kqennewsradio.com
CHRISTINE DRAZAN CONCEDES RACE TO TINA KOTEK
Republican Christine Drazan has conceded the race for governor to Democrat Tina Kotek. In a statement released Friday afternoon, Drazan said, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of those who supported me and put their trust in our campaign. I also want to assure Oregonians that every vote will be counted and that their voices were heard in this election”.
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
kqennewsradio.com
SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT
Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
kqennewsradio.com
DRAZAN AWAITING ADDITIONAL CLARITY AS BALLOT COUNTING CONTINUES
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan has not conceded the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. A statement released Thursday afternoon said, “With several hundred thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race”. Drazan said, “Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work”.
kqennewsradio.com
ELECTION NUMBERS NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION – STATEWIDE
The race for governor is considered too close to call: Democrat Tina Kotek has a slight lead over Republican Christine Drazan, 46 percent to 45 percent. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has 9 percent of the vote. In Douglas County, Drazan has a wide lead with 68 percent of the vote to 22 percent for Kotek. Johnson claimed 8 percent.
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
kptv.com
Democrats lose supermajority in Oregon State Senate
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Democrats lost their supermajority in the state Senate Thursday and may lose it in the house. A party can have a supermajority if it holds 36 of the 60 seats in the House and 18 of the 30 seats in the Senate. Democrats currently hold 37 of the 60 seats in the state House and 18 of the 30 seats in the state Senate.
nbc16.com
Drazan campaign issues statement
Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here
Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s election results page. This year, Oregon...
Live Results: Oregon votes in congressional and state elections
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls closed at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls closed at 11 p.m. EST.
kqennewsradio.com
KOTEK’S CAMPAIGN CLAIMS VICTORY IN RACE FOR OREGON GOVERNOR
Tina Kotek’s campaign has claimed victory in the race for Oregon governor. An update from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, showed the Portland Democrat with 46.7 percent of the vote, compared to 43.8 percent for Republican Christine Drazan. That’s a margin of nearly 45,000 votes. Former State Senator Betsy Johnson has 8.7 percent of the vote.
oregontoday.net
Coos Co. Elections, Nov. 11
Latest update from the Coos Co. Election’s Dept. for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, as of Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m., total ballots cast: 30,757. In the contested races: Coos Co. Commissioner Pos. 3 – Rod Taylor 50.15% to Melissa T. Cribbins 49.58%. City of North Bend Mayor – Jessica Engelke 53.39% to John Briggs 46.22%.
kptv.com
Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races
OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night. 4:16 p.m. 1:46 p.m. Jamie McLeod Skinner, Democratic Candidate for Oregon U.S. House District 5...
Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
arizonasuntimes.com
Oregon Voters Pass Measure That Creates ‘Database’ of Gun Owners
Oregon voters on Wednesday passed Ballot Measure 114, one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country. The ballot measure passed 51% to 49%, with 77% reporting, according to the Oregonian. Though the results were close with just over three-fourths of the vote tallied, the remaining counties of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas all heavily favor the measure.
basinlife.com
Election Results, Wednesday, 11/9 – Oregon Governor’s Race To Close To Call; Klamath County Results Here
Special Report from BasinLife.com and Wynne Broadcasting. Oregon’s Governors Race Between Tina Kotek and Christine Drazen Too Close To Call. Tuesday’s general elections in Oregon resulted in several races that were too close to call. The delay in decisive results was caused by particularly hotly contested races in...
kpic
LIVE Election Updates
---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
Oregon voters pass Measure 113, punishing lawmakers for walkouts
Oregon lawmakers who boycott the state Capitol for an extended period to kill legislation they oppose could now face a penalty, after voters approved Measure 113. Voters backed the concept 68% to 32% in partial returns tallied as of 10 p.m. Tuesday. The ballot measure amends the state constitution so...
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
Oregon election results 2022: 2 more counties join Greater Idaho movement
Two more eastern Oregon counties appeared to join the growing, long-shot campaign to extend Idaho’s western border to add their region to the state, initial midterm election returns indicated. Oregon’s Morrow and Wheeler counties each voted Tuesday to support the so-called “Greater Idaho” movement, which proposes exiting Oregon to...
