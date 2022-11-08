ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard

SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Southwick voters backed GOP in governor race, opposed tax question

WESTFIELD — Although roughly two-thirds of voters statewide backed the Democratic ticket for governor, both Westfield and Southwick sided with the GOP on Nov. 8. Both communities also backed Republicans for attorney general, state auditor and governor’s councilor, despite the Democratic candidates winning the overall election. Southwick additionally supported Republican Dean Martilli in his challenge against U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and Rayla Campbell in her challenge to Secretary of State William Galvin. Both of these Democratic officeholders got the nod for reelection from Westfield voters, though by considerably thinner margins than their overall wins.
WESTFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Governor Baker signs $3.76 billion economic development bill; addresses economy, housing, immigrants, clean energy

BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker today signed a $3.76 billion spending plan that promotes economic development, health and human services, clean energy and resiliency, expands affordable housing production and invests in Massachusetts communities, businesses and workers. The legislation signed today includes funding for several proposals introduced by the Baker-Polito Administration in the FORWARD economic development bill filed in April and in multiple supplemental budget proposals, including the most recent proposal from August to close out Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Duc-Pac move, expansion, in Springfield hailed as immigrant story, jobs success

SPRINGFIELD — Duc-Pac, the family owned manufacturer of residential air ducts and fittings, needed to expand because the wholesale distributors it supplies are expanding. “We have the right partners,” said president Greg Merchant Thursday at a ribbon cutting for Duc-Pac’s new 103,000-square-foot factory at 1125 Page Boulevard in Springfield. “We needed to keep up.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax

Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
