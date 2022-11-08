ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election

Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. Trial Court demands workers upload vaccination status by Tuesday

UPDATE: Following publication of this article online, a Trial Court spokesperson said the court instituted a different policy to allow managers to help employees “achieve compliance.”. Massachusetts Trial Court leaders walked back a proposed mandate floated to union representatives that all employees and judges upload their vaccination status to...
NECN

New Hampshire Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race

Residents voting in New Hampshire’s midterm election were tasked with making decisions in several key races that could have national implications. Residents helped decided two of the country’s most-watched races, including their next governor and the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan declared...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy