Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11th
Remembering Jason Bay's Award-Winning 2004 Rookie Season
Walmart Store Temporarily Closes
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
Men's Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert Morris
Two prizes of $100k won in PA Lottery games locally
Someone in California may have won the over $2 billion Powerball jackpot earlier this week, but Wednesday’s drawing saw a player in Allegheny County do okay for themselves by winning $100,000.
A Winner's Worry: Lottery-winning reality check
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So...you didn't win the big one. Someone in California won Powerball's big jackpot of over $2 billion. There was also a big Mega Millions drawing last night and another Powerball drawing tonight. So, what is your play-or-don't-play threshold? It wasn't all that long ago when a lottery game reached $100 million and lines formed to buy tickets. Now, $150 million barely draws a yawn. "When jackpots get to the three, four, or 500 million range, we really start to see an uptick in sales," said Drew Svitko, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "Anything over that and sales grow very dramatically."This...
Winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Allegheny County on Wednesday. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn and the red Powerball. The winning numbers were 7-14-24-30-56 and the red Powerball number was 7. Fueland, located on 2373 Noblestown Road in Pittsburgh,...
Pittsburgh medical marijuana firm raises nearly $18 million in outside investment
PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based Maitri Holdings LLC, a medical marijuana company, has raised nearly $18 million in outside investment, according to public SEC documents. Corinne Ogrodnik, managing director and a co-founder of Maitri, said the company was not at liberty to discuss specific plans for the funds or name the investors behind the raise but added that “Maitri’s future is bright” in a statement. Ogrodnik founded Maitri with COO Joe Vesely in 2016.
Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million sold in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Washington County. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was a $3 Million Snow Bank Scratch-Off. The winning ticket was sold at Sheetz at 2401 Washington Road in Canonsburg. The store will receive a...
Winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $353K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Tuesday’s drawing, 4-5-22-30-37. It is worth approximately $353,140.50. The K & D at 105 Seminary Avenue in Oakdale will get a $500 bonus for...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Dead lawmaker elected in western Pa. district spurs fraud conspiracies
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Green Party candidate, Zarah Livingston, has received 14.11 % of the vote. A long-serving Democratic state House member easily won re-election in suburban Pittsburgh on Tuesday -even though he had been dead for a month. State Rep. Tony DeLuca,...
Taylor Swift adds 17 dates to concert tour including two more in Pennsylvania
Taylor Swift released an updated “Eras Tour” schedule that adds two more concerts in Pennsylvania. Swift will now perform three concerts in Philadelphia and two in Pittsburgh. May 14 was added in Philly and June 16 in Pittsburgh. She will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12; 6:30...
Walmart closes Waterworks location one day sooner than planned
PITTSBURGH — Two weeks before Black Friday, Nov. 11 was supposed to be the last Friday in business for the Walmart at the Waterworks Mall on Freeport Road, but when customers arrived Friday morning, the doors were locked. One by one, customers walked up to the door Friday morning...
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
ehn.org
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.
fox29.com
Fetterman campaign awaits results in hotly contest Pennsylvania senate race
Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and his team awaited Election Day results in Pittsburgh. Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz are widely considered a toss up for Pennsylvania's senate seat.
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
Butler woman fined, ordered to repay $45K in stolen Social Security benefits
A Butler woman has been ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service for stealing Social Security benefits. Amy Lynn Snow, 54, was ordered to repay more than $45,400 that she stole by Chief U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak in federal court in Pittsburgh.
$1 million scratch off sold in West Mifflin
The Powerball may be the big story everyone is paying attention to when it comes to hitting the lottery, but someone in Allegheny County is an instant millionaire after getting lucky with a scratch-off ticket. ly.
New Pittsburgh Courier
FAMILY FIRST…Ryan Houston leaving WPXI-TV to help a sick relative in central Arkansas
For Ryan Houston, it’s family first. You’ve seen him come into your living rooms, detailing the news on WPXI-TV (Channel 11) for nearly three years. He loves the profession, telling the stories that impact viewers the most, in a firm, confident manner on the anchor desk. But when...
pghcitypaper.com
LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results
Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power
About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
