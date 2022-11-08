Read full article on original website
Related
Investigators: Suspect in head-on crash that killed Minnesota musician says she drove drunk for "freedom"
HUDSON, Wis. – New details have been released about a wrong-way crash that killed a Minnesota musician.Investigators say driver Amber Pospisil admitted she was drinking vodka behind the wheel, and said she did it for her "freedom." Metal guitarist Mark Filbrant, of the band Gorrified, died in the crash on Oct. 30 while he was driving home to Robbinsdale from a show in Wisconsin. New traffic camera video shows Pospisil going the wrong way on Interstate 94 near Hudson. Investigators say Pospisil had a blood-alcohol level of 0.218 when she hit Filbrant head-on. Other drivers hit crash debris, which sent sparks flying.Pospisil faces several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. She was convicted of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota in 2021, and is not allowed to drink per the conditions of her probation.
Woman, 23, ID'd as victim in Brooklyn Park home invasion, fatal shooting
A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park woman has been identified as the victim killed in a targeted home invasion earlier this week. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Zaria Rashun McKeever, 23, died from multiple gunshot wounds following the home invasion around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Eden Park Apartments. Police found...
fox9.com
Police: Brooklyn Park man orders teens to kill ex's new boyfriend
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 22-year-old man faces murder charges for allegedly ordering two teenagers to break into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and kill her current boyfriend, as well as her if she got in the way, according to authorities. Erick Dewaun Haynes, of Brooklyn Park, is charged...
Boy recovering after being shot in Fridley, says sheriff
FRIDLEY, Minn. – A boy was found injured from a gunshot wound Wednesday evening in Fridley.The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says they found the injured boy on 3rd Street Northeast just off Highway 47.The boy's age and condition have not been released, and it's not known yet who shot him.
Police: 5 arrested after woman shot dead in Brooklyn Park home invasion
A woman was shot dead overnight Friday in an apparent home invasion in Brooklyn Park, according to authorities. The Brooklyn Park Police Department said five suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, which investigators believe was targeted. According to police, officers went to the Eden Park Apartments around...
fox9.com
Man facing 3rd-degree murder charger in overdose death of 1 year-old-boy
St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) - A Ramsey County couple is facing criminal charges after their 17-month-old son died in September from ingesting heroin laced with fentanyl which allegedly had been left out in the open, near where the child was playing. Andrea Niccole Intveld, 31, is facing charges two...
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
Couple charged in 17-month-old's overdose death
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — A Minnesota couple faces multiple charges for the death of a 17-month-old boy, who died from a lethal exposure to heroin and fentanyl. Court documents show 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, the child's mother, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter. Joseph Compton, 28, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Jerome Swanson sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for violent carjacking in Mpls.
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nearly a decade in prison for a violent carjacking in Minneapolis.On Tuesday, the U.S Attorney's Office for Minnesota announced that 21-year-old Jerome Lee Swanson was sentenced to 115 months - 9.5 years - in prison in connection to the June 5, 2021 incident. Court documents say that Swanson was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol when he allegedly used force and violence to steal a 2005 Buick LaCrosse from a victim. During the struggle, the victim was shot in the hip. In July, Swanson pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
2 charged in 17-month-old child's fatal overdose of heroin, fentanyl
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two people have been charged after a 17-month-old child's death as a result of an overdose of heroin and fentanyl.On Tuesday, the criminal complaints for 28-year-old Joseph Compton, of Elk River, and 31-year-old Andrea Intveld, of Little Canada, were unsealed. They made their first appearance in court Tuesday as well.According to the complaints, Ramsey County officials were called to a house on the 200 block of East County Road B2 at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Intveld's child was not breathing and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was declared dead.Intveld told police that...
Blaine police say a missing teen has been found
BLAINE, Minn. — A 16-year-old girl last seen on Monday has been found, according to Blaine Police. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension asked for the public's help in locating the teen, reporting that she had last been seen the morning of Nov. 3. An alert sent out by...
knsiradio.com
One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell
(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
Big Lake Police Warm of Scam
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - The Big Lake Police Department is warning of a new scam. Big Lake residents have reported getting a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Big Lake Police Department. The caller says there’s a fine that’s owed, or you didn’t show up for a court hearing.
Brooklyn Park arrest five people after break-in, murder at apartment complex
Police in Brooklyn Park arrested five people after a woman was shot and killed in her apartment early Tuesday morning. They believe everyone involved knew each other.
Screams heard night before Edina woman's body found in Lake Minnetonka
A married, 33-year-old woman's body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka a day after someone told police they heard "screaming" near where she was found, according to a search warrant affidavit. The woman has been identified by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office as Bhumika Pathak Lisbon, of Edina. Her death hasn't...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person dies in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
I-94 briefly closed due to hit-and-run crash near Alexandria
Interstate 94 was closed in both directions between Alexandria and Osakis due to a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol said detours were in place as of 7 a.m. between Exit 103 and Hwy 27. The State Patrol said in an update the hit-and-run...
knsiradio.com
Aftermath K9 Grant Awarded to Stearns County
(KNSI) – Thanks to local support, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office will be able to build on its K9 program. The sheriff’s office received a $250.00 Honorable Mention prize from the 2022 Aftermath K9 Grant contest. The office competed with dozens of departments across the midwest for one of four $2,500 grants. While they didn’t get the top prize, the sheriff’s office says they are thankful for the support.
Comments / 0