ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating after they report finding a person with a gunshot wound outside of a house in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Wednesday Nov. 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Officers responding to the scene say they located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound outside of a home. They say Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene to transport the man to LewisGale Medical Center.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO