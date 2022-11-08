Read full article on original website
Related
cnycentral.com
'@ Your Service': Women's Healthcare in Cortland
CORTLAND, NY — Alison Platukis is a Certified Nurse Midwife with Guthrie Cortland OB/GYN. This newly renovated building on Groton Avenue in Cortland provides all women's healthcare services including yearly exams, maternity care/prenatal care, birth/beyond birth care, family planning, contraceptives/birth control counseling, menopausal care, & infertility care. This community...
cnycentral.com
Upstate Golisano over regular capacity with children admitted for respiratory illnesses
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital is over capacity, filled with children sick with RSV and respiratory viruses. So much so, that the hospital activated Incident Command, meaning it’s all hands on deck to care for these sick kids. At Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, the pediatric emergency...
cnycentral.com
Students react to fraternities shutting down at Cornell University
Ithaca, N.Y. — Ithaca Police are investigating a reported sexual assault and four other students that have been drugged at off-campus parties. In response, the Cornell's inter-fraternity council led to a decision on Sunday to suspend all social events and parties immediately. The Cornell University police sent out an...
cnycentral.com
Eastwood Dental hosts 11th Annual Veterans Day Event
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dr. Joan Laura of Eastwood Dental is giving back to local veterans in a big way, by offering free dental care to any vet who walks through her doors today. On a Friday when her office is typically closed, Dr. Laura is hosting her 11th Annual Veterans Day event, where any veteran can choose to have either a cleaning, a filling or an extraction all at no cost.
cnycentral.com
City of Syracuse details plans for this year's Clinton Square Tree Lighting
Syracuse, N.Y. — This year's Home for the Holidays" Tree Lighting Celebration is scheduled for November 25th at 6:00 p.m. in Clinton Square. City leaders, including Mayor Ben Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens gave details about the celebration this year. “This year’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tree lighting...
cnycentral.com
Ithaca College sends out warning on social gatherings
Ithaca College has put out a warning to its campus community about keeping safe during social gatherings. This comes after Cornell University and the Ithaca Police Department announced there have been multiple reports of college students allegedly being drugged in social environments/gatherings at Cornell’s off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities on November 7th.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County honors those who served our country during Veterans Day event
SYRACUSE N.Y. — This Veterans Day, events were held across Central New York to honor those who have served our country, including one in Onondaga County’s War Memorial. “I Ryan McMahon, and I Ben Walsh, Mayor of Syracuse, do hereby proclaim November 11 to be Veterans Day in Onondaga County and the City of Syracuse,” the local leaders said during the event.
cnycentral.com
Baldwinsville School Board announces disciplinary charges on Superintendent
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The Baldwinsville School Board voted 7 to 1 in favor of multiple disciplinary charges against Superintendent Jason Thomson. After nearly two hours of the executive session, the president announced multiple charges. "Now therefore be resolved by the Board of Education of the Baldwinsville School District is...
cnycentral.com
Coat drive at SU football game Saturday to benefit families in need
Syracuse, N.Y. — SU football fans should bring their excitement and an extra coat to the final home game of the season on Saturday, November 12th at the JMA Wireless Dome. Operation Orange Warmup is now in its second year. SU is partnering with local nonprofit organizations to collect winter coats to help people in need in the Central New York community.
cnycentral.com
The Salvation Army's 'Christmas Bureau' is back for the holidays
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A holiday tradition continues as The Salvation Army of Syracuse has announced its annual Christmas Bureau distribution day. Each year, The Salvation Army of Syracuse works with dozens of community partners and hundreds of volunteers to provide Christmas food and toys to nearly 10,000 people. Income-eligible...
cnycentral.com
Race for CNY's NY-22 still close with some absentee ballots yet to be counted
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The election results were a cause for celebration for some local leaders, meanwhile, others are still waiting to see if they too will represent Central New York at state and local levels of government. Overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning, candidates celebrated political wins. At the...
cnycentral.com
Saturday's 2022 Cortaca Game to air live on the YES Network
BRONX, NY — From Ithaca Athletics:. One of the most anticipated Cortaca Jug games in the storied rivalry is set to take place this Saturday, November 12 at 12 p.m. as No. 11/12 Ithaca College and No. 9/11 SUNY Cortland battle at Yankee Stadium for the 63rd Cortaca Jug. Both teams sport undefeated 9-0 records and will not only be playing for bragging rights, but improving their resumes heading into the NCAA Division III Football Championship next week.
cnycentral.com
'Christmas at the Landmark' tickets go on sale Thursday, November 10th
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Tickets for the 'Christmas at the Landmark' concert, to be held at the Landmark Theatre in Downtown Syracuse on December 11th, go on sale Thursday morning. 'Christmas at the Landmark' embodies the heart of Christmas. This luminous musical has traditional Christmas Classics with contemporary offerings in the freshness of the 2022 holiday season. Part of proceeds benefits Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society.
cnycentral.com
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
cnycentral.com
6-year-old boy hit by car in Madison County
NELSON, MADISON CO. — A 6-year-old boy was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon when he was hit by a car in Madison County. It happened just after 4 p.m. along the 2900 block of Dugway Road in the Town of Nelson. Madison County Sheriff's deputies say the boy was in the road when he was hit.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse zoo makes history with rare birth of elephant twins
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo made history with the birth of male Asian Elephant twins!. The twins were born on October 24 to parents Mali and Doc. Zoo officials announced Thursday that Mali and both calves are doing well. For the past two weeks, the elephant care...
cnycentral.com
ORANGE ZONE: Can Syracuse snap their three-game skid vs. #23 Florida State?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Orange football is stuck in a rut, losing their last three games and falling completely out of the AP and AFCA Top-25 polls. Can the Orange get back on track with three games to play before the bowl season?. WATCH this week's episode of "The...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse vs. #23 Florida State: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 11
Syracuse, N.Y. — Remember middle school math class? The one where you learned about graphs, and the peaks and troughs that come with them? Well after a three-game skid and a toppling down the rankings from Syracuse Orange football it's safe to say the program has hit a preliminary trough in this 2022 season.
Comments / 1