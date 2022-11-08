ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

Mobile police looking for alleged rapist in the Cottage Hill Road area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman Thursday. According to officers, a woman showed up at Spring Hill Medical Center around noon Thursday after she had been sexually assaulted. The assault occurred in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road, near […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police looking for man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who forced two people into a walk-in cooler at a local convenience store. Police said the robbery happened Thursday morning around 1:30 a.m. at the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway. When the suspect went inside the store, he first ordered […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

utv44.com

Armed Mobile Co. homeowner encounters suspect accused of shooting officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Surveillance video captures the moments an armed Mobile County homeowner came face to face with an armed suspect on the run from police. Mobile Police say 20-year-old Zachery Hannah shot and killed a man Monday then later shot a police officer, who is home recovering. As police hunted Hannah down in the Glen Acres community, he entered the homeowner's yard and the two came dangerously close to firing shots at each other. The homeowner, who asked that we not identify him, says he knew about an armed suspect in the area and had walked to his mother's nearby home to check and make sure she was okay when he encountered the gunman.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

WKRG News 5

Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police

UPDATE (1:18 p.m.): The officer who was shot in both legs is currently at home and resting with his family, according to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine. Zackery Hannah is being treated at USA Health University Hospital and is in “serious, stabilized condition.” Hannah was struck “at least three times from gunfire.” A K9 was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

15-year-old accused in Prichard murder, victim identified

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have released more information about the murder of a man that happened at St. Stephens Woods Apartments on Friday, Nov. 4. The victim has been identified as Lawrence Terrell Darby. Darby was shot in the back and arm causing him to die at the scene. […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Atmore Advance

Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant

Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man dead after attempting to protect sister: Family members

UPDATE: Officer shot in gun battle with homicide suspect: Mobile Police UPDATE (9:29 p.m.): Family members have identified the man that was shot and killed. Matthew Chase Richardson, 31, was allegedly shot and killed when he went to West Mobile house to “protect his sister” for a dispute. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

