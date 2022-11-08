(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs arrested two men during an incident this (Thursday) morning, following a brief stand-off. Authorities report Officers with the Council Bluffs Police Department, Adult Probation, and U-S Marshalls, went to 2906 Avenue A in Council Bluffs, to serve a felony warrant on a man believed to be inside the residence. While watching the residence, officers saw a second male who was known to officers, enter the house with what appeared to be a long gun. Those same officers knew that person was prohibited from possessing firearms.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO