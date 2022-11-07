Read full article on original website
The US monthly budget deficit dropped to $88 billion in October, down 47% for the year
The US government recorded a monthly budget deficit of $88 billion in October, the Treasury Department reported Thursday. That's 47% lower than the October 2021 deficit of $165 billion and just below economists' expectations of $90 billion, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv. During October, which is the first month...
Mortgage rates rise back above 7%
Mortgage rates have jumped back above 7%, after dropping last week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending November 10, up from 6.95% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 2.98%. Mortgage rates have risen throughout most of...
Stimulus update: $3,200 one-time payments must be claimed before deadline in just five days
In less than a week, the chance for millions of people to receive an existing form of relief worth up to thousands of dollars will be gone.
Crypto is in chaos as FTX teeters on the verge of bankruptcy
In less than a week, a 30-year-old entrepreneur once hailed as a modern-day J.P. Morgan watched his digital empire, including billions of his own fortune, evaporate in a death spiral that's shaken the foundations of the trillion-dollar crypto industry. On Thursday, Sam Bankman-Fried issued a mea culpa: "I f**ked up,"...
EXPLAINER: Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they'll get debt relief at all.
5 Retirement Changes to Know About in 2023
Planning for retirement is one of the most important financial tasks most Americans have to consider. Almost no one wants to work forever, but those who fail to plan adequately for their retirement will find themselves either working into their golden years or unable to afford the type of life they want as they grow old. While the basics of retirement are fairly simple — save money, invest it wisely, withdraw it strategically — there are a lot of moving parts retirement savers have to be aware of. To make things more complicated, there are frequent changes that you have to be aware of to make sure you’re getting the most out of your retirement plan. Here are five changes to the retirement landscape that you should be aware of in 2023.
Crypto exchange FTX files for bankruptcy amid $8 billion shortfall
FTX Trading on Friday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, capping a sudden and startling downfall for one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
Crypto giant Binance drops bid to save rival, stoking chaos in digital assets
In an abrupt reversal, cryptocurrency exchange Binance pulled out of a deal to acquire its embattled rival FTX, saying the company's problems were "beyond our control or ability to help." Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said it reviewed FTX's finances as part of the due diligence process, and it...
Stock Market Circuit Breaker: Investing Guide
Stock market circuit breakers are used to temporarily stop the trading of all securities in the event of rapid, steep downturns in broad market pricing. Circuit breakers trigger automatically on every U.S. stock and futures exchange when the S&P 500 Index drops by specified amounts during a single trading session. The first circuit breaker trips when the index falls by at 7% compared to the previos day’s close. The trading halt is intended to stop panic selling and to restore stability during severe market declines.
Proposed SEC Rules Could Change How You Invest
The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed several rules aimed at ensuring the liquidity of open-end funds, especially if there is a financial crisis. The SEC’s proposals would oblige fund managers to adopt specific liquidity risk management measures, including having most open-end funds adopt “swing pricing” and keeping at least 10% of their assets liquid. The proposals are controversial, both because of the rationale for the measures and for the effect it will have on retail investors as well as mutual fund sponsors.
Redfin shuts home-flipping business and cuts 13% of its workforce
Redfin is set to shutter its home-flipping business and reduce its workforce by 13%, laying off 862 employees. About 264 of the job cuts will be directly related to the shutdown of RedfinNow, the company's instant buying, or iBuying, business in which it purchases a home as-is, completes minor improvements and resells the home on the open market.
Rivian has both good and bad news at end of tough day for EV stocks
Electric truckmaker Rivian delivered a mixed bag for investors in its third-quarter earnings report, after a brutal day for its shares and those of other electric vehicle makers. On the one hand, Rivian reported a smaller than expected adjusted loss of $1.4 billion, less than the $1.7 billion loss forecast...
Marc Chaikin Prediction 2023 Event: Rare New Investment for 2023?
Marc Chaikin, a Wall Street legend, and pioneer has warned 8.4 million Americans to get ready for a historic financial reset on January 2, 2023. His must-see new prediction: “A historic financial reset in 2023 could cause a run on the banks unlike anything we’ve seen in our country’s history”.
ACH vs. EFT: What You Need to Know
Automated Clearing House (ACH) and Electronic Funds Transfers (EFTs) are both terms used to describe the way money moves digitally. An ACH is a specialized form of EFT, meaning that all ACHs are EFTs, but not all EFTs are ACHs. If you send or receive money in your bank account, chances are it’s processed via ACH. More than 29 billion ACH network payments were made in 2021, valued at close to $73 trillion, according to Nacha, the organization that administers them.
Is the 60/40 Portfolio Dead? Long Live the 60/40 Portfolio
A 60/40 portfolio allocation is a popular investing approach. Put simply, it’s an allocation strategy that consists of 60% equities and 40% bonds. This approach, which may allow for robust growth while remaining relatively risk-averse, has shown long-term positive returns over the course of decades and has been a mainstay for many investors. But amid a volatile year in the markets, many have decried the shortcomings of this asset allocation rather than extolling its many virtues. Can the 60/40 portfolio weather a tough market like this one or has it, like many have declared, jumped the shark? Below we’ll discuss why, despite the historic downturns in 2022, the 60/40 portfolio may still be a solid strategy for investors.
