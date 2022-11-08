Read full article on original website
Cape District Attorney and Bristol Sheriff Seats Shifting to Democrats
It was a nail-biter of a night for several close county-level races in Massachusetts, with one district attorney’s office appearing to hold for the state GOP, and a DA’s office and a sheriff’s seat appearing to flip for the Democrats. In one of only two district attorney...
James Roesner of NH is country’s 1st openly trans man elected to state legislature, LGBTQ group says
James Roesner became the first openly transgender man to be elected to state legislature following Election Day on Nov. 8 according to the LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization dedicated to increasing the number of out LGBTQ+ community members in office.
Massachusetts Lawmakers Give Out Raises Two Days After Election
Less than 48 hours after the Massachusetts Democrat Party strengthened its stranglehold on power on Beacon Hill, the leadership began handing out pay raises. According to the State House News Service, "Massachusetts House employees will start seeing a minimum eight percent raise in their next paychecks under a new compensation plan unveiled by House leadership on Thursday."
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
Reports of broken voting machines, confusion surrounding mail-in ballots among Election Day issues
On Election Day, sometimes, things don’t always go so smoothly. So far on Tuesday, at some Massachusetts polls, there have been reports of broken machines, election volunteers being harassed, confusion surrounding mail-in ballots and, reports of some City Clerks requiring an ID to vote, according to the Lawyers for Civil Rights.
Live 2022 Massachusetts election results: Ballot questions
Follow along live as the votes are counted on Election Night in Massachusetts, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Here’s where the MassGOP stands after Tuesday’s election
"I think the Republican Party is underwater and will be for years to come right now," one longtime consultant said. When state lawmakers convene for a new legislative session next year, there will be approximately 26 Republicans out of the 200 total seats in both chambers of the State House.
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
New representation in the State House for western Massachusetts
Next term, there will be a host of new and old faces when it comes to who will be representing the western part of the state.
As official warns of low turnout, voters in Massachusetts to decide Bristol County sheriff
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — The polls in Massachusetts are open, but one official warns that the turnout might be lower than expected. Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin said he doesn’t think there is tremendous enthusiasm for this year’s election. He says of the 1.1 million...
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
Mass. Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race, Ballot Questions Passed
Election Day is here and voters across Massachusetts will cast their votes for the candidates of their choice in several key races, including for the state’s next governor. Polls were set to close at 8 p.m. across the Commonwealth. If voters are in line by then, they will still be able to cast their vote.
Election Results from Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Check the latest election results from: (Note: New Hampshire polls begin closing at 7 p.m. Massachusetts polls close at 8 p.m.)MA Midterm Elections 2022NH Midterm Elections 2022
2022 Massachusetts live election results: Middlesex and Worcester District (Eldridge v. Christakis)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. State Democratic Sen. James Eldridge faces a challenger for the Middlesex and Worcester District this year and is facing Republican Anthony Christakis. Both candidates ran unopposed in their respective primaries in September. Redistricting impacted the Middlesex and Worcester District,...
Mass. Trial Court demands workers upload vaccination status by Tuesday
UPDATE: Following publication of this article online, a Trial Court spokesperson said the court instituted a different policy to allow managers to help employees “achieve compliance.”. Massachusetts Trial Court leaders walked back a proposed mandate floated to union representatives that all employees and judges upload their vaccination status to...
Healey prevails in Massachusetts governor’s race, dealing historic win for LGBT community
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is projected to be the next governor of the state. The victory will make her one of the two first openly lesbian governors in American history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win. The Associated Press called the race for her at...
New Hampshire Midterm Election Results: See Who Won Each Race
Residents voting in New Hampshire’s midterm election were tasked with making decisions in several key races that could have national implications. Residents helped decided two of the country’s most-watched races, including their next governor and the state’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan declared...
