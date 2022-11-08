ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsweek

Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

There's still time to get a ticket for Friday night's $189 million Mega Millions jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday's drawing stands at an estimated $189 million with a cash option of $93.9 million, after nobody claimed the jackpot following Tuesday's drawing, according to the Ohio Lottery website. The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing were: 05-13-29-38-59, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4 There were Match 5 winners in Georgia,...
NBC Chicago

Misinformation Spreads on Arizona, Pennsylvania Contests After Election

The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It's normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. And by Wednesday the bogus claim was being shared by QAnon believers and far-right figures like Michael Flynn, ex-president Donald Trump's former national security advisor.
