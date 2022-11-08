Read full article on original website
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13
Samsung blesses Galaxy S20 and Note 20 devices with stable Android 13

We're on a schedule now. Well, at least Samsung is with Android 13: dozens of Galaxy phones across the globe are due to receive One UI 5 in the coming months. News came earlier this morning that Galaxy S21 series devices were getting the bump, but we're now getting word that the S20 and Note 20 phones are in the bag.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13
The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is getting Android 13

In early August, Samsung kickstarted the Android 13-based One UI 5 beta program for the Galaxy S22 series. Then, towards the end of the month, it expanded the program to include its flagship phone from 2021, the Galaxy S21 series. With the Galaxy S22 series receiving the stable One UI 5 build in the third week of October, it was only a matter of time before last year's flagship Galaxy S phones received their update as well. Now, reports from Galaxy S21 owners in parts of Europe are trickling in about the stable Android 13 update hitting their phones.
Latest Google Pixel 7a rumors look to finally fix the Achilles heel of its predecessors
Latest Google Pixel 7a rumors look to finally fix the Achilles heel of its predecessors

The Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro might be the newest flagships on the block, but the rumor cycle waits for no one. Just a month after the company's latest smartphones hit store shelves, we're already starting to look forward to what's next. After learning some of the earliest details about the Pixel 8, we're making another return to the Pixel 7a rumor mill. And with this latest report, it's starting to sound like Google might be fixing all of our complaints about its mid-range phone from earlier this year.
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates
Samsung's original Galaxy Fold will now receive less frequent updates

Samsung provides the best software support in the Android ecosystem, with its recent mid-range Galaxy A and flagship devices being promised up to five years of security patches. Older devices are eligible to receive three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. As devices in the company's roster age, they move from a monthly security update cycle to a quarterly or biannual one to make room for new products. That's what is happening with the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is moving to a quarterly security patch schedule as it nears its end of life in terms of software support.
Samsung's latest Good Lock module attempts to one-up WeTransfer
Samsung's latest Good Lock module attempts to one-up WeTransfer

Samsung Good Lock is an essential app for almost all Galaxy smartphone owners, enabling features that are otherwise not available by default. We've seen the addition of innumerable Good Lock modules over the past few years with the company usually dosing them out following the annual One UI software refresh. Samsung is now making another module available for Good Lock users in the form of DropShip, a file transfer app that can send files to practically any device, including Android phones/tablets or iPhones/iPads, and even your laptop.
Google Pixel 6a repair parts and DIY kits surface on iFixit
Google Pixel 6a repair parts and DIY kits surface on iFixit

Late in June this year, Google partnered with iFixit to offer genuine replacement components for the Pixel 2 through the Pixel 6. These parts could help any DIY enthusiast or small-scale electronics repair business fix broken Pixels without getting a Google technician involved. Now, replacement components for the Pixel 6a are available on iFixit's website for the very first time.
Samsung DeX: What it is and what you can do
Samsung DeX: What it is and what you can do

It's easy to forget that today's ordinary smart devices are essentially portable supercomputers. Your smartphone is thousands of times more powerful than the earliest computer model. Still, desktops and laptops have always offered an experience that phones couldn't. Until recently, at least. Samsung DeX has helped Samsung lead the charge for turning smartphones into desktop computers that can do it all.
You can soon send and save ChromeOS screen recordings as GIFs
You can soon send and save ChromeOS screen recordings as GIFs

Over the years, ChromeOS has become a viable alternative to established operating systems like Windows, macOS, and Linux. The young cloud-first OS has fewer legacy options to maintain than its competitors and can thus be much easier to use for many people. Case in point, screen recordings are trivially easy to create, and now, Google appears to be working on an option to make them easier to share, too. It might soon be possible to save screen recordings as GIFs.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates

The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
YouTube Music could change up its home screen just a bit
YouTube Music could change up its home screen just a bit

Google is doing its darndest to keep YouTube Music alive and kicking. That effort mostly comes through in a lot of little nips and tucks around the edges whether it's in the guts or the front end. Now, it may be time to tally up another one for the front end.
Eufy's new tracker is like a cheaper AirTag that works with Android
Eufy's new tracker is like a cheaper AirTag that works with Android

Tracking tags are all the rage these days, and aside from Tile, the biggest name in the game remains Apple's AirTags. It relies on a network of nearby Apple devices to relay its location through the Find My network. Although Samsung offers something similar, in the US, nothing is capable of besting Apple's game — AirTags are stronger than ever as people continue to buy more Apple gear. Thankfully, Eufy just made its own Find My-compatible tag, and for a change, this one actually works on Android phones too.
YouTube Music and Premium now have over 80 million paid subscribers
YouTube Music and Premium now have over 80 million paid subscribers

Spotify and Apple Music are among the most popular music streaming services, with the latter's lossless support being another cherry on the top. In comparison, YouTube Music still feels like a work in progress, though Google has made great strides in recent years. The company's efforts seem to be paying off, as YouTube crossed over 80 million Music and Premium subscribers in September 2022. That's a 30 million jump on top of the 50 million subscribers the service had in 2021.
You cannot avoid Gmail’s new look anymore
You cannot avoid Gmail's new look anymore

At the beginning of this year, Google announced a new Gmail layout with deeper Chat, Meet, and Spaces integration. It has been slowly rolling out the redesign in phases to users. Initially, it was available on an opt-in basis before Google pushed it to a small section of users in June on an opt-out basis. Then, in July, Gmail's revamped integrated view was rolled out to all Chat users. So far, you could avoid transitioning to the new look by turning off Chat for your account. This option won't be available from now on, as Google is making the new Gmail layout the "standard experience" for all users.
Google Contacts could get a 3x2 Material You-styled widget
Google Contacts could get a 3x2 Material You-styled widget

After years of giving little attention, Google put the focus back on widgets with the release of Android 12 in 2021. The new Material You design language meant the company had to revamp the widgets across all its apps. Google Contacts was among the first apps to receive the Material You treatment, but its widgets never got the same love. This is despite Google refreshing the widgets of almost all its other apps with added functionality and Material You design elements. While late to the party, it looks like the Contacts app will finally gain a Material You-inspired 3x2 widget to spice up your home screen.
Google keeps the Pixel update train rolling with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1
Google keeps the Pixel update train rolling with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1

Google just released its November patch for its currently-supported Pixels — RIP the Pixel 4 — but if you've already upgraded your device to the latest Android 13 QPR betas, you aren't getting left out of the update game. Just a couple of weeks after QPR1 Beta 3 surprised us with a mid-month launch, QPR1 Beta 3.1 is out now, available for the Pixel 4a and newer devices.
Android Auto's long-awaited redesign is nearly here — here's how you can take it for a test drive
Android Auto's long-awaited redesign is nearly here — here's how you can take it for a test drive

For Android Auto fans, the road to Coolwalk has been a long one. Google's new car-friendly dashboard first leaked nearly one year ago before officially debuting at I/O in May. At the time, Coolwalk — the codename for Auto's redesign — was supposedly arriving before the start of summer, just in time for a few months filled with vacations and cross-country road trips. Instead, Google remained silent on when this new look would ever hit cars. Today, we're one step closer to a full launch, as Android Auto's redesign is ready for beta testing.
Sign up for a chance to test Google Home’s new interface
Sign up for a chance to test Google Home's new interface

Google announced a long overdue full design overhaul for its Google Home app in October 2022. It comes with a Material You look, better controls for smart home appliances, and improved camera feed functionalities. The company promised to offer a preview program for this new Home release and gather early feedback from users to iron out any issues. This preview program is now finally live, and you can sign up for a chance to get in on it from your Google Home app's settings.
The Google Nest Mini 2-pack is a total steal at just $35 right now
The Google Nest Mini 2-pack is a total steal at just $35 right now

The Google Nest Mini launched in 2019, but despite its age, it remains among the best Google Assistant smart speakers on the market. Over the years, retailers have frequently discounted the small speaker to as low as $20. On some occasions, Google even gave the speaker free to new YouTube Premium and Google One 2TB+ subscribers. Ahead of Black Friday this year, Best Buy is running another tempting Black Friday deal on the Nest Mini, where you can grab a 2-pack set of the speaker for $35, translating into a saving of $65.
Xiaomi 13 Pro renders reveal a OnePlus-inspired camera bump
Xiaomi 13 Pro renders reveal a OnePlus-inspired camera bump

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is one of the best smartphones the company has made, and as the year draws to a close, rumors about the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series are surfacing. Last week, we reported on the possible hardware specifications of what could be the Xiaomi 13 Pro, but now, we have what could be our first look at Xiaomi's hardware design for the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro models.
