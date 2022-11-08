ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

kqennewsradio.com

CHRISTINE DRAZAN CONCEDES RACE TO TINA KOTEK

Republican Christine Drazan has conceded the race for governor to Democrat Tina Kotek. In a statement released Friday afternoon, Drazan said, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of those who supported me and put their trust in our campaign. I also want to assure Oregonians that every vote will be counted and that their voices were heard in this election”.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DRAZAN AWAITING ADDITIONAL CLARITY AS BALLOT COUNTING CONTINUES

Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan has not conceded the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. A statement released Thursday afternoon said, “With several hundred thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race”. Drazan said, “Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work”.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

ELECTION NUMBERS NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION – STATEWIDE

The race for governor is considered too close to call: Democrat Tina Kotek has a slight lead over Republican Christine Drazan, 46 percent to 45 percent. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson has 9 percent of the vote. In Douglas County, Drazan has a wide lead with 68 percent of the vote to 22 percent for Kotek. Johnson claimed 8 percent.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Democrats lose supermajority in Oregon State Senate

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon Democrats lost their supermajority in the state Senate Thursday and may lose it in the house. A party can have a supermajority if it holds 36 of the 60 seats in the House and 18 of the 30 seats in the Senate. Democrats currently hold 37 of the 60 seats in the state House and 18 of the 30 seats in the state Senate.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

Drazan campaign issues statement

Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here

Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s election results page. This year, Oregon...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

KOTEK’S CAMPAIGN CLAIMS VICTORY IN RACE FOR OREGON GOVERNOR

Tina Kotek’s campaign has claimed victory in the race for Oregon governor. An update from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, showed the Portland Democrat with 46.7 percent of the vote, compared to 43.8 percent for Republican Christine Drazan. That’s a margin of nearly 45,000 votes. Former State Senator Betsy Johnson has 8.7 percent of the vote.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Coos Co. Elections, Nov. 11

Latest update from the Coos Co. Election’s Dept. for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election, as of Nov. 9, 4:25 p.m., total ballots cast: 30,757. In the contested races: Coos Co. Commissioner Pos. 3 – Rod Taylor 50.15% to Melissa T. Cribbins 49.58%. City of North Bend Mayor – Jessica Engelke 53.39% to John Briggs 46.22%.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Election Results: Latest updates in the biggest races

OREGON (KPTV) – Results for the 2022 Midterm Elections began coming in at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Many of the key races FOX 12 was following were still too close to call late Tuesday night. 4:16 p.m. 1:46 p.m. Jamie McLeod Skinner, Democratic Candidate for Oregon U.S. House District 5...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon governor's race on knife's edge, too early to call

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986. Democrat Tina Kotek was slightly ahead of Republican Christine Drazan, according to partial results from the secretary of state’s office. While the race is still too early to call because of the number of outstanding votes, the Kotek campaign issued a statement Wednesday night in which the Democratic candidate promised “to be a governor for all of Oregon.” “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state,” Kotek said in the statement. The Drazan campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
OREGON STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Oregon Voters Pass Measure That Creates ‘Database’ of Gun Owners

Oregon voters on Wednesday passed Ballot Measure 114, one of the most restrictive gun control measures in the country. The ballot measure passed 51% to 49%, with 77% reporting, according to the Oregonian. Though the results were close with just over three-fourths of the vote tallied, the remaining counties of Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas all heavily favor the measure.
OREGON STATE
kpic

LIVE Election Updates

---- Oregon votes to send Ron Wyden back to the U.S. Senate. Incumbent Sen. Ron Wyden will continue to represent Oregon in the United States Senate. | STORY. Democrat Val Hoyle has a significant lead over Republican candidate Alek Skarlatos in the race for Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District. As...
OREGON STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

