DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
leominsterchamp.com
State Rep. Natalie Higgins wins re-election over former City Councilor John Dombrowski
LEOMINSTER — State Rep. Natalie Higgins has earned a fourth term at the State House, winning Tuesday’s election in what turned out to be her closest vote total yet. Higgins, a Democrat, earned 7,094 votes from Leominster voters, compared to 6,439 votes for former City Councilor (and unenrolled candidate) John Dombrowski.
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga defends seat against Agawam councilor
SOUTHWICK — Incumbent state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, won another two-year term on Tuesday, defeating a Democratic opponent from Agawam for the seventh consecutive election. Some of the district’s towns were still tabulating votes on Wednesday, but with results in from the two largest towns, Agawam and Southwick, as...
ABC6.com
Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island
UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
The results: See who won in Central Mass.
MassachusettsUpdated results for all races 17th Worcester District: LeBoeuf vs. Fullen State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf looks to be on his way to reelection. With about 95% of the vote in,...
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
Easthampton Councilor Owen Zaret accused of harassment by fellow councilors
Multiple Easthampton City Councilors have accused fellow Councilor Owen Zaret of bullying and harassment, behavior those councilors say has led to at least one resignation and potentially another. Zaret, first elected in 2017, dismisses the claims as “disagreements” among professionals. Former council member Lindsey Rothschild recently came forward...
Amherst Town Council to attempt resolution of police incident with second special meeting
AMHERST — Council President Lynn Griesemer will call another special meeting of the 13-person body on Monday in an attempt to resolve lingering issues involving a police department encounter with nine youths on July 5. The Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to begin with public comment at 6:30 p.m.,...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
2022 Mass. Election Results: Worcester County Sheriff (Lewis Evangelidis vs. David Fontaine)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Lewis Evangelidis incumbent Worcester County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger David Fontaine in a race to determine Worcester County’s next sheriff. Lewis Evangelidis was originally elected into the Worcester County Sheriff position in 2010. If re-elected the Republican...
Veterans Day 2022: Springfield’s parade returns in full force
SPRINGFIELD — As the Veterans Day parade in Springfield turned down Court Street to its destination at City Hall, Emmanuel Owusu ran out in front of the procession, his arms filled with small American Flags. He jogged up to one group of bystanders and passed out a handful. He...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
No. 4 Longmeadow field hockey prevails in D-II Round of 16 against No. 13 Hopkinton
WEST SPRINGFIELD – No. 4 Longmeadow field hockey stepped onto the field and immediately set the tone during Thursday’s 3-0 win of the Division II Round of 16 game in the statewide tournament against No. 13 Hopkinton on Thursday.
In Agawam ceremony, veterans encouraged to look out for other veterans
AGAWAM — Retired Chief Master Sgt. Robert P. Zukauskas Jr. in a crisp, Air National Guard uniform encouraged the gathering of veterans who donned patches, red carnations and lapel pins to take advantage of veterans services and to remember the importance of comradery. “Please don’t do it by yourself,”...
Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot
If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
Westfield, Southwick voters backed GOP in governor race, opposed tax question
WESTFIELD — Although roughly two-thirds of voters statewide backed the Democratic ticket for governor, both Westfield and Southwick sided with the GOP on Nov. 8. Both communities also backed Republicans for attorney general, state auditor and governor’s councilor, despite the Democratic candidates winning the overall election. Southwick additionally supported Republican Dean Martilli in his challenge against U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, and Rayla Campbell in her challenge to Secretary of State William Galvin. Both of these Democratic officeholders got the nod for reelection from Westfield voters, though by considerably thinner margins than their overall wins.
high-profile.com
Ground Broken on Worcester Affordable Housing
Worcester, MA – Cranshaw Construction has officially broken ground on the first phase of a planned multi-phase mixed-use development at 120 Washington Street in Worcester. Cranshaw Construction celebrated the milestone alongside city elected officials, developer Boston Capital Development and architect Benoit Design at a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 27. Speakers included Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, Worcester District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, Acting Worcester City Manager Eric Batista, Boston Capital Development Partner and Managing Director Rich Mazzocchi, and Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Timothy Murray.
As Worcester housing crisis grows, a recommendation for inclusionary zoning with affordability requirements
Worcester Planning Board members voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of an inclusionary zoning policy to Worcester City Council at the board’s meeting on Wednesday. All the speakers at the meeting agreed that Worcester in facing a housing crisis and an inclusionary zoning policy could help address it. Peter...
Worcester’s Smokestack Urban Barbecue to close
Smokestack Urban Barbecue, a popular Worcester joint, will close its doors for the final time next week after more than a decade of business. The ownership announced the closure Wednesday night on Facebook, saying with a “heavy heart” that their last day of service would be Nov. 19, next Saturday.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
