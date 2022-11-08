ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog

A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke to hold municipal job fair; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The City of Roanoke will host a Job Fair on November 16, 2022 at the Berglund. Center, from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet city staff. and...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation

A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever Thanksgiving Giveback

ROANOKE, Va. – Families in Roanoke have the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced its first Thanksgiving Giveback. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Melrose Library in Roanoke from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Family speaks out after house set on fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

HOME-ARP Program provides help for homeless

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Affordable housing has been identified as a problem in many hometowns, and Keith Holland and Hope Browning from the City of Roanoke joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the anticipated HOME-ARP funds coming to the community, why they were awarded, and who will be served.
ROANOKE, VA
macaronikid.com

Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia

Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council

ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke PD investigating shooting in NW

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating after they report finding a person with a gunshot wound outside of a house in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Wednesday Nov. 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Officers responding to the scene say they located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound outside of a home. They say Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene to transport the man to LewisGale Medical Center.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race

Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race. Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City …. Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race. Holiday Hero Three Weeks Out. What you should be doing three weeks out to make Thanksgiving dinner a success. Holiday Hero Two Weeks Out.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats

In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action …. In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

It's stew season in Southside

The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Q99 switching to Christmas music

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke radio station Q99 will start playing Christmas music for the season Friday, November 11 at 7:30 a.m. Morning hosts Dick Daniels and David Page stopped by 7@four Thursday to talk about the annual switch. Watch the video to see that segment.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy