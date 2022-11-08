Read full article on original website
Police identify man killed in Batavia crash
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who died in a crash Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 132 in Batavia Township just before 1 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Zachery Shepherd was driving north when he traveled off the left side...
1 flown to hospital after single-car crash in Batavia Township
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Air Care medical helicopter was called out early Thursday morning after a single-car crash. It happened around 12:45 a.m. at SR 132 and Filager Road in Batavia Township. One man was flown to UC Medical Center. No other info has been shared.
Bond set at $1 million for woman charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-75
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A judge has set bond at $1 million for a woman accused of murder in a fatal crash on I-75. According to court documents, 23-year-old Kearies Simpson was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes on Oct. 23. She allegedly struck and killed 83-year-old Martha...
Police identify pedestrian killed crossing I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One person is dead after being hit on I-75 SB at the Hopple Street exit. This happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said 35-year-old Donjuan Glover was crossing the highway as a pedestrian from east to west and was hit by a car. He was taken...
1 injured after semis collide on Kentucky highway
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man was hospitalized after an accident in Alexandria. Officials say that two tractor trailers collided on the AA Highway near Owl Creek and E Alexandria Pike. One driver was taken to UC, but there is no word on his condition. Crews were sent to clean...
2 suspects who allegedly fired shots at deputy, led police on 2 chases appear in court
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Two men accused of shooting at Hamilton County deputies after breaking into a home in Green Township appeared in Kenton County court Wednesday. Aaron Clower and Zach Harp were arrested after a chase that ended in Northern Kentucky Tuesday. According to court papers, Clower drove...
3 teens arrested in Goshen Township with AR-15, AK-47 and 12-gauge shotgun in car
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Three teens with high-powered weapons are arrested for firing those shots in a local neighborhood. Shattered glass and bullet holes remain after five cars and two mobile homes were hit by gun fire at the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park in Goshen Township. Neighbors say...
1 person dead after car hits telephone pole in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after slamming into a telephone pole in Westwood Thursday evening. It happened on Harrison Avenue near Orland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police say the driver lost control, hit a car, and then crashed into the pole. The man, identified as Ramon McNeil, died at the scene.
Man charged in connection with 2015 College Hill murder
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Seven years after a homicide in College Hill, a suspect has been named. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death at an apartment complex on Cedar Avenue. Markel Love, 27, was charged with murder on Thursday. He recently took a plea deal...
Teens accused of open firing into local neighborhood face judge
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Three teenagers faced a judge Friday after police say they shot up several cars. Neighbors in Goshen Township say they could hear the shots early Thursday morning near the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park. No one was hit, but there are bullet holes in several vehicles. The...
911 calls in Okeana murder reveal suspect instigated problems over politics
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A newly released 911 call reveals what happened before a man was allegedly murdered by his neighbor in Butler County. Austin Combs, 26, is charged in the shooting death of 43-year-old Anthony King. During the 911 call, King’s wife told the dispatcher the family had problems,...
Family holds protest month after Bond Hill father's death
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Just as deafening as the silence after Joshua Nettle’s death were the cries for justice Thursday evening outside the Bond Hill restaurant where he was killed. A handful of Nettles’ loved ones chanted “Justice for Josh” and “No justice, no peace” outside Bond Hill Café...
Fire at Newport apartments displaces families
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Dozens of residents of a Newport apartment complex were left to sleep elsewhere Thursday night after a fire. Crews were called to the River Chase Apartments just after 1 p.m. Thursday. It appears the fire started as a grease fire in a second floor kitchen. Several...
Cincinnati Police asking for help finding domestic violence suspect
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a fugitive. 55-year-old Danny Fleming is wanted on a domestic violence warrant. Police say he flipped a woman out of her chair, slapped her in the face multiple times, and kicked her in the ribs. Fleming is described as being...
Prosecutors end case with final wiretapped Wagner conversations, defense expert challenged
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) – During his opening statement more than two months ago, George Wagner IV’s lawyer Richard Nash told the jury George was not like his family and wanted to move away. But over the last two days, the state painted a much different picture, using wiretapped...
Judge sets bond at $8.2 million for 16-year-old charged with 3 murders
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A teen facing triple murder charges, as well as others, faced a judge Thursday. 16-year-old Michael Madaris is accused of shooting and killing three people in 2021, when he was 15, as well as robbery and kidnapping. Police say he murdered Avante Beatty, 18; Yarsellay Sammie, Sr.,...
Man indicted on new charge in shooting death of 3-year-old son
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man was indicted on a new charge Thursday in the shooting death of his young son. Police say, on Oct. 23, 37-year-old Deangelo Davis left a loaded gun unattended while his six- and three-year-old children were nearby. The three-year-old, Dmarian, was shot. He died from...
KY. Secretary of State Adams says KY changes needed after long lines on election day
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRC)- Kentucky's top election leader says something needs to change after folks waited in long lines locally and across Kentucky this week. From Kenton County to Louisville, thousands of Kentucky voters faced lines of an hour or more to cast their ballot. During a legislative committee hearing Thursday,...
Two CPS students criminally charged for making false threats
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati Public Schools students are facing criminal charges after allegedly making false threats. The district issued a warning Thursday about "swatting," which is when someone makes a prank emergency call, text, or social media post to elicit a large police response. School officials say there have...
City leaders, ODOT want to use 10 acres of land to connect downtown and neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati city leaders and ODOT say they can create nearly ten new acres of usable city land and make it safer for folks walking between Queensgate and downtown. Skyview 12 shows the area between I-75 and the Duke Convention Center and Central Avenue. The change comes after...
