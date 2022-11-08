2022 Mass. Election Results: 1st Middlesex state House District (Margaret Scarsdale vs. Andrew Shepherd vs. Catherine Lundeen)

Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
newbedfordguide.com
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Election Results For November 8: Town Goes Blue For The Night — Supports 8 Of 9 Democratic Candidates In Contested Races
WILMINGTON, MA — 10,318 Wilmington voters casted ballots in the November 8, 2022 election, representing a 57.31% turnout. In Wilmington, State Representative Dave Robertson (D-Wilmington) defeated his challenger Paul Sarnowski (R-Wilmington) by 12.5%. Robertson has been re-elected, also carrying the Tewksbury portion of the 19th Middlesex district. State Senator...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
James Roesner of NH is country’s 1st openly trans man elected to state legislature, LGBTQ group says
James Roesner became the first openly transgender man to be elected to state legislature following Election Day on Nov. 8 according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ community members in office.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
mynbc5.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of Granite Staters voted in Tuesday's midterm.
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
WMUR.com
How State House, Senate races are shaping up in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Political Director Adam Sexton and analyst Scott Spradling break down how the balance of power in Concord could look in coming year. See the latest results for the State House, State Senate and Executive Council races.
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
WCVB
Governor-elect Healey meets with Gov. Charlie Baker after election win
BOSTON — After claiming adecisive and historic electoral victory, Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll met Wednesday with outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito at the State House. "I thank them for the invitation to be here today to show what is so...
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
