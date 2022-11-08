Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Some crypto VCs see decentralization as the future following FTX collapse
“As venture investors, we take a long-term view on the industry; despite the current market turmoil. We are actively assessing and investing in the right opportunities,” Marc Weinstein, founding partner of Mechanism Capital, said to TechCrunch. “The premise of DeFi has, if anything, been strengthened by the collapse of centralized entities from opaque counterparty relationships.”
TechCrunch
Blnk, a fintech that provides instant consumer credit in Egypt, raises $32M in debt and equity
One of these options, consumer loans, is being explored by Blnk, a fintech launched last October. The digital lending platform partners with Egyptian merchants, allowing them to underwrite customers at the point of sale and provide them with finance to purchase items such as electronics, furniture and automotive services via 6-36 month installments.
TechCrunch
Revenue-based financing: A new playbook for startup fundraising
But in recent years, more options have become available to founders. Most startups can now avail non-dilutive capital, and purpose-specific financing has entered the fray. While venture capital remains the most popular avenue for startups, founders should take advantage of all the financing options available to them. Using an optimal combination of capital sources means using cost-effective, short-term funding for imminent goals, and more expensive long-term money for activities with uncertain returns on the horizon.
TechCrunch
Thomson Reuters to acquire tax automation company SurePrep for $500M
The transaction, which Thomson Reuters said it expects to close in Q1 2023, values SurePrep at $500 million, which will be paid entirely in cash. Founded in 2002, SurePrep is one of numerous software providers that help tax professionals and accountants gather and file 1040 tax returns on behalf of their clients. Integrating with existing tax software systems, SurePrep offers products that support uploading documents at regular intervals through the year via automated document requests, with support for mobile scanning, e-signatures and more. Built-in AI smarts automatically extract and repopulate data in companies’ tax compliance software of choice, removing many of the manual paperwork steps involved.
TechCrunch
Troubled crypto exchange FTX investigated by US regulators over customer funds
In addition to the liquidity crisis itself, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are investigating FTX’s relationship with its sister entity Alameda Research as well as with FTX US. The investigations, which haven’t been publicly disclosed, began “months ago as a probe into FTX US and its crypto-lending activities,” Bloomberg reported.
TechCrunch
Sweden’s EQT Ventures closes its third fund at €1.1B to double down on European and early-stage startups
This brings the total raised by EQT to €2.3 billion since EQT Ventures launched in 2016. To date, the firm has backed some 100 companies, with 18 exits and nine “unicorns” (Wolt, Small Giant Games, Einride, Handshake, Netlify and Instabox/Instabee are in that group). This third fund was raised and closed relatively quickly, between February and June of this year (with final paperwork coming in since then), and there have been some 13 investments made out of it so far (Juni, Nothing, Knoetic and Candela among them).
TechCrunch
Framework Ventures co-founder says DeFi gives hope following FTX collapse
“It just seems obvious that DeFi is the only way that we can continue to do these types of financial services operations in the crypto ecosystem,” Anderson said to TechCrunch. “It gives us hope and strengthens our resolve that the things we’re pushing for are the right things to be working on.”
TechCrunch
Amid record dry powder, VCs are determined to fund anything but you
Venture funds have record dry powder — deployable capital on hand — and yet funding continues to steadily decline. There is seemingly more talk of backing women and people of color in the industry than ever, and yet the numbers are headed in the opposite direction. VCs said publicly that they were focusing on companies on the path to profitability, but that wasn’t true for even a minute.
TechCrunch
As the economy shifts, what’s the best software customer?
But while there are a great many shiny things vying for our attention, the larger (and more boring) world of B2B software is going through a fascinating year. Recall that when COVID-19 first swept the world, there was doubt that tech companies would perform well. Those concerns were misplaced; as it turns out, businesses of all sizes still needed tech solutions to run their operations, meaning that while much of the economy suffered, tech companies picked up extra momentum.
TechCrunch
Sam Bankman-Fried says FTX in talks to raise capital, Alameda Research to wind down trading
Bankman-Fried said in a series of tweets that he is engaging with a “number of players” to raise capital for FTX’s international business and those discussions are at various stages, including letters of intent and term sheet deliberations. FTX’s U.S. business is “fine” and “100% liquid,” he...
TechCrunch
Tiger Global taps TCV partner Rohit Iragavarapu
Before joining TCV in 2019, Iragavarapu worked at TPG Global and Morgan Stanley, according to his Linkedin profile. He starts his investor role at Tiger Global in the coming weeks, sources said. Tiger Global declined to comment Tuesday. Iragavarapu did not respond to a LinkedIn message. Iragavarapu’s arrival comes as...
TechCrunch
Even Healthcare lands additional capital to advance primary care adoption in India
Even isn’t insurance, but allows members to access primary and preventative care at any of over 100 partnered hospitals. Typically, the way Indians access healthcare is through emergency services as opposed to the preventative care model followed in Western countries. They most often pay for services out of pocket, but Even provides what it describes as a more affordable, comprehensive care model. The company said last year when they last raised money that less than 5% of the Indian population has insurance, and plans that do exist mainly cover emergency services.
TechCrunch
Use IRS Code Section 1202 to sell your multimillion-dollar startup tax-free
These professionals often receive inquiries from founders, equity investment firms and venture capitalists looking for ways to save on or avoid capital gains taxes on future business sales. Both lawyers and accountants encourage clients to examine the tax savings offered by setting up a Qualified Small Business (QSB) C-Corporation at the initial business formation stage. Using a QSB can eliminate capital gains tax due on the future business sale if the company is established and stock issued pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 1202.
TechCrunch
Can proof-of-reserves prevent future crypto exchange collapses?
Proof-of-reserves (PoR) are independent audits by third parties that aim to provide transparency and evidence that a custodian holds the assets it claims to own on behalf of its clients. Auditors then aggregate balances into something called a Merkle tree, which entails all client balances. FTX exploded this week following...
TechCrunch
Binance backs out of deal to buy FTX
On Tuesday, Binance signed a letter of intent to purchase its troubled competitor, FTX, in what appeared to be a potential bailout of the latter amid a liquidity crunch. But just a bit over 24 hours later, that plan crumbled. Binance backed out after reviewing the company’s structure and books,...
TechCrunch
Pet insurance startups chase the market as pet ownership booms among Gen Z and millennials
In the U.K. you can find UK ManyPets, Waggle, PetPlan, while in the U.S. there’s Lemonade, Figo, ManyPets and Trupanion. Over in the EU you’ll find Dalma (France), Lassie (Sweden) and ManyPets (Sweden). Meanwhile, pet insurance startup Napo has decided to take a particular angle on this topic,...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: H-1B worker advice, managing remote teams, pitch deck teardown
Facebook’s parent company Meta announced the first major job cuts in its history this week, eliminating 11,000 jobs. Like Twitter, Stripe, Brex, Lyft, Netflix and other tech firms based in the Bay Area, many of the employees impacted are immigrants here on worker visas. An unexpected layoff introduces an...
TechCrunch
Okta CEO opens up about Auth0 acquisition, SaaS slump and Lapsus$ attack
The company raised over $230 million before going public in 2017. It reached unicorn status with a $75 million raise on a $1.2 billion valuation back in 2015 when the designation meant a little more than it does these days. With ownership of the workforce side of the market, Okta...
TechCrunch
As inflation slows, did we just see the bottom for tech stocks?
This morning, the United States released new inflation numbers, with CNBC reporting that the consumer price index, or CPI, was up 0.4% in October and up 7.7% from the same month one year ago. Given expectations of 0.6% and 7.9% expansion, respectively, the report counted as an unexpected bit of positive news.
Comments / 0