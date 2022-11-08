ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law

Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Exclusive look at the Four Seasons.
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee

On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Governor Bill Lee while the pair rode on his campaign RV to his final stop in Franklin. Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor …. On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Governor...
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu

The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
dicksonpost.com

Red Wave rolls through Tennessee

There were no big surprises Tuesday evening as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene. Gov. Bill Lee was elected to his second term of office, racing past Democrat Jason Brantley Martin by a count of 1,053,872 to 504,523 and also cruising past a host of Independents who threw their hats in the ring. In Coffee County Lee took 10,529 to 2,811 by his Democratic opponent. John Gentry finished third with 122 in Coffee and Constance Every had 82.
actionnews5.com

Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24

Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Exclusive look at...
NASHVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees

NASHVILLE — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works. But Republican politicians and businesses wanted a constitutional amendment to make it more difficult to weaken or overturn the law, known to its supporters as a “right-to-work" law.
Tennessee Lookout

Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District

Fresh from a bruising Republican primary, former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles cruised to victory Tuesday over Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District. The win for Ogles means for the first time in modern history, Davidson County will not have a Democratic congressman. The shift comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature […] The post Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
WATN Local Memphis

State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
