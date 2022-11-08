Read full article on original website
Related
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
hypebeast.com
Nas and Hit-Boy Share Tracklist for Forthcoming LP 'King's Disease III'
With just two days left before Friday’s release of the highly-anticipated King’s Disease III, Nas and Hit-Boy have revealed the project’s tracklist. Executive produced by Nas and Hit-Boy, KD3 will span 16 tracks, plus one bonus track. Unless the artists are keeping features under wraps until the album actually drops, it doesn’t have guest artists on any of the songs, according to the tracklist.
hypebeast.com
Goodsmile Company Crafts a 'Chainsaw Man' Figure
Following the breakout success of its anime premiere earlier last month, Chainsaw Man is now receiving a new collectible figure that doesn’t threaten to break the bank courtesy of Goodsmile Company. Arriving as part of Goodsmile’s POP UP PARADE collection, a series of accessible figures standing around 18 cm (7 inches) in height depicting a vast range of characters from popular shows and games, the new collectible features protagonist Denji in full Chainsaw Man form.
hypebeast.com
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
hypebeast.com
nendo Unveils New Logo Design for Tokyu Hands
Operating 63 stores domestically and abroad, Tokyu Hands is known as Japan’s best DIY department store that offers an extensive range of supplies catered for hobbyists of all calibers. The original bright green logo featured “CREATIVE LIFE STORE” above its name, with a hand pointing outwards on either end. The logo was designed by Yasuhiro Hamano, Tokyu Hand’s brand lifestyle producer, who wanted to convey the company’s philosophy of “creating lifestyles with one’s own hands.”
hypebeast.com
Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"
2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
hypebeast.com
Esteban Diácono’s Second NFT Artwork with ASUS is ‘Electric Dreams’
Following “Hyperlaxity”, Esteban Diácono’s second NFT artwork with ASUS is “Electric Dreams”. Here, he explores the use of AI in post-production to create a psychedelic performance. Diácono first depicts a slow-dancing figure through motion capture. AI is then applied to that base render to...
hypebeast.com
Hot Toys Offers Full Look at Shuri as the Black Panther
Shortly before the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hot Toys has returned with the latest addition to its “Marvel Movie Masterpiece Series.” Celebrating the highly-anticipated film, the new 1/6 scale figure offers a full look at Shuri as the Black Panther. “In the wake of King T’Challa’s death, Wakanda is left without a Black Panther and as world powers clamor to gain access to the rare energy-manipulating ore called Vibranium, a new and unexpected foe breaches the Wakandan borders. Our beloved heroes must now band together and fight to protect their nation,” write Hot Toys.
hypebeast.com
Louis De Guzman Set to Release ‘Moving Parts 001’
Part sculpture, incense holder and flower vase. Louis De Guzman is continuing on his new exploration into functional sculptures. Following a recent release back in August, the Chicago-based artist is set to unveil a new work entitled, Moving Parts 001. Part artwork, incense holder and flower vase, the multi-functional sculpture...
hypebeast.com
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
After doubling down on its commitment to gaming with plans to build its own studio in Finland, Netflix is now ready to explore another growing segment, livestreaming. The first to perform in real-time on the platform is Chris Rock who will star in a live comedy special airing sometime in early 2023.
hypebeast.com
Disney's Streaming Services Now Exceed Netflix in Subscribers
In their most recent earnings report, Walt Disney announced the addition of 14.6 subscriptions across its Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ streaming platforms, bringing its total number of subscribers to the 236 million mark. With Netflix recently revealing that it has approximately 223 million subscribers in October, Disney’s portfolio has now officially surpassed the legacy streaming giant. Disney+ is currently the company’s most successful streaming platform boasting 164 million members alone.
hypebeast.com
Junya Watanabe Goes Full Punk for Reimagined Baracuta G9 Harrington Jacket Collaboration
Succeeding Baracuta’s borderless collaboration with ENGINEERED GARMENTS, the British imprint is uniting with legendary Japanese designer and Comme des Garçons affiliate Junya Watanabe for his reimagined take on the brand’s G9 Harrington Jacket. Watanabe’s experimental identity is unmistakably presented at every seam, designed with a deconstructed feel...
hypebeast.com
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
hypebeast.com
Take a Full Look at the UNDERCOVER x Levi's®️ Collection
Following an announcement earlier this month on Instagram, Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Levi’s®️ have now released the full collection lookbook for their upcoming collaboration. The six-piece capsule looks to blend Levi’s classic Made in USA denim with traditional Japanese components infused with UNDERCOVER’s unruly attitudes.
hypebeast.com
Gear Up for Fall With the adidas Forum Mid "Brown"
While not as prevalent as its low-top counterpart, the Forum Mid has found attention through its collaborative and well constructed looks throughout recent years. For adidas, the Forum line saw an explosion of popularity that prompted the Three Stripes to usher in countless new looks. Adding to this, the Forum Mid finds itself in a familiar “Brown” colorway.
hypebeast.com
ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB Unleashes FW22 “STUNNED” Collection
This past September, ANTI SOCIAL SOCIAL CLUB released its Fall 2022 collection that was filled with Y2K-inspired graphics. Now, the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand has unveiled its new collection for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Titled “STUNNED,” the offering expands its playful cadence on its signature logo design. Outfitting...
hypebeast.com
Jolie and Lusso Cloud Reach Comfort Nirvana with Collaborative Slide
The pursuit of comfort drives the footwear industry, but Jolie is on a mission to connect this idea with the shower space. Known for its innovative shower filter, Jolie is teaming up with Lusso Cloud on a collection of Pelli slides. Releasing today at 11:11AM ET on the brand’s website, the collaborative footwear is designed for post-shower moments and enhancing your daily state of flow.
Comments / 0