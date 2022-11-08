Read full article on original website
Iowans Now Have Chance at Near-Record Powerball Jackpot
No winner Monday night when the jackpot stood at $1 billion. Still no winner after Wednesday night's $1.2 billion drawing. So, now Iowans and others around the country are set to line up for a Saturday night frenzy when the Powerball grand prize hits $1.5 billion. This is just shy...
But WHY Isn’t Anyone Winning Powerball? It’s Not A Stumper
So many subplots to this latest Powerball drawing, and here's yet another one. A record-high jackpot of $1.6 billion (as of this writing) doesn't just randomly happen. There has to be a reason why we've gone 39 consecutive drawings without a winner. People aren't getting their numbers right, obviously, but it's not really "rigged"...per se'.
Jackpot Alert: Top Powerball Prize Still on the Rise
The record $1.6 billion jackpot will not be claimed, as no one correctly drew all six numbers on Saturday. That means, for the 40th straight drawing since August 3, the top prize will rise again, now standing at $1.9 billion for Monday night, November 7. Ironically, Powerball officials added a...
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Why Nevada election results are taking days
WASHINGTON (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark (home to Las Vegas) and Washoe (home to Reno) counties, the state’s most heavily populated, warned up front that it would take days to process all the ballots again this year. Here’s where things stand, with control of Congress still in the balance: WHAT WE KNOW
Iowa’s Favorite Muppet Is Complete Garbage!
Everyone has their own favorite Muppet character! A recent map of the United States has come out that CLAIMS to have discovered each state's favorite Muppet. A social media post blew up this week because of its controversial takes...on Kermit the Frog. I'll admit it, I've always had a soft...
