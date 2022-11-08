There were no big surprises Tuesday evening as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene. Gov. Bill Lee was elected to his second term of office, racing past Democrat Jason Brantley Martin by a count of 1,053,872 to 504,523 and also cruising past a host of Independents who threw their hats in the ring. In Coffee County Lee took 10,529 to 2,811 by his Democratic opponent. John Gentry finished third with 122 in Coffee and Constance Every had 82.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO