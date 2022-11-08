Even isn’t insurance, but allows members to access primary and preventative care at any of over 100 partnered hospitals. Typically, the way Indians access healthcare is through emergency services as opposed to the preventative care model followed in Western countries. They most often pay for services out of pocket, but Even provides what it describes as a more affordable, comprehensive care model. The company said last year when they last raised money that less than 5% of the Indian population has insurance, and plans that do exist mainly cover emergency services.

