR, which came to rest against a tree...
Clarinda Police Responds to Threatening Letter
(Clarinda, Iowa) – Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers reports, late Wednesday evening, Clarinda Police were notified of a juvenile’s written threat of violence to the campus of the Clarinda Lutheran School. Brothers said the “Clarinda Lutheran School has cooperated fully with the Clarinda Police Department to address this threat and the juvenile involved is currently in the custody of police.
Dorsey Trial continued until 2023
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – A District Court Judge has granted a request from an attorney for a Cass County woman, to continue her 1st Degree Murder and Child Endangerment trial until May 1, 2023. The trial for 39-year-old Alison Dorsey, of Anita, was set last June, to take place on Dec. 5th of this year, in Pottawattamie County District Court. The charges against Dorsey stem from the October 2019 death of an infant in her care, at a home daycare facility in Massena.
Missing Blockton man found dead near Redding
(Redding) – Southwest Iowa law enforcement officials have identified a deceased male found in his vehicle as a missing Blockton man. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located 81-year-old Junior Rusco around 5 p.m. Thursday in a field on the southwest edge of Redding. Rusco was first identified as a missing individual last Friday, when he was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. before heading to Grant City.
Glenwood police arrest Montgomery County man for Fraudulent Practice
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports six arrests. Among the arrests is that of 83-year-old John Skalberg, of Red Oak. Skalberg was arrested Friday for Fraudulent Practice 1st Offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. In other activity:. 40-year-old Joseph Hartzell, of Spencer was arrested last Monday for...
Omaha police officer under investigation after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman says someone was trashing her car for months, then says she realized that person is an Omaha police officer. Now, the department says Officer William Klees is under investigation and on paid leave. Quatisha Valentine said she only spoke to Klees once. Valentine...
Red Oak Police Arrest Two People on drug-related charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested two people during a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Hammond Street. Police say Markus Eugene Johnson faces charges for possessing a controlled substance, 2nd offense-methamphetamine. He is held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond. Officers transported Johnson to the Montgomery County jail and kept him on a $2,000 bond. A passenger in the vehicle, Chad Michael Hill, faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants out of Montgomery and Adams counties. The Montgomery County warrant is for 2nd – degree criminal mischief, and the Adams County warrant is for Contempt of court failure to appear.
Sleepy driver takes out bridge guard rail near Afton
(Afton, Iowa) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured and no citations were issued, following an accident Thursday morning, near Afton. Authorities say 35-year-old Jacob R. Ashby, of Lorimor, was driving a 1999 Chevy Blazer southbound on Grand River Drive, when he fell asleep at the wheel.
