Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke teen Tyrique Bowles is proud to be the only black male ballet dancer with his troupeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
29-year-old Mother of Nine Spends £1.3k per Month on Food, Expecting her 10th ChildShameel ShamsRoanoke, VA
Related
Franklin News Post
Roanoke nonprofit law enforcement chaplaincy gets first service dog
A Roanoke Valley nonprofit that provides spiritual and mental support to police officers recently added a four-legged friend to its working staff. Scarlett, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador, became the first canine member of Shield Chaplaincy Inc. on Oct. 2. The chaplaincy, founded by Darren Potter in September 2018, provides first...
WSLS
Roanoke non-profit to launch new chapter, combat violent crime in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Roanoke non-profit is looking to expand its reach across Central and Southwest Virginia to fight violent crime. Peacemakers will launch a new chapter in Lynchburg on Nov. 10 with a kick-off event at Diamond Hill Baptist Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. According to...
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke to hold municipal job fair; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. The City of Roanoke will host a Job Fair on November 16, 2022 at the Berglund. Center, from 3p.m. to 7p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet city staff. and...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke police officer sues city for defamation
A Roanoke police officer claims the city defamed him in a 2020 Facebook message explaining how downtown’s “End Racism Now” street mural lists the names of “Black individuals killed by police brutality.” In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story.
cardinalnews.org
Violent crime is up in Roanoke from 2019 levels. Here’s what the city is doing about it.
A man died Monday after being shot on Sunday night in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department. He was the 17th person to die as a result of a shooting in the city of Roanoke this year. Violent crime rose in Roanoke during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020,...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSLS
Roanoke Sheriff’s Office to host first-ever Thanksgiving Giveback
ROANOKE, Va. – Families in Roanoke have the chance to get a free Thanksgiving meal, thanks to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced its first Thanksgiving Giveback. The event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Melrose Library in Roanoke from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
WDBJ7.com
HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing. For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.
wfxrtv.com
Family speaks out after house set on fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Everyone is safe after a home was set on fire in northeast Roanoke, on Wednesday. A woman is in custody after she is believed to have set fire to a home on Dunbar St., and then another home on 10th St. and Connecticut Ave. The second fire also spread to another home.
WDBJ7.com
HOME-ARP Program provides help for homeless
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Affordable housing has been identified as a problem in many hometowns, and Keith Holland and Hope Browning from the City of Roanoke joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the anticipated HOME-ARP funds coming to the community, why they were awarded, and who will be served.
macaronikid.com
Christmas Holiday Parades for 2022 in Lynchburg and Central Virginia
Everyone loves a parade, especially kids. Christmas 2022 will be here before you know it! Gather the family and you might even want to wear your Santa hat as you head out to these popular Christmas and Holiday parades in Lynchburg and across Central Virginia. Click on each link below for details about each parade.
WSLS
Making history: Roanoke voters elect 3 gay members, first Latina to council
ROANOKE, Va. – History is in the making in Roanoke City. A diverse community is now expected to be represented in Roanoke City Hall. On Tuesday night, Roanoke city voters favored Joe Cobb, Luke Priddy, and Peter Volosin for City Council. All three are proudly and openly gay. Once the results are finalized, the three will be making history.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke PD investigating shooting in NW
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating after they report finding a person with a gunshot wound outside of a house in the northwest part of the city. The Roanoke Police Department says the incident happened on Wednesday Nov. 9 at approximately 1:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW. Officers responding to the scene say they located a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound outside of a home. They say Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived at the scene to transport the man to LewisGale Medical Center.
WSET
Halifax County schools closing as Nicole strikes Central Virginia
(WSET) — As Nicole--once a hurricane, now a tropical depression--strikes Central Virginia with gusts of wind and torrents of rain, one school so far has decided to close. If more schools close ABC13 will update this story.
wfirnews.com
The Construction Zone at Kids Square has grand opening tomorrow
After a month of soft openings The Construction Zone at Kids Square in downtown Roanoke has its official launch at Center in the Square tomorrow. The Branch Group and Carter Machinery have teamed up for construction-related exhibits.
wfxrtv.com
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race
Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race. Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City …. Democrats projected to Sweep through Roanoke City Council race. Holiday Hero Three Weeks Out. What you should be doing three weeks out to make Thanksgiving dinner a success. Holiday Hero Two Weeks Out.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action after school threats
In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. Roanoke County Public Schools officials take action …. In Monday's "Making the Grade", recent threats at schools across the commonwealth prompt school officials to take action. 3 Christiansburg Student Athletes Sign NLI.
chathamstartribune.com
It's stew season in Southside
The advent of autumn brings to mind favorite seasons — football, hunting and here in Southside — stew season. Specifically, Brunswick stew. This week in the Star-Tribune, there are seven notices for fundraising stew sales — so many that the paper has created a special area for them. Those hankering for a steaming bowl have no shortage of places to pick up a quart, or two.
WSLS
Roanoke County announces new Chief of Police
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A new Chief of Police has been named in Roanoke County. On Wednesday, Roanoke County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P. E. announced that Michael Poindexter will serve as the next Chief of Police effective Jan. 1, 2023. Poindexter has been serving as Assistant Chief of...
WDBJ7.com
Q99 switching to Christmas music
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke radio station Q99 will start playing Christmas music for the season Friday, November 11 at 7:30 a.m. Morning hosts Dick Daniels and David Page stopped by 7@four Thursday to talk about the annual switch. Watch the video to see that segment.
Comments / 0