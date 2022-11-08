ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WOBURN, MA
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Election Results For November 8: Town Goes Blue For The Night — Supports 8 Of 9 Democratic Candidates In Contested Races

WILMINGTON, MA — 10,318 Wilmington voters casted ballots in the November 8, 2022 election, representing a 57.31% turnout. In Wilmington, State Representative Dave Robertson (D-Wilmington) defeated his challenger Paul Sarnowski (R-Wilmington) by 12.5%. Robertson has been re-elected, also carrying the Tewksbury portion of the 19th Middlesex district. State Senator...
WILMINGTON, MA
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Republican Lt. Gov. Polito praises Gov.-elect Healey for impact on her daughter, girls throughout the state

Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, practically beaming at the sight of Democratic Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll in the Massachusetts State House Wednesday, celebrated the pair’s barrier-breaking victory on election night. Healey and Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, are the commonwealth’s first all-female executive team. Attorney...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process

Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
NATICK, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WMUR.com

New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

