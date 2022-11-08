BRONX, NY — From Ithaca Athletics:. One of the most anticipated Cortaca Jug games in the storied rivalry is set to take place this Saturday, November 12 at 12 p.m. as No. 11/12 Ithaca College and No. 9/11 SUNY Cortland battle at Yankee Stadium for the 63rd Cortaca Jug. Both teams sport undefeated 9-0 records and will not only be playing for bragging rights, but improving their resumes heading into the NCAA Division III Football Championship next week.

