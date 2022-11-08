ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 94

Ricky Rodriguez
3d ago

I feel really bad for all the children that are gonna have to smell it cause the smokers are not gonna have any decency. A person that goes by Lungz 420 has already made that clear. However, that's not gonna stop me from saying something to someone who thinks it's a good idea to spark up in front of my child.

Reply(13)
9
Mr. T. Smith
3d ago

95% of the people that voted yes on this ammendment has not even attempted to read the 38 page ammendment! It IS NOT what you think it is, if you vote yes then you pretty much just screwed up! But I'm sure everyone for it just seen "marijuana & legal" blinking in front of them & not the bad parts of the ammendment!

Reply(15)
3
BRIAN GRIGA❄
3d ago

bring it home Missouri, recreational 2022 freedom of choice.

Reply(1)
26
Related
KCTV 5

Kansas City, Missouri, marijuana tax to be on ballot in April

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Now that weed is fully legal in Missouri, expect cities to start trying to cash in. In Kansas City, the city council took its first step on Thursday. The council approved and ordinance to place a question on the April 4 municipal general election ballot seeking voter approval of a 3% municipal tax on adult-use marijuana sales.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Consume Legal Marijuana In Missouri Entertainment District? Yes! When?

As many of you now may know, marijuana will now be legal in the state of Missouri for anyone 21 years of age and older. Missouri voters want it, and since this will become law, the small village of River Bend, Missouri, which happens to be along the Missouri River north of Independence wants to get a jump start and make room for businesses to sell edible marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
KMBC.com

Questions remain over how legal weed will be sold in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missourians approved Amendment 3 on Tuesday, making recreational marijuana legal but a lot needs to happen before sales can start. KMBC 9 stopped by a Kansas City dispensary to find out what's next and why some people say parts of the amendment are unfair. Election...
MISSOURI STATE
plattecountylandmark.com

Recreational marijuana legalized by state voters

Missouri voters have approved legalizing recreational marijuana. A constitutional amendment legalizing recreational weed was approved statewide on Tuesday by a margin of 53 percent in favor to 47 percent opposed. Platte Countians overwhelmingly favored the question, with the issue receiving 62 percent approval in Platte County to 38 percent opposed.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas AG race: Chris Mann concedes to Kris Kobach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Democrat Chris Mann, who was running to be Kansas’ next attorney general, has released a statement and conceded to Republican Kris Kobach. On Wednesday, the Associated Press called the race and announced that Kobach had won. You can read that and learn more by clicking here.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Breaking down the numbers for Amendment 3 in Southwest Missouri

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — “Amendment 3” was one of the big issues that attracted more voters to the polls. It passed with more than a million people voting in favor of legal, recreational marijuana. The issue was a hot-button topic in Southwest Missouri as well, but what...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Missouri voters have the ability to vote on four possible amendments to the Missouri Constitution. The polls will close at 7 p.m. Vote counting was still going on a little before 11 p.m. Amendment 1, with 55 percent of no votes leading 45 percent of yes votes. Amendment 3, with 53 percent The post Missouri voters to decide on four possible amendments appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy