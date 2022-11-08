Read full article on original website
2 teen suspects in custody after third shot during robbery attempt
Two teens who ran away after a third was shot when they tried to rob a convenience store in Wyoming last week have been found, police say.
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
GRPD: Four arrested after police chase, crash on northwest side
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Four people are now in custody after a police chase in Grand Rapids ended with a stolen vehicle crashing into a house on the northwest side. It happened on Valley Avenue around 4 a.m. No injuries have been reported. Two suspects attempted to run from the...
Police investigating after 16-year-old shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a early morning shooting that left one 16-year-old injured. Police say the shooting happened at 1 a.m. in the area of Westland Court and Riley Street. Investigation showed a group of 16-year-olds has met up at the location when an altercation occurred.
Drunk driving suspect formally charged in St. Joseph County fatal crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A suspected drunk driver who authorities say fled the scene after causing a fatal crash that killed a 6-month-old Mendon boy last week has been charged. 24-year-old Jimenez Lopez was arraigned in St. Joseph County District Court this past Monday with failure...
Mother, daughter who died in Muskegon County crash were ‘inseparable’
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Martha Rose Beckwith, 47, and her 12-year-old daughter, Jayla Jane Beckwith, were identified by police as the victims of a crash this week in Muskegon Township. “Martha and Jayla were inseparable,” the mother’s obituary said. “Jayla was her heart and soul.”. The...
Teen shot, hospitalized after 'altercation' in Ottawa County
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office tells us this started as a meeting between the victim, suspect, and several others.
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
Man accused of intentional fatal crash at Kalamazoo County Walmart headed toward jury trial
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of purposely hitting and killing a woman walking in a Walmart is headed toward a jury trial. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, is charged with one felony count of open murder. He had a preliminary examination Thursday, before Kalamazoo County District Judge Tiffany Ankley. Ankley ruled Nov. 10, there was probable cause for Vo’s case to be bound over to Circuit Court and continue toward jury trial.
Police release name of Kalamazoo man, 21, killed in shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of person killed in a shooting early Friday. Bryce Salter, 21, of Kalamazoo, was shot and killed Friday, Nov. 11, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Salter arrived at a Kalamazoo hospital around 3 a.m., where he died from his injuries....
8 arrested after drive-by-shooting in Grand Rapids with more than 50 shots fired
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Eight people have been arrested following a drive-by shooting and police chase early Thursday morning. The incident started just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Kent County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls about shots fired along Campus Park Drive, south of 60th Street SE. Deputies located a home struck by gunfire at the scene and no injuries were reported.
Portage public safety seeks help from public after hit-and-run
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety officers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Burdick Street, police said. Open murder: Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for...
Video Shows Man In Portage Yell & Attempt To Lure Woman To His Car
Women among all others are constantly the victims of catcalls and unfortunately have to keep their heads on a swivel especially when it comes to being out at night. As sad and unfortunate as that is, it's a harsh reality that one day I hope isn't a struggle of theirs.
8 teen suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting involving stolen vehicles
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eight teenage suspects are in custody after a shots-fired incident turned into a police chase and a crash early Thursday morning. Police say multiple calls came in around 9 p.m. Wednesday reporting gunshots along Campus Park Drive in Grand Rapids. Responding officers found a home in the area struck by bullets. An estimated 50 shots were fired, according to investigators.
2 juveniles arrested in Wyoming attempted robbery that ended with teen shot
WYOMING, Mich. — Two suspects connected to an attempted robbery in Wyoming earlier this month have been arrested. The incident, which ended with a store employee shooting a 15-year-old boy, took place on South Division Avenue Nov. 1, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety (WDPS). The boy...
Police investigate suspicious death in Geneva Twp
GENEVA TWP. – Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reported that detectives from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police (Paw Paw Post) are working in conjunction investigating the death and body discovery of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man. The deceased was found Nov. 3, at approximately 2 p.m. in a remote farm field in the 68000 block of Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies: Missing 14-year-old found safe
A missing 14-year-old has been found safe, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies: Man injured in rollover crash near Hartford
Authorities say a man was seriously injured in a single-car crash in Van Buren County Thursday.
Grand Rapids police investigate 2 shootings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are investigating separate shootings Monday, Nov. 7, that left victims with non-life-threatening injuries. Grand Rapids police responded around 7 p.m. to McDonald’s on Michigan Street NE where a shooting victim showed up. The woman had already been taken to the hospital when police reached the scene.
