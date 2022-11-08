Read full article on original website
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
New representation in the State House for western Massachusetts
Next term, there will be a host of new and old faces when it comes to who will be representing the western part of the state.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
Here’s where the MassGOP stands after Tuesday’s election
"I think the Republican Party is underwater and will be for years to come right now," one longtime consultant said. When state lawmakers convene for a new legislative session next year, there will be approximately 26 Republicans out of the 200 total seats in both chambers of the State House.
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results: Ballot questions
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
James Roesner of NH is country’s 1st openly trans man elected to state legislature, LGBTQ group says
James Roesner became the first openly transgender man to be elected to state legislature following Election Day on Nov. 8 according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ community members in office.
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
