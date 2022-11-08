Read full article on original website
WKRN
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Exclusive look at the...
WKRN
Governor Lee "satisfied" with TN abortion law
Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Governor Lee sat down with News 2, where he spoke in depth about his opinion on the abortion law in the state. Exclusive look at the Four Seasons.
WKRN
Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Governor Bill Lee while the pair rode on his campaign RV to his final stop in Franklin. Exclusive: One-on-one interview with Tennessee Governor …. On Monday, Nov. 7, State Capitol Reporter Chris O’Brien sat down with Governor...
WKRN
Tennessee among states at the highest levels for flu
The latest CDC flu report is exactly what doctors have been bracing for. The map shows the Southeastern and South-Central states reporting the highest levels of flu activity nationwide, and Tennessee is among them. Tennessee among states at the highest levels for …. The latest CDC flu report is exactly...
Tennessee remains deep red after the election, but here are the blue spots
The result from Election Night are in and Republicans ruled the night in Tennessee, but a look at some areas shows that not all areas turned red.
Tennessee Election Results: Amendments | November 8, 2022
Track election results for the four amendments on the ballot in Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
Tennessee Election Results: Key races to watch | November 8, 2022
Track election results in some of the key races for Tennessee from November 8, 2022.
dicksonpost.com
Red Wave rolls through Tennessee
There were no big surprises Tuesday evening as the red tide rolled in as expected with Republicans dominating the Tennessee and Coffee County election scene. Gov. Bill Lee was elected to his second term of office, racing past Democrat Jason Brantley Martin by a count of 1,053,872 to 504,523 and also cruising past a host of Independents who threw their hats in the ring. In Coffee County Lee took 10,529 to 2,811 by his Democratic opponent. John Gentry finished third with 122 in Coffee and Constance Every had 82.
actionnews5.com
Legislation filed to criminalize public drag performances in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New legislation filed by a state senator regarding the LGBTQ+ community is looking to criminalize drag performances in public settings. The bill groups drag performers with other adult cabaret performers, such as exotic dancers, topless dancers, or strippers and would make it a misdemeanor for first offense and felony on the second offense for participating in such behavior.
WKRN
Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on I-24
Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Vanderbilt testing traffic calming experiment on …. Vanderbilt University is teaming up with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to study how new vehicle technology can improve traffic. Exclusive look at...
WKRN
Judge Jackson speaks on preliminary hearing in Jaylen McCollough case
Judge Andrew Jackson VI speaks on the McCollough case and rules for it to be bound over to a grand jury in the preliminary hearing for UT football player Jaylen McCollough in Knox County court on Nov. 10, 2022. WATE Digital. Judge Jackson speaks on preliminary hearing in Jaylen …
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee voters pass amendment barring mandatory union fees
NASHVILLE — Tennessee voters have approved a change to the state Constitution that reinforces the state's existing law freeing workers from being required to pay union dues. Tennessee has had a law prohibiting the requirement on the books since 1947, and the outcome of Tuesday's referendum doesn’t change how the existing law works. But Republican politicians and businesses wanted a constitutional amendment to make it more difficult to weaken or overturn the law, known to its supporters as a “right-to-work" law.
WATE
Knoxville Democrat Gloria Johnson wins reelection to state house after redistricting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson has won reelection. Johnson, a Democrat, was running in one of Tennessee’s newly formed congressional districts following redistricting. Johnson was running against Republican David ‘Pozy’ Poczobut in the new State House District 90. During her campaign, Johnson’s...
Tennessee Election Results: Gov. Bill Lee wins reelection | November 8, 2022
The Associated Press has declared that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been reelected.
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District
Fresh from a bruising Republican primary, former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles cruised to victory Tuesday over Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell in the newly-drawn 5th Congressional District. The win for Ogles means for the first time in modern history, Davidson County will not have a Democratic congressman. The shift comes after the GOP-controlled Legislature […] The post Ogles rolls past Campbell in revamped 5th Congressional District appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WTVCFOX
2022 Midterm Election Results for Georgia and Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Polls are closing across Georgia and Tennessee and we have you're latest Midterm Election results. Go here to view the latest election results. Many eyes are on the US Senate race in Georgia, and how it could play into the shifting balance of power. Democrat Raphael...
Your guide to voting on Election Day in Tennessee
Voters across Tennessee will have the chance to vote on the governor, their Congressperson and four Constitutional amendments on the ballot.
State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed in October, won her election. So what happens next?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Rep. Barbara Cooper, who passed away in October, won the race Tuesday for Tennessee House District 86. So what happens next?. The Shelby County Election Commission said Cooper’s name remained on Tuesday’s ballot after her unexpected death Oct. 25, 2022, “as mandated by state law.” Now, a special election will be held to fill her seat. When that happens will be determined by Gov. Bill Lee when he issues a Writ of Election.
Voters approve alcohol referendums in November elections
A number of middle Tennessee communities will have new spirits after approving ballot measures for the sale of alcohol in their corporate boundaries.
