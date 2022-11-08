Read full article on original website
RCPD Report: 11/10/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for burglary in the 5000 block of Murray Rd. in Manhattan on November 9, 2022, around 10:15 a.m. A 32-year-old woman was listed as the victim when it was reported her storage unit was broken into and a window air conditioning unit, makeup, two acoustic guitars, two Super Nintendos with games, DVDs, CDs, a nail kit, and a train case were stolen. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $1,200. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Manhattan commemorates Veterans Day with parade, Ceremony of Honor
Manhattan residents lined Poyntz Avenue on a brisk Friday morning for the return of the largest Veterans Day Parade in Kansas. The annual event got underway at 9:30 a.m., running down its traditional route from the Manhattan Town Center mall to City Hall. The parade sees participation from local and State elected officials, Fort Riley soldiers, the Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard, area first responders, students from school districts like USD 383 and USD 378 Riley County Schools, and of course area veterans groups including the local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts. See a gallery below:
In Focus 11/9/22: Scott Meitler, Joan Simoneau, Jana Strunk, Jim Genandt
On Wednesday’s edition of In Focus Wamego Assistant Superintendent Scott Meitler and Rock Creek Superintendent Joan Simoneau along with Flush Road Improvement Committee member Jana Strunk – we discuss driving safety, in particular on county roads. In our final segment Manhattan Area Technical College President Jim Genandt previews...
Riley County health officials urging vaccinations as peak flu season nears
Local health officials are encouraging vaccinations as flu season begins, reminding folks also to consider getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases begin to tick up once again. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) recorded 48 new COVID-19 cases for Riley County between Oct. 29 and Nov. 4. It...
K-State Announces Sellout for Dillons Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – K-State Athletics officials announced Thursday that the Wildcats’ Senior Day contest on November 26 – the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas – is sold out as all available standing-room only tickets have been purchased. Thursday’s announcement gives K-State a sellout...
HSFB Playoff Preview: State Quarterfinals include trio of area teams
Three area teams will take the field Friday night in the KSHSAA high school football playoffs, bidding to move into the state semifinals in a week. In 6A, Manhattan High will meet Wichita Northwest for the second time in four weeks. The Indians claimed a 56-28 win over 4th ranked Wichita Northwest on October 21. The game started with the Grizzlies looking like they may challenge the Indians, but, after trailing 14-7 in the 1st quarter, the Indians ran off 35 unanswered points to take away any doubt. That win finished off an unbeaten regular season run for the Tribe, who have beaten two other Wichita high schools to advance to the quarterfinals. The Indians have bested Wichita North and East in the past two weeks. WNW has beaten Wichita Southeast and Junction City to get to this point of the playoffs.
Pott County’s McKee says sales tax question failed due to lack of publicity; weighs in on expansion of commission
Voters in Pottawatomie County have rejected a quarter-percent sales tax to fund road and bridge improvements in the county by a 53 to 47 percent margin. County officials had projected that the tax, which was proposed in addition to the existing 1 percent retail sales tax, could have generated roughly $1.6 million annually for about a dozen projects primarily between Blue Township and Wamego. Commissioner Dee McKee, in an interview Wednesday with KMAN noted she was disappointed the sales tax question failed.
Wildcats, Badgers Meet in Brew City Battle
Kansas State (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Wisconsin (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) November 9, 2022 | 3:30 p.m. | American Family Field | Milwaukee, Wis. • Wisconsin leads the series, 1-0. • The previous meeting between the two schools came on Nov. 24, 2006, in Las Vegas, a 56-53 Badger win.
Kansas Board of Education approves recommendation for districts to retire Native mascots in next 5 years
The Kansas State Board of Education wants to see Native American mascots in non-tribal K-12 schools retired in the next three to five years. “I’m shocked that we didn’t hear of this before, we should have known this a long time ago to be honest with you,” says Janet Waugh, representing District 1 encompassing Riley and Pottawatomie Counties. “I’ve been here 24 years and this is really the first time this issue has ever came to us.
