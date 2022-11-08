ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI



iheart.com

GRPD: Four arrested after police chase, crash on northwest side

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Four people are now in custody after a police chase in Grand Rapids ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a house on the northwest side. It happened on Valley Avenue around 4 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Two suspects attempted to run from the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Portage public safety seeks help from public after hit-and-run

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety officers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Burdick Street, police said. Open murder: Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for...
PORTAGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

8 teen suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving stolen vehicles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eight teenage suspects are in custody after a shots-fired incident turned into a police chase and a crash early Thursday morning. Police say multiple calls came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday reporting gunshots along Campus Park Drive in Grand Rapids. Responding officers found a home in the area struck by bullets. An estimated 50 shots were fired, according to investigators.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Police investigate suspicious death in Geneva Twp

GENEVA TWP. – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (Paw Paw Post) are working in conjunction investigating the death and body discovery of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. The deceased was found Nov. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. in a remote farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Grand Rapids police investigate 2 shootings

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating separate shootings Monday, Nov. 7, that left victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Grand Rapids police responded around 7 p.m. to McDonald’s on Michigan Street NE where a shooting victim showed up. The woman had already been taken to the hospital when police reached the scene.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

