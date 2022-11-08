Read full article on original website
Mobile police looking for alleged rapist in the Cottage Hill Road area
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Thursday. According to officers, a woman showed up at Spring Hill Medical Center around noon Thursday after she had been sexually assaulted. The assault occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near […]
Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect taken to metro jail after being released from the hospital
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Accused murderer Zackery Hannah is out of the hospital and in metro jail. Hannah is accused of killing a man Monday night in west mobile and then shooting a Mobile police officer hours later while trying to escape. Hannah was shot three times in another shootout...
Mobile police move murder suspect from hospital to Mobile Metro Jail
UPDATE (8:11 p.m.): WKRG News 5 tried to speak with the suspect, Zackery Hannah, but he did not say anything to us. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of murdering a 31-year-old Monday night on Bryant Street has been moved from the hospital to Mobile Metro Jail Thursday, according to officials with the Mobile […]
WEAR
Deputies: K9 tracks down man who fired gunshot in Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man faces several charges following a shots fired incident Thursday night at an Escambia County home. The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home on Delray Drive. According to the sheriff's office, Garay got into an argument with a woman and shot a...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Robber forces store clerk and customer into cooler, fires gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No one was injured after a gunman robbed a store and fired a shot inside the business, according to the Mobile Police Department. Investigators said an armed man with a gun entered Fulton Grocery at 1288 Dauphin Island Parkway around 1:34 a.m. Thursday and demanded cash from the register and the cashier’s cell phone. The suspect also ordered the cashier and a customer in the store to get inside the store’s cooler and fired a shot before fleeing, authorities said.
utv44.com
Armed Mobile Co. homeowner encounters suspect accused of shooting officer
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged killer aims shotgun at innocent homeowner, caught on surveillance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time, FOX10 has a first-hand account of the terror unfolding in a West Mobile neighborhood Monday night. A suspected killer armed with a shotgun tried to avoid police but came gun barrel to gun barrel with a homeowner. That incident and more was captured on surveillance video.
Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police
UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
15-year-old accused in Prichard murder, victim identified
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have released more information about the murder of a man that happened at St. Stephens Woods Apartments on Friday, Nov. 4. The victim has been identified as Lawrence Terrell Darby. Darby was shot in the back and arm causing him to die at the scene. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bayou La Batre Police Department investigating Wednesday morning hit-and-run
Bayou La Batre, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Bayou La Batre are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a woman to the hospital with serious injuries. Police tell FOX10 she was hit while walking to work at around 1 a.m. Wednesday on Padgett Switch Road near Mosteller Medical. Ran Beng says...
WALA-TV FOX10
Teen in custody after recent Prichard homicide
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A 15 year-old is in custody this morning in connection to a recent homicide in Prichard. Prichard police say the teenager is accused of shooting and killing Lawrence Terrell Darby. The shooting happened Friday at the St. Stephens Woods apartments on St. Stephens Road. Police say...
Mobile student faces felony charge after alleged assault of school official
A student at Mobile’s B.C. Rain High School was taken to Mobile County Metro Jail after allegedly assaulting a school official on Wednesday. According to information released Thursday by the Mobile Police Department, officers were called to the school at about 1:30 p.m. “concerning a student assaulting a school administrator.”
Daphne Police capture 3 suspects who broke into vehicles, stole credit cards
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG)– Officials with the Daphne Police Department said they have arrested three people who are allegedly involved in a car burglary in the area. A woman said she was getting into her vehicle and getting ready to leave Trione Park when she noticed her wallet was gone. She went straight to Daphne Police Department […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope man charged with manslaughter in party shooting death of former high school football star
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - After a months-long investigation, Fairhope police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of former Fairhope football star, CJ Edwards. Twenty-two-year-old Edwards was shot and killed at a house party this summer. Fairhope Police did multiple witness interviews and collected three guns from that party...
Series of car burglaries over the weekend in Daphne under investigation
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four car break-ins occurred in Daphne over the weekend in broad daylight. Windows were smashed and belongings were stolen. “Two occurred in parks, one was at a gym parking lot and the last one was at Daphne Civic Center,” Captain Gulsby with Daphne Police Department said. A mother and daughter were […]
Atmore Advance
Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant
Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members
UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
Circle K on Dauphin Street robbed at gunpoint: Mobile PD searching for suspects
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for two men who they said robbed the Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint early Saturday morning, according to a release from the MPD. Officers were called to 3251 Dauphin Street at around 3:18 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, in reference to a […]
Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections
A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
