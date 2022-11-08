Read full article on original website
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Cause of fatal Lynn house fire unknown but not suspicious, officials say
A joint investigation into what caused a two-alarm fire in Lynn that killed a child remains unknown, but fire officials said it does not appear to be suspicious. The child has only been identified as a 3-year-old girl, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services in a statement released Wednesday.
4 crashes cause serious injuries, delays, oil spill and truck fire in Mass.
A series of early morning crashes across Massachusetts on Friday caused major road delays, serious injuries, a large oil spill and a truck fire, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. At 1:30 a.m. in Framingham, state police responded to a crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 90...
whdh.com
Crews respond to large apartment fire in Methuen
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames tore through a multi-family home in Methuen Monday evening. Fire crews responded to the scene on Hampshire Street, but said the building is a total loss. When responders arrived, the fire had completely enguylfed the building and even blew out a door on the first floor, hitting one of the firefighters.
WMUR.com
Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
Fire Damages Building at NH’s Canobie Lake Park
Landscaping equipment is likely the cause of a fire in a building next to the ferris wheel at Canobie Lake Park Wednesday morning. A 911 call came in about the fire around 11 a.m. while the Salem Fire Department was already responding to five other events, according to Fire Chief Larry Best.
Police identify 35-year-old victim in Dorchester homicide
As Boston police continue to investigate the circumstances around a fatal shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday, the victim was identified the next day as Dorchester resident Elijah Pinckney. Police assigned in Mattapan responded to a 1:13 p.m. call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton...
manchesterinklink.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Gold Street accident
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information following an accident late Thursday on Gold Street in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gold Street and Ross...
Young child dies in Lynn house fire
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said. A young child died in an early morning fire that engulfed a Lynn home Tuesday, according to officials. “Our hearts go out to this child’s loved ones,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. “On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department and the City of Lynn, I want to express our deepest condolences to the family. This is a terrible loss for them and the community.”
whdh.com
Man charged in connection with deadly Lowell stabbing
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a deadly stabbing in the city on Tuesday, officials said. Jacob Dwyer, 26, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and intimidation of a witness in connection with the fatal stabbing of Christopher Dubey, 36, of Lowell, at a residence on Princeton Boulevard, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a joint statement.
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
nbcboston.com
Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
Raging blaze reduces Lowell auto body shop to pile of charred debris
LOWELL, Mass. — Firefighters battled a raging blaze that destroyed an auto body shop in Lowell on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Broadway found flames shooting from the roof of the business as thick smoke consumed the neighborhood. Jesse Muldoon works at this...
nbcboston.com
Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building
Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
Boston ambulance involved in crash in Roxbury
A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the ambulance will be...
Melrose police warn community of chimney sweep scam
The Melrose Police Department is informing its residents on how to avoid home improvement scams after two residents were met by individuals claiming they needed chimney sweeps. “Home improvement scams such as those which claim homeowners need chimney repairs often prey on the elderly, initially offering low prices for work,...
WCVB
Small plane crashes into New Hampshire shopping center parking lot
GILFORD, N.H. — The NTSB will investigate what caused a small plane crash to crash into a New Hampshire shopping plaza around sunset on Thursday afternoon. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford.
Young girl found dead in fire that destroyed Lynn home
LYNN - A young girl died in a fire that destroyed a home in Lynn early Tuesday morning.Flames broke out inside the house on Circuit Avenue around 4 a.m. It took about 45 minutes before firefighters brought it under control. Hours later, investigators said one person inside was still unaccounted for.They initially didn't release any information about that person, but police said Tuesday afternoon a "young female child" was found dead inside. Her name and age have not been released yet."Our hearts go out to this child's loved ones," said Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer. "On behalf of the Lynn...
WMUR.com
Small plane crashes in shopping center parking lot near Laconia Municipal Airport
GILFORD, N.H. — A small plane crashed around 4 p.m. Thursday near Laconia Municipal Airport. Witnesses said the plane hit a building before crashing in the parking lot of Patrick's Plaza, a shopping center at Weirs Road and Lake Shore Road in Gilford. Officials said the pilot was the...
Two people hospitalized, traffic delays reported after tractor trailer rollover on Mass Pike
WESTON, Mass. — A tractor trailer carrying thousands of pounds of paper rolled over on the Massachusetts Turnpike Wednesday afternoon, sending two people to the hospital and causing major traffic delays. The Weston Fire Department says crews have been on scene since 3:30 p.m. on the eastbound side of...
Former Brockton Police Chief Emanuel Gomes’s motion to dismiss negligent driving charges denied
A negligent driving case against a former Brockton Police Chief will go forward after a Worcester District Court judge denied a motion to dismiss it Thursday. Emanuel Gomes was charged with negligent driving in connection with a May 2021 crash during which he veered off an on-ramp and struck a car in the breakdown lane in his department-issued vehicle, according to court documents. His police cruiser went on to strike another car, which flipped on its side due to the impact of the crash.
