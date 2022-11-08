ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renfrew, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

A Winner's Worry: Lottery-winning reality check

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So...you didn't win the big one. Someone in California won Powerball's big jackpot of over $2 billion. There was also a big Mega Millions drawing last night and another Powerball drawing tonight. So, what is your play-or-don't-play threshold? It wasn't all that long ago when a lottery game reached $100 million and lines formed to buy tickets. Now, $150 million barely draws a yawn. "When jackpots get to the three, four, or 500 million range, we really start to see an uptick in sales," said Drew Svitko, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "Anything over that and sales grow very dramatically."This...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh medical marijuana firm raises nearly $18 million in outside investment

PITTSBURGH — East Liberty-based Maitri Holdings LLC, a medical marijuana company, has raised nearly $18 million in outside investment, according to public SEC documents. Corinne Ogrodnik, managing director and a co-founder of Maitri, said the company was not at liberty to discuss specific plans for the funds or name the investors behind the raise but added that “Maitri’s future is bright” in a statement. Ogrodnik founded Maitri with COO Joe Vesely in 2016.
ehn.org

Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
CBS Pittsburgh

Piatt Companies reportedly awarded millions for Esplanade project on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major project expected to bring new life to the North Shore has recently received a huge investment from the state. According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Piatt Company was awarded another $10 million state grant. The money will be used for the Esplanade project, an entertainment destination along the North Side that includes a Ferris wheel, apartments, restaurants, and more. So far they've reportedly received $20 million in grants in 2022. The entire project is estimated to cost $600 million.  
wtae.com

Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
pghcitypaper.com

LIVE: Pennsylvania midterm election night results

Welcome to Pittsburgh City Paper's live Election Night coverage. As votes are counted, we'll continue to update this page with key developments in the major statewide races as well as several local contests. We'll also have live updates from Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman's campaign watch party, as our staff...
Tribune-Review

About 680 Pittsburgh customers remain without power

About 680 Duquesne Light customers in the Pittsburgh area were without power around 2 p.m. Friday. Over 2,200 customers had been without power earlier Friday afternoon. Impacted neighborhoods included Bloomfield, East Liberty, Garfield, Green Tree, McKeesport, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill, Stanton Heights, Westwood and Wilkins. The utility company expects all service...
