homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Election Results For November 8: Town Goes Blue For The Night — Supports 8 Of 9 Democratic Candidates In Contested Races
WILMINGTON, MA — 10,318 Wilmington voters casted ballots in the November 8, 2022 election, representing a 57.31% turnout. In Wilmington, State Representative Dave Robertson (D-Wilmington) defeated his challenger Paul Sarnowski (R-Wilmington) by 12.5%. Robertson has been re-elected, also carrying the Tewksbury portion of the 19th Middlesex district. State Senator...
Amherst Town Council to attempt resolution of police incident with second special meeting
AMHERST — Council President Lynn Griesemer will call another special meeting of the 13-person body on Monday in an attempt to resolve lingering issues involving a police department encounter with nine youths on July 5. The Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to begin with public comment at 6:30 p.m.,...
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
Bristol County Sheriff Hodgson ‘Shocked’ By Loss to Heroux
In his first full interview since losing Tuesday's election to Democrat Paul Heroux, Bristol County Sheriff and Republican Tom Hodgson said he was "shocked" by the election results. Hodgson said polling by the campaign "was telling me we were doing very strong." He said supporters have asked him, how did...
WBOC
Proposed Sports Complex On Hold
Results from Tuesdays election show the majority of voters are against funding the complex with public money. 52% of voters in Worcester County voted against Question A.
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
Republican Lt. Gov. Polito praises Gov.-elect Healey for impact on her daughter, girls throughout the state
Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, practically beaming at the sight of Democratic Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll in the Massachusetts State House Wednesday, celebrated the pair’s barrier-breaking victory on election night. Healey and Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, are the commonwealth’s first all-female executive team. Attorney...
Republican lawman 'Lew' Evangelidis had lay of land Tuesday
Despite it being a great election day for Democratic candidates in the Bay State, one Republican lawman had the lay of the land. Lewis G. “Lew” Evangelidis easily won another six-year term as Worcester County sheriff. Winning by 51,486 votes (with 95% reported), Evangelidis received 162,648 votes (59%)...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
James Roesner of NH is country’s 1st openly trans man elected to state legislature, LGBTQ group says
James Roesner became the first openly transgender man to be elected to state legislature following Election Day on Nov. 8 according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ community members in office.
WMUR.com
How State House, Senate races are shaping up in New Hampshire
VIDEO: Political Director Adam Sexton and analyst Scott Spradling break down how the balance of power in Concord could look in coming year. See the latest results for the State House, State Senate and Executive Council races.
2022 Mass. State Senate Election Results: Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District (Walter Timilty vs. Brian Muello)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Walter Timilty (D) is running against Brian Muello (R) in the 2022 Massachusetts state Senate race for the Norfolk, Plymouth, and Bristol District. See below for race results. Timilty was raised in Milton, where he currently lives. His father,...
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
wgbh.org
Natick will remove its 90-year-old dam after contentious process
Natick’s local government on Wednesday voted to remove a dam that has sat on the Charles River for nearly 90 years. Select Board members called the vote a “first step” in what has already been a multiyear process to decide the dam’s future. Environmental advocates celebrated...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters reject two ballot questions
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire voters rejected the two ballot questions they considered in Tuesday's election. Nearly 63% of Granite Staters voted yes for Question 1, in favor of eliminating the register of probate position, but a two-thirds majority was required to pass the state constitutional amendment. Changes in state law made the language in the constitutional no longer relevant.
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
