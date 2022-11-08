ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

HometownLife.com

How to order Thanksgiving Day meals from Detroit area grocery stores

One way to leave the Thanksgiving cooking to someone else, other than dining out, is to check out local large-scale grocery stores, independent grocers, and family-owned stores. Many offer complete Thanksgiving meal options that are fully prepared and cooked and need only to be reheated. Others have the turkey prepared and ready to take home and roast.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results

A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

Farmington Hills man dies after Stockbridge motorcycle crash

STOCKBRIDGE − A Farmington Hills motorcyclist died Friday after he was struck by a pickup near Stockbridge. Ingham County sheriff’s deputies reported to the scene of a crash at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail in Stockbridge Township. Deputies said the pickup was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcyclist, who was driving northbound on Stockbridge Road, according to a sheriff’s department Facebook post.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats

Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Some districts turn from red to blue in Jackson County state House, Senate districts

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County will see an even split of Democrat and Republican representation for state House and Senate seats. Redistricting has caused a change in candidates filling the new district seats, with three Republican and three Democrats voted into office during the Nov. 8 general election. Formerly all-Republican districts will now see Democratic representation when the new officials take office on Jan. 1.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month

GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
GAYLORD, MI
fox2detroit.com

Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
SOUTHFIELD, MI

