Three area teams will take the field Friday night in the KSHSAA high school football playoffs, bidding to move into the state semifinals in a week. In 6A, Manhattan High will meet Wichita Northwest for the second time in four weeks. The Indians claimed a 56-28 win over 4th ranked Wichita Northwest on October 21. The game started with the Grizzlies looking like they may challenge the Indians, but, after trailing 14-7 in the 1st quarter, the Indians ran off 35 unanswered points to take away any doubt. That win finished off an unbeaten regular season run for the Tribe, who have beaten two other Wichita high schools to advance to the quarterfinals. The Indians have bested Wichita North and East in the past two weeks. WNW has beaten Wichita Southeast and Junction City to get to this point of the playoffs.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO