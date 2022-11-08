Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Related
Amherst Town Council to attempt resolution of police incident with second special meeting
AMHERST — Council President Lynn Griesemer will call another special meeting of the 13-person body on Monday in an attempt to resolve lingering issues involving a police department encounter with nine youths on July 5. The Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to begin with public comment at 6:30 p.m.,...
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
Are Worcester schools safe? Officials commission audit to help find out
WORCESTER — School officials have hired a company to review its safety plans and policies. A comprehensive audit will look at, among other things, different measures in the district, such as locks and cameras in school buildings, emergency response capabilities and the effectiveness of unarmed security guards in schools. It was one of several...
Easthampton Councilor Owen Zaret accused of harassment by fellow councilors
Multiple Easthampton City Councilors have accused fellow Councilor Owen Zaret of bullying and harassment, behavior those councilors say has led to at least one resignation and potentially another. Zaret, first elected in 2017, dismisses the claims as “disagreements” among professionals. Former council member Lindsey Rothschild recently came forward...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
James Roesner of NH is country’s 1st openly trans man elected to state legislature, LGBTQ group says
James Roesner became the first openly transgender man to be elected to state legislature following Election Day on Nov. 8 according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ community members in office.
Westfield, Southwick voters backed GOP in governor race, opposed tax question
WESTFIELD — Although roughly two-thirds of voters statewide backed the Democratic ticket for governor, both Westfield and Southwick sided with the GOP on Nov. 8. Both communities also backed Republicans for attorney general, state auditor and governor’s councilor, despite the Democratic candidates winning the overall election. Southwick additionally supported Republican Dean Martilli in his challenge against U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and Rayla Campbell in her challenge to Secretary of State William Galvin. Both of these Democratic officeholders got the nod for reelection from Westfield voters, though by considerably thinner margins than their overall wins.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker signs $3.76 billion economic development bill; addresses economy, housing, immigrants, clean energy
BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker today signed a $3.76 billion spending plan that promotes economic development, health and human services, clean energy and resiliency, expands affordable housing production and invests in Massachusetts communities, businesses and workers. The legislation signed today includes funding for several proposals introduced by the Baker-Polito Administration in the FORWARD economic development bill filed in April and in multiple supplemental budget proposals, including the most recent proposal from August to close out Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22).
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll want your feedback — and your résumé
As Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll prepare to lead Massachusetts in January, the two barrier-breaking women launched a transition website to garner feedback and recruit future talent in their administration. Driscoll, the mayor of Salem who will now serve as the chair of the transition team, announced...
Thomas Hodgson concedes to Paul Heroux in Bristol County Sheriff race
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic challenger Paul Heroux defeated incumbent candidate Thomas Hodgson in a neck-to-neck race to determine Bristol County’s next Sheriff. Hodgson, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump in Massachusetts, conceded the race around 1:15 a.m., according to WBUR. Hodgson...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Duc-Pac move, expansion, in Springfield hailed as immigrant story, jobs success
SPRINGFIELD — Duc-Pac, the family owned manufacturer of residential air ducts and fittings, needed to expand because the wholesale distributors it supplies are expanding. “We have the right partners,” said president Greg Merchant Thursday at a ribbon cutting for Duc-Pac’s new 103,000-square-foot factory at 1125 Page Boulevard in Springfield. “We needed to keep up.”
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Maura Healey beats Geoff Diehl to be first woman elected Mass. governor
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey cruised to an overwhelming, historic victory over Donald Trump-backed opponent Geoff Diehl Tuesday, even as votes slowly trickled in and the Republican gubernatorial nominee took hours to deliver a concession speech. The Associated Press called the race for Healey within a moment of the polls...
Massachusetts votes no on Ballot Question 3 (Alcohol licenses), AP says
Massachusetts citizens voted no on Ballot Question 3, rejecting an effort to double the combined number of licenses for supermarkets and convenience stores selling alcoholic beverages from nine to 18. The Associated Press called the result at about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Ballot Question 3 would have gradually raised the...
Here’s how the 30 richest communities in Mass. voted on the millionaires tax
Massachusetts voters on Tuesday elected to amend the state’s flat income tax rate, adding an additional 4% tax on the portion of incomes over $1 million. The state’s richest communities were largely set against the measure, election results reported to the Associated Press and compiled by the Boston Globe showed. Of the 30 wealthiest towns and cities in Massachusetts, calculated by their median household income found in the 2020 Census, 22 voted against the so-called “millionaires tax,” while seven voted for it. Several towns, however, saw voters nearly split evenly. Sherborn, the state’s second-richest town, had not reported race results to the AP as of Wednesday afternoon.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0