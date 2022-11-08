Read full article on original website
Ricky Rodriguez
3d ago
I feel really bad for all the children that are gonna have to smell it cause the smokers are not gonna have any decency. A person that goes by Lungz 420 has already made that clear. However, that's not gonna stop me from saying something to someone who thinks it's a good idea to spark up in front of my child.
Mr. T. Smith
3d ago
95% of the people that voted yes on this ammendment has not even attempted to read the 38 page ammendment! It IS NOT what you think it is, if you vote yes then you pretty much just screwed up! But I'm sure everyone for it just seen "marijuana & legal" blinking in front of them & not the bad parts of the ammendment!
BRIAN GRIGA❄
3d ago
bring it home Missouri, recreational 2022 freedom of choice.
