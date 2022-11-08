Man pulled over for window tint charged with sex crime: Independence Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Police arrest man carrying loaded handgun; woman reports strange happenings outside her house: Berea Police Blotter
Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle: North Rocky River Drive. A Brooklyn man, 18, was arrested at about midnight Nov. 4 after police found a loaded 9mm handgun in the car he was driving. Police had stopped the car on North Rocky River near Emerson Drive after they...
Unlucky lottery ticket conceals heroin: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
While an officer was responding to one car crash Nov. 2, he was redirected to another. He stopped and saw one of the motorists sweating profusely, with white mucus protruding from his nose. The man said he had rear-ended the car in front of him and that he was at...
Thief hits gas station store on two consecutive nights: University Heights Police Blotter
At 2:15 a.m. Nov. 1, police were called to the BP gas station at 2643 Warrensville Center Road on a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers determined that the matter was not a robbery, but a theft. A clerk told officers that a man had grabbed several food...
Customer unhappy with dry cleaning quality: Rocky River Police Blotter
On Oct. 24 at 7:35 a.m. a resident reported that several packages were stolen from outside her apartment building. On Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m. officers responded to Tide Dry Cleaners after a report of a customer arguing and causing a disturbance. The customer was unhappy with the quality of the job. She eventually left the store after being advised she should have her future cleaning needs handled elsewhere.
1 in custody after fatal shooting in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – One man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting in a Garfield Heights home early Thursday morning, police said. Garfield Heights police responded to a call for a woman yelling for help on Mountview Avenue at 2:56 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who had been shot, and she was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Luck runs out for regular Kohl’s shoplifters: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Loss prevention at Kohl’s reported Nov. 4 that two male suspects had stolen approximately $5,500 worth of merchandise on a previous date by pushing two full shopping carts out of the store. A license plate number on their vehicle was obtained, and the two were believed to have been...
Man steals groceries from Aldi, then leaves the goods next to CVS: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Barroom brawl leaves pool table behind the eight ball: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Columbus shoplifter arrested with drugs: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 15, things went from bad to worse for a Columbus resident, who was not only caught shoplifting at a West Ridgewood Drive store but also was in possession of felony drugs. The woman was arrested for theft and drug abuse. Breaking and entering: Ridge Road. On Oct. 18,...
Day drinking gets best of Pennsylvania man with warrant: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road business, where a drunk customer was seen lying on the ground -- partly on the sidewalk and partly on the grass. An arriving officer located the Pennsylvania man. It turned out that he had a warrant from back home related to failing to appear on an OVI charge. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Man says ex-boyfriend posed as him on dating app: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Communications harassment: Richmond Park Drive East.
Cleveland Heights man charged with aggravated murder in fatal hit-skip of man on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland Heights man is accused of aggravated murder after he struck and dragged a man with his pickup truck Tuesday on the city’s East Side. Marlon Hale, 49, was charged in Cleveland Municipal Court in the fatal hit-skip of Irving D. Fincher, 49, of Cleveland Heights.
Woman says man pointed gun at her during road rage incident: Mayfield Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Burning leaves spark fires in the woods: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Richmond Heights’ new law requiring cameras at apartment buildings pays off with arson arrest
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council recently approved legislation that requires the city’s apartment buildings to have cameras posted at all building entrances and exits. And that new requirement has already aided police in making an arrest in an arson case. Just after 5 a.m. Oct. 29, Richmond Heights...
Two 14-year-old girls shot in Shaker Heights
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Two 14-year-old girls were shot while sitting in a parked car in Shaker Heights on Wednesday evening, police said. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Colwyn Road in the city’s Moreland neighborhood at 7:36 p.m. after receiving a call of shots fired, police said.
Kids find mom’s not-so-hidden box of THC chocolates: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Oct. 19, police were dispatched to a Panorama Drive address regarding a boy, 10, and girl, 12, who had consumed chocolate containing THC. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said their siblings had been hungry. After finding a box of chocolates, the girl ate 17 pieces; the boy just one.
Bull terrier injures dachshund, woman and boy during attack in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A bull terrier bit a dachshund, a 36-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy at about 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 on Grosse Drive. A woman, 37, was walking the dachshund on Grosse and three children – the boy and two girls, 11 and 8 – were walking the bull terrier on the opposite side of the street. The bull terrier, which was on a leash, pulled away from the children and attacked the dachshund.
FirstEnergy employee hospitalized after being shot, robbed
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say a FirstEnergy Corp. employee was robbed and shot while working Thursday night. The 37-year-old lineman was working in the 3000 block of Mapledale Avenue in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood when he was robbed and shot in the head. He suffered a graze wound, police said.
How a Pa. trooper linked a 14-year-old driver to a Euclid slaying
EUCLID, Ohio – The Pennsylvania State trooper quickly noticed the erratic driving of the person behind the wheel of the Honda Odyssey, from the screeching brakes on Interstate 80 to the weaving across lanes. Within minutes, the driver, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested and linked to a death more...
