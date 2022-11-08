LYNN - A young girl died in a fire that destroyed a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning.Flames broke out inside the house on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. It took about 45 minutes before firefighters brought it under control. Hours later, investigators said one person inside was still unaccounted for.They initially didn't release any information about that person, but police said Tuesday afternoon a "young female child" was found dead inside. Her name and age have not been released yet."Our hearts go out to this child's loved ones," said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer. "On behalf of the Lynn...

LYNN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO