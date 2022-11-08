Mountain Home Heat and Air, the largest Goodman dealer in the Twin Lakes area, is looking for the right individuals who want to build a life-long career in the HVAC industry to join our team. It doesn’t matter if you are brand new to the industry, or you have been working in it for over 30 years, at Mountain Home Heat and Air there is a place for anyone who has a positive attitude, a strong focus on customer service, a good work ethic and a desire to learn. Due to our expansive growth, we are hiring entry-level Duct Cleaners in and around Mountain Home to join our team! Duct Cleaning comes with a lot of opportunities and we provide you with the tools and resources you need to be the best in the field. Advancement opportunities as you grow with our company. Must have a clean driving record. Apply in person at Mountain Home Heat & Air 3598 AR-5 #2, Mountain Home.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO