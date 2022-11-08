ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Police identify man killed in Batavia crash

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified a man who died in a crash Thursday. Emergency units were called to the scene on State Route 132 in Batavia Township just before 1 a.m. Preliminary investigation revealed 21-year-old Zachery Shepherd was driving north when he traveled off the left side...
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

1 flown to hospital after single-car crash in Batavia Township

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The Air Care medical helicopter was called out early Thursday morning after a single-car crash. It happened around 12:45 a.m. at SR 132 and Filager Road in Batavia Township. One man was flown to UC Medical Center. No other info has been shared.
BATAVIA, OH
WKRC

Police identify pedestrian killed crossing I-75

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One person is dead after being hit on I-75 SB at the Hopple Street exit. This happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police said 35-year-old Donjuan Glover was crossing the highway as a pedestrian from east to west and was hit by a car. He was taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 injured after semis collide on Kentucky highway

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (WKRC) - A man was hospitalized after an accident in Alexandria. Officials say that two tractor trailers collided on the AA Highway near Owl Creek and E Alexandria Pike. One driver was taken to UC, but there is no word on his condition. Crews were sent to clean...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WKRC

1 person dead after car hits telephone pole in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after slamming into a telephone pole in Westwood Thursday evening. It happened on Harrison Avenue near Orland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Police say the driver lost control, hit a car, and then crashed into the pole. The man, identified as Ramon McNeil, died at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man charged in connection with 2015 College Hill murder

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Seven years after a homicide in College Hill, a suspect has been named. On September 29, 2015, police found 30-year-old Marcus Lampson shot to death at an apartment complex on Cedar Avenue. Markel Love, 27, was charged with murder on Thursday. He recently took a plea deal...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Teens accused of open firing into local neighborhood face judge

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Three teenagers faced a judge Friday after police say they shot up several cars. Neighbors in Goshen Township say they could hear the shots early Thursday morning near the Lakeshore Estates Mobile Home Park. No one was hit, but there are bullet holes in several vehicles. The...
GOSHEN, OH
WKRC

Family holds protest month after Bond Hill father's death

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Just as deafening as the silence after Joshua Nettle’s death were the cries for justice Thursday evening outside the Bond Hill restaurant where he was killed. A handful of Nettles’ loved ones chanted “Justice for Josh” and “No justice, no peace” outside Bond Hill Café...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fire at Newport apartments displaces families

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Dozens of residents of a Newport apartment complex were left to sleep elsewhere Thursday night after a fire. Crews were called to the River Chase Apartments just after 1 p.m. Thursday. It appears the fire started as a grease fire in a second floor kitchen. Several...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Man indicted on new charge in shooting death of 3-year-old son

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Madisonville man was indicted on a new charge Thursday in the shooting death of his young son. Police say, on Oct. 23, 37-year-old Deangelo Davis left a loaded gun unattended while his six- and three-year-old children were nearby. The three-year-old, Dmarian, was shot. He died from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Two CPS students criminally charged for making false threats

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Cincinnati Public Schools students are facing criminal charges after allegedly making false threats. The district issued a warning Thursday about "swatting," which is when someone makes a prank emergency call, text, or social media post to elicit a large police response. School officials say there have...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy