🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons escape Labette
GREAT BEND, Kan. — No. 5 Hutchinson shot out to a 20-point advantage Friday afternoon against Labette at the Cougar Booster Club Classic. That lead dissipated with 8:04 left as the Dragons (5-0) held on to a 53-51 lead. Mya Williams scored just two points in the first half...
🏀 NJCAA names Franklin Player of the Week
After a week averaging better than 27 points and posting two career-high scoring totals and a career-first double-double, Hutchinson Community College men's basketball's Aaron Franklin was named the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball's National Player of the Week, the national office released on Wednesday. A 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman from Kansas...
🏀 Franklin earns KJCCC Player of the Week honors
Hutchinson Community College Men's Basketball redshirt freshman Aaron Franklin had a tremendous opening weekend and was named the KJCCC's Division I Men's Basketball's Player of the Week. Franklin, a 6-foot-5 guard from Kansas City, Missouri, averaged 26.7 points per game and shot 53.7 percent overall and was 10 of 35...
🏀 WBB: No. 5 Dragons roll to 4th win
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Four Dragons scored in double digits as Hutchinson (4-0) scored at least 21 points in three of the four quarters Wednesday night against Washburn's JV. Mya Williams led Hutchinson with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting. She hit 4 0f 9 triples. Bailey Collar of...
🏀 MBB: No. 6 Dragons drop 139 on Labette
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 6 Dragons (4-0) scored the second-most points in a single game in school history Wednesday night against Labette. Led by conference and national player of the week Aaron Frankin's 21 points, the Dragons won 139-84. Franklin scored 10 points in the game's first four...
2023 Shocker Sports Hall of Fame class announced
WICHITA, Kan. –Victor Everett (Track and Field), Casey Gillaspie (Baseball), Emily Hiebert (Volleyball), Nikki Larch-Miller (Track and Field) and Abbie Lehman Chaffin (Volleyball) have been selected as the 2023 Class of the Wichita State Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Fame. A dinner is set for 5:30 p.m. on...
Central Christian School Stewardship Dinner full, with waiting list
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Central Christian School Stewardship Dinner Nov. 12 is booked. "If people are interested in attending, they can call the school and get on the waiting list," said Dr. John Walker with Central Christian. "Otherwise, we are pretty full and packed out for that night, as well."
Reno County Veterans Memorial continues to add names
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that he is about halfway to another group of names to go on the memorial. "Toward the end of the summer, we printed a wall that had an additional 315 names on it," Danyluk said. "Currently, I think I have about 80 names collected and I have a partial panel. When I collect about 70 more, we'll print one in the Spring. They don't like to engrave in the winter. It's too cold. They're afraid they'll crack a panel. It will be springtime before we do any more engraving."
Kansas college with auto restoration program receives $500 million gift
I've seen no shortage of headlines about young people not being interested in cars, and they've always been a little confusing to me. Besides my own obsession with cars, I've met many like-minded young (or at this point young-ish) people in my time at McPherson College. The small liberal arts school, while offering all varieties of degrees, just so happens to have a four-year degree in automotive restoration. Plenty of students have gone through there eager to learn about and work on cars. And that college is about to get a monumental boost thanks to a $500 million gift.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Parking lot and capital fundraising going well at CCS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. John Walker with Central Christian School said the parking lot project is coming along nicely. "They got kind of the southeast quadrant just about complete," Walker said. "They painted the parking stalls. I'm hoping that we'll be able to open up that section of it here before too long."
Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.
Veterans Honor 5K and Fun Run is Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Vieyra Honors Foundation is hosting its 2nd annual Veterans Honor 5K & Fun Run, this Saturday, Nov. 12 starting at 8:30 a.m. at DCI Park at 2nd & Main. Registration continues through event morning, and can be done online. In-person registration will also take place...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Miller
There’s concern for a north-central Kansas teenager last seen this weekend. It’s believed that Alice Miller, 14, left her family home in the middle of the night on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Salina. ALICE MILLER. Missing from: Salina, Kan. Missing since: Nov. 6, 2022. Age when reported...
USD 308 to host Second Annual Educator for a Day event next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 will host its second annual Educator for a Day event in celebration of American Education Week on Thursday, November 17. Educator for a Day is an immersive event that goes beyond a typical school tour. Community leaders will be paired with a USD 308 principal while engaging in classroom activities, meeting with staff, and sharing their experiences with district leaders.
Strataca presenting third Season of Lights
Hutchinson, Kan. — The Strataca Kansas’ Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson, Kan. is lighting up underground in preparation for their annual Season of Lights, starting Nov. 12. Strataca will display over 100,000 lights, thousands of wrapped presents, Christmas tree lane, Gingerbread Alley, and of course, jolly ol’ Saint...
Newton school bond passes; Winfield fails
Voters in Newton and Winfield look to pass bonds for school improvements.
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures collapse behind cold front
The cold front has cleared just about the entire KSN viewing area early this evening. Showers continue to form and track to the northeast near and east of this boundary. This is expected to taper early tonight before clouds clear for most of the region. There will be another batch...
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alice Ackerman
A mom is asking for help with finding her daughter, who went missing more than two weeks ago. Alice Ackerman, 17, was last seen on Oct. 26, 2022, in Wichita. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Oct. 26, 2022. Age when reported missing: 17. Height then: 5’2’’. Weight...
Live updates: Here are the latest results from the 2022 election in Wichita and Kansas
Get unofficial voting results for election races in Sedgwick County and Kansas; the Wichita school board issue is also on the ballot.
