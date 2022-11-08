Read full article on original website
HometownLife.com
How to order Thanksgiving Day meals from Detroit area grocery stores
One way to leave the Thanksgiving cooking to someone else, other than dining out, is to check out local large-scale grocery stores, independent grocers, and family-owned stores. Many offer complete Thanksgiving meal options that are fully prepared and cooked and need only to be reheated. Others have the turkey prepared and ready to take home and roast.
Metro Detroit marijuana ballot proposals: See election results
A dozen municipalities in metro Detroit had marijuana proposals on their ballots Tuesday, the majority of which were approved by voters, paving the way to allow cannabis businesses within their communities. Municipalities such as Chesterfield Township, Auburn Hills and Belleville join the hundreds of communities across Michigan that now allow marijuana establishments —...
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals.
Detroit News
10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win
Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
This Is The Most Festive City In Michigan
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills man dies after Stockbridge motorcycle crash
STOCKBRIDGE − A Farmington Hills motorcyclist died Friday after he was struck by a pickup near Stockbridge. Ingham County sheriff’s deputies reported to the scene of a crash at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Stockbridge Road and Dexter Trail in Stockbridge Township. Deputies said the pickup was driving west on Dexter Trail and hit the motorcyclist, who was driving northbound on Stockbridge Road, according to a sheriff’s department Facebook post.
Oakland County results: Oakland County Commission grows bluer for Democrats
Four years ago, Oakland County voters turned the county board of commissioners from its longtime Republican color — bright red — to a pale blue majority of one for the Democrats. In Tuesday's voting, county residents continued that trend, adding two more commissioner seats to the existing slender Democratic majority rule on the county board. The commission election was the first since a redistricting trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, creating a 19-member board. Democrats...
Some districts turn from red to blue in Jackson County state House, Senate districts
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County will see an even split of Democrat and Republican representation for state House and Senate seats. Redistricting has caused a change in candidates filling the new district seats, with three Republican and three Democrats voted into office during the Nov. 8 general election. Formerly all-Republican districts will now see Democratic representation when the new officials take office on Jan. 1.
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District.
How a Detroit firefighter’s death might have sent an innocent man to prison
Fire wall: The case of Mario Willis (part I)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Missing Michigan woman found weeks after suddenly leaving job, home
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A 27-year-old Michigan woman who had been staying in Sterling Heights and went missing for weeks after suddenly leaving her job has reportedly been located. Michigan State Police say they have been in contact with the Gaylord woman, who says she moved and is living...
abc12.com
Northern Michigan woman missing for nearly a month
GAYLORD, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a woman reported missing from Northern Michigan nearly a month ago. The family of 27-year-old Alexandria Gorman of Gaylord has not heard from her since Oct. 16. She had been staying at a residence in Sterling Heights before she disappeared.
fox2detroit.com
Interactive map: How Michigan counties voted to protect abortion rights
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michigan voters approved a ballot measure to enshrine abortion into the state constitution. Proposal 3, known as Reproductive Freedom for All proposal, was approved by voters in the election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The amendment to the state's constitution will overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlawed abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions would have been prosecuted as manslaughter.
HometownLife.com
How Molly Banta's paving Bloomfield Hills Marian volleyball's road to Battle Creek
Surprisingly, Molly Banta has been late for school only twice as a senior. But both times haven't necessarily been her fault. She can't do anything about car crashes on the expressway that keep her from getting to Bloomfield Hills Marian on time. On a good day, it's a 45-minute trip...
Michigan Election Day 2022 updates: Long line at U-M lasts past poll closure
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say roughly 55,000 absentee ballots had been counted at Huntington Place, on pace as expected. Polls have closed in all of Michigan. Results continue to trickle in overnight. Many eyes are on Michigan, with races for governor, secretary of state and attorney...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2022 election results: Shri Thanedar elected to Michigan’s 13th US House district in Detroit
Michigan State Rep. Shri Thanedar has been elected to the U.S. House in Michigan’s newly drawn 13th district, covering the City of Detroit, beating out Republican challenger Martell Bivings, the AP projects. MI U.S. House District 13 (Thanedar vs. Bivings) Candidate. Votes. %. Shri Thanedar(D) 166,20371%. Martell Bivings(R) 56,11124%
Gov. Whitmer to make remarks on reelection victory
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will continue represent Michigan as the governor after beating out her challenger republican candidate Tudor Dixon in the midterm election.
Early Washtenaw County election results show some winners and close races
ANN ARBOR, MI — Voters in Ann Arbor and across Washtenaw County went to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide a long list of contested races and ballot proposals. While final election results aren’t available yet in all areas, here’s a look at where some of the top local races and proposals stand just before midnight with results reported so far.
