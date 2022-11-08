ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Recreational marijuana could become legal in Arkansas if voters approve

By Carolyn Cerda, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GZ3E_0j2qsHpQ00

ARKANSAS — Arkansas residents are set to vote Tuesday on whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

It’s a big issue on the ballot, and Arkansas could become the first Mid-South state to legalize marijuana.

If voters approve it, the state must allow dispensaries to start selling weed for recreational use by March 2023.

Read the amendment here.

Philip McQuiston, of Memphis, has a medical marijuana card.

“I don’t like conventional medicines,” he said. “I think they’re bad for you, so my doctor suggested medical marijuana.”

McQuiston may soon not even need his card to buy weed in Arkansas.

Scott Hardin, with the Arkansas Department of Finance, said, “It’s built into the actual proposal that the state has to have the first licenses out the door by March of 2023, meaning the existing medical facilities would be probably selling recreational by March.”

Issue 4 on the Arkansas ballot asks voters to decide whether to allow anyone over the age of 21 to buy marijuana. That’s an addition to medical marijuana, which has been sold in the state since 2019.

Ashley Hawkins, lead bud tender for Green Light of West Memphis, said, “A lot of patients come in with different sicknesses like fibromyalgia, anxiety, insomnia, PTSD. We have seen it all.”

Green Light is one of 38 dispensaries in Arkansas already preparing for a so-called “green rush,” expecting their business to triple if recreational use is approved.

State leaders are also anticipating the influx.

Hardin said, “We are planning and bracing, if this does pass we have to have the infrastructure in place and be ready at the state level and be ready to accommodate that, should that rush come.”

State officials said patients in Arkansas have spent more then $700 million on medical marijuana since 2019, generating $84 million in tax revenue.

The proposed amendment would eliminate taxes for medical users and instead charge nearly a 17 percent tax for everyone else.

It’s a change that one study showed could generate an additional $500 million over the next five years.

Right now taxes from medical marijuana go toward medical research across Arkansas.

Recreational use taxes would go toward law enforcement, drug courts and health care.

Polls in Arkansas close at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stay with FOX13 for your latest live election results.

Comments / 41

Temple Ashbaugh
3d ago

Voted early last week... Everyone I know that is voting... is YES on Amendment 4 💚💚💚🌬️💨💨💨💨❣️❣️❣️ Best Part is, ITS GONNA PASS🎉🎉 & All you that don't vote it in... Stay out of the Dispensaries lines!! 👍👍

Reply(6)
15
Anita Sant
3d ago

alcohol should be off the market. people that smoke doesn't kill anyone driving like a drunk. the laws are crazy. you don't have to wear Helmet on bike but you get ticket for no seatbelt makes no sense

Reply(2)
6
Sharon Warren
3d ago

Puts the entire industry in the state in the hands of a few distributors. Doesn't allow home grow. And doesn’t do anything about people incarcerated for marijuana crimes. It's not enough and a better bill will pass in 2 years of we are patient.

Reply(4)
5
Related
Kait 8

Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — On Tuesday night, voters decided against passing Issue Four to legalize recreational marijuana, but despite that setback, some have already begun to look ahead to 2024. A lot of Arkansans have been left to wonder what's coming next in the ongoing push to bring recreational...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Hill

Arkansas voters reject legal marijuana measure

Voters in Arkansas rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Under the measure, cannabis use would have been legalized for residents 21 years and older beginning on March 8. Medicinal pot use is already legal in Arkansas. Arkansas was one of five states...
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Issue 3 fails in Arkansas | What this means for religious freedom

ARKANSAS, USA — It was a close race for those for and against Issue 3 in Arkansas, and the Associated Press is reporting that voters have chosen not to move forward with the amendment to the state constitution. What is Issue 3?. If passed, the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment"...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

A detailed look at all four Arkansas ballot initiatives

There are four individual initiatives on the Arkansas statewide ballot next week, and the Public Policy Center at the University of Arkansas has released a 2022 Voter Guide that outlines each measure in detail, but also presents them clearly enough to be easily understood. Here is a look at each of them:
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Arkansas voters choose Rutledge as next Lt. Governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas voters have chosen who will be their next lieutenant governor and attorney general. In the race for lieutenant governor, Arkansas voters have selected Leslie Rutledge with nearly 64% of the vote as of 11:30 p.m. Rutledge is the first woman elected to serve as...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
CONWAY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu

Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Election results: Arkansas jail expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Can you use marijuana anywhere in Missouri now?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri once it’s added to state law in December. Does that mean that people will be able to smoke or use marijuana products anywhere they want? The answer is no. Recreational marijuana use will be restricted in similar ways to alcohol consumption. However, developers in the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
menastar.com

How the Arkansas Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Rapper arrested in Jonesboro charged with gun and drug trafficking

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – An Arkansas rapper, Freddie Gladney III, known as Bankroll Freddie, was arrested in Jonesboro as part of a federal drug and gun roundup conducted across the state Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Bankroll Freddie and his father, Freddie Gladney Junior, were arrested by U.S....
JONESBORO, AR
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
136K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy