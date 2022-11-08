PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So...you didn't win the big one. Someone in California won Powerball's big jackpot of over $2 billion. There was also a big Mega Millions drawing last night and another Powerball drawing tonight. So, what is your play-or-don't-play threshold? It wasn't all that long ago when a lottery game reached $100 million and lines formed to buy tickets. Now, $150 million barely draws a yawn. "When jackpots get to the three, four, or 500 million range, we really start to see an uptick in sales," said Drew Svitko, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "Anything over that and sales grow very dramatically."This...

