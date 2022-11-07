Read full article on original website
State police at Frackville
State police at Frackville reported on the following cases investigated by troopers at Schuylkill County locations. • On Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. troopers responded to the Walmart store in the Plaza Mall in Rush Township. Loss prevention personnel observed Ashley Bynon, 28, of Tamaqua, concealing various cosmetic products and placing them into a bag. She then exited the store without paying for any of the items, which had a total value of $149.90. She was stopped by store personnel outside the store and detained. All the items were recovered.
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
Two Women Shot During Fight In Allentown, Police Say
Allentown police are investigating after two area women turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, the department said in a release. Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of St. John Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a reported fight and possible shooting at a residence, authorities said.
Suspected Road Rage Shooter Arrested: Reading Police
The man who police say shot a teen in the face during a road rage incident in Berks County last month has been arrested, authorities announced. Francisco Rivera, 41, was taken into custody in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Reading police said in a release. He's charged with attempted...
Summit Hill police log
Summit Hill police report the following incidents:. • A burglary occurred at the Summit View Coin Laundromat, located at 305 E. Ludlow Street in Summit Hill. Between Oct. 29 and 30, someone kicked in a locked door and removed a metal change machine, which was mounted to the wall. An undisclosed amount of coins were stolen. This incident is under investigation and our department is urging anyone with information to contact the department.
19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
Schuylkill County man sentenced to 93 months for drug trafficking, guns
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Aaron Walter Gray, 37, of Ashland was sentenced yesterday to 93 month in prison by United States Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
Man, woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Lehigh County, police say
A man and a woman were hurt about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday when they were struck by a hit-and-run driver on the northbound side of Mauser Street near Route 145 in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. The 42-year-old man and the 38-year-old woman are from the Laurys Station neighborhood...
Lancaster County man charged with 31 sex-related offenses
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested and charged with 31 sex-related offenses related to the sexual abuse of children, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). Daniel Earl Edwards, who court documents say is from Manheim and is 53 years old, was arrested by NLCRPD patrol officers and detectives […]
Man allegedly hides in tree house during police chase
SALEM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man they say jumped off a roof and hide in a tree house while troopers tried to place him under arrest. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on November 2 around 10:30 p.m., troopers were called to a house in Salem Township for a report of […]
Man charged with break-in, assault
A Schuylkill County man has been charged with breaking into a home and assaulting a woman in Chestnuthill Township, state police at Fern Ridge say. On July 23, 2020, state police were dispatched early in the morning to the 1100 block of Bluegrass Lane for a report of a woman yelling in the street while handcuffed.
Dump truck crash on I-80 disrupts traffic
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are looking into what caused a construction dump truck to crash in Monroe County. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 80 Eastbound after the dump truck rolled down an embankment. State Police say it happened just after 5:00 p.m. in Pocono Township. The truck traveled through a […]
79-year-old woman dies in SUV rock wall crash
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car […]
Man charged with DUI in deadly Route 611 crash
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - State Police say a crash on Route 611 that killed an Emmaus woman Sunday afternoon was caused by a drunk driver from Georgia. Richard Schroeder, 53, is charged with DUI-alcohol, homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault while DUI, and associated traffic offenses, according to a news release from state police.
Lower Paxton Township Police looking for diner burglary suspect
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lower Paxton Township Police Department says they are looking for a burglary suspect who broke into the Tokyo Diner in Harrisburg back in August. Police say that the suspect broke into the Tokyo Diner located on Londonderry Road during the early morning...
Police investigate animal cruelty case
An animal cruelty case that was reported to state police at the Fogelsville barracks is under investigation. Police said they were called on Oct. 12 to the 22 block of Golden Key Road in Weisenberg Township to investigate the incident.
Carbon County Court - Sentencings
Three defendants in pending criminal cases were sentenced recently in Carbon County court. The three previously entered guilty peas before Judge Joseph J. Matika. Jovani Joseph Rodriquez, 23, of Lehighton, was sentenced on two driving under the influence charges. On the first count he was placed in the county’s Restrictive...
Man allegedly steals $200 worth of items at Boscov’s
POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say stole items worth over $200 from Boscov’s in October. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 24 troopers were called for a retail theft occurring at the Boscov’s in Pottsville. Troopers say Edward Mieckowski, 69, tried to hide $225.89 worth of items and leave […]
Disturbance in Ashland Leads to Arrest of Man for Fighting with Police
A man is facing charges after he fought with police during an incident in Ashland on Sunday morning. According to court papers, on Sunday morning, around 9:45am, Ashland Police were called to the 1900 Block of Walnut Street in Ashland for a disturbance. Police officer Harry Brown arrived at the...
Woman strangled, punched during domestic
South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport Police accused a man of strangling and punching a woman as she was lying on the ground. Police spoke with Nicholas Charles Maxson during an investigation into a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Winthrop Street on Oct. 28. Maxson was sitting next to the crying woman with his arm around her when police arrived. They were separated by police. ...
