California ticket holder scoops $2bn jackpot in biggest lottery payout ever
Winner of $2.04bn Powerball prize – $400m greater than previous record – not identified by name
Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat, Cheese Reported in 6 States Including Illinois
A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people in six states including Illinois, U.S. Health officials said Wednesday. According to authorities, most people sickened were hospitalized. One illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, and one illness resulted in death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter
Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
There's still time to get a ticket for Friday night's $189 million Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing stands at an estimated $189 million with a cash option of $93.9 million, after nobody claimed the jackpot following Tuesday's drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery website. The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing were: 05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4 There were Match 5 winners in Georgia,...
EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that...
What is Listeria and Who's Most At Risk? What to Know as Recall Issued in Illinois
With Illinois part of a recent six-state recall linked to a deadly listeria outbreak, many might be wondering what exactly is listeria and who is most at risk?. The recall has already left at least two people in Illinois sickened, with 14 others left ill across other states. Here's what...
Misinformation Spreads on Arizona, Pennsylvania Contests After Election
The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. And by Wednesday the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security advisor.
