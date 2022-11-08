Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Academic All-State Athletes Recognized by School Board
With the fall sports season coming to an end, the Carbon School Board recognized the various athletes for the exceptional season, both athletically and academically. Beginning the recognitions, all Academic All-State athletes were welcomed to the podium. “We’ve always recognized outstanding athletes. We’ve always recognized outstanding students. This is where...
etvnews.com
Cross Country State Champions Recognized by Carbon School Board
The Carbon School Board took the time during Wednesday’s meeting to recognize the Carbon High School (CHS) girls’ cross country team for being crowned 3A State Champions last month. The girls competed in state at the Regional Athletic Complex in Salt Lake City in October and brought home...
etvnews.com
Fast Draw Outlaws in Green River
People gathered at the Green River Gun Range on Saturday for a milk jug shoot, horseshoes, a small vendor fair and Cowboy Action Shooting as part of Green River City’s annual Outlaw Days. Cowboy Action Shooting is a multi-faceted shooting sport in which contestants compete with firearms typical of...
etvnews.com
Epicenter Says Goodbye to One of Its Own
Steph Crabtree originally joined Epicenter as a summer intern between semesters studying architecture at the University of Utah. She has been committed to the organization ever since. After completing her degree, she joined the team full time as a housing specialist and even became the deputy director shortly after Epicenter...
etvnews.com
Green River City Council Applauds Flower Girls’ Efforts
During the Green River City Council meeting on Tuesday, citizen Joni Pace took time to honor Gayna Salinas and Christine Sheeter. These women were praised for their efforts of watering flowers around the city throughout the spring and summer. Shortly after convening, the city council broke out as the planning...
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9, 2022. WORKING SESSION 3:30 a.m. GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m. A. WORKING SESSION. 1. SHARP Survey Information. 2....
etvnews.com
Banquet to Honor Carbon County Nurses
RNs, LPNs and CNAs will be honored at the inaugural Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Nurses Banquet on Wedesnday, Dec. 7. This free event is open to all Carbon County nurses as well as one guest. The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce has been giving back to those whose serve...
etvnews.com
Emery Rodeo Team Presents Contribution to Castle Dale City
Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Giles called the Castle Dale City Council meeting to order on Thursday evening. Following the opening, Emery High school rodeo team officers Stace Gilbert and Kinlie Jensen presented the city with a $2,500 donation from the team. Councilman Joel Dorsch accepted the check with appreciation from the council.
etvnews.com
Unofficial 2022 Election Results Released
The unofficial results in the highly-anticipated 2022 election for Carbon and Emery counties have been released. In Carbon County, there were seven seats that were open for election, four of which ran unopposed. The unopposed candidates were Seth Marsing as the County Clerk/Auditor, Christian Bryner as County Attorney, Wayne Woodward in the Carbon School District (CSD) Board 4 Position and Nicole Hobbs in the CSD Board 5 Position.
etvnews.com
CLEVELAND TOWN PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that a petition for annexation has been filed with Cleveland Town for the purpose of annexing a parcel of land belonging to Michelle & Dylan Priano hereinafter described as follows:. BOUNDARY DESCRIPTION:. Beginning at the East Quarter Corner of Section 13, Township 17 South, Range 9...
etvnews.com
PUBLIC NOTICE
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, on November 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM. Eastern Utah Self Storage, 351 East 600 South Price, Utah will be dispossessing of items contained in the following storage units. 301 – Tracey Parker, Misc House Hold, Beds. 254 – Madeline Salazar, Trailer, Motorcycle, Misc Other Items.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF EMERY COUNTY GENERAL ELECTION AUDIT & CANVASS
Notice is hereby given that an audit of the voting equipment used in the General Election will take place on November 14, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. in the Clerk/Auditor’s Office the Emery County Courthouse. The canvass of election will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 22, 2022 in the Emery County Courthouse, 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, UT.
etvnews.com
American Legion Auxiliary Recognizes Member for 69 Years
The American Legion Auxiliary Orangeville Unit #39 recently recognized Joan Huntington for being a member for 69 years. Huntington joined the Auxiliary in 1953 following her marriage to LeRay Huntington and her move to Orangeville. She said her parents were very involved in the American Legion and Auxiliary and instilled the importance of the organization to her.
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF MEETING CANCELLATION
NOTICE is hereby given that the Carbon County Board of Commissioners has cancelled the regularly scheduled meeting on November 16, 2022. The next regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners will be held as scheduled on December 7, 2022 beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.
etvnews.com
Price City Youth Council Members Take Oath of Office
During the Price City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, the council and audience moved into the Price Civic Auditorium to witness the new members of the Price City Youth Council take their oath of office. Price City Mayor Mike Kourianos stated that, with this ceremony, they would be welcoming over...
Comments / 0