2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
