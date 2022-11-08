Read full article on original website
Gassville City Hall closed Friday
Gassville City Hall will be closed Friday in observance of the Veteran’s Day holiday. Mayor Jeff Braim says city hall will reopen Monday for the regular business hours of 8 to 4:30. For police or fire emergencies, call 911. For other city related items call 870-421-7723.
MH Chamber of Commerce accepting nominations for 2023 annual banquet
The Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce rolls into the holiday season with the annual Christmas parade set for December 2. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President Dani Pugsley joined KTLO’s Heather Loftis and Kim Szecsi this morning on KTLO 97.9 morning show. Listen:. In addition, nominations are now open...
Location change for MH Veterans Day Ceremony Friday morning
Because of the possibility of inclement weather, the Mountain Home Veterans Day Ceremony, normally held at Plaza 2000, will be held at a different location. The ceremony will be at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church’s Life Center, located at 249 Dyer Street in Mountain Home. Hosted by the...
Baxter County offices closed for Veterans Day
The Baxter County offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day.
Baxter Co. sees large turn out for Election Day
Baxter County saw a large turn out for Election Day, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, 45% of those registered voted, which means 13,695 ballots had been cast. There are currently 30,292 registered voters in Baxter County. There were 9,723 early votes cast, and after the polls closed at 7:30, 15,774 votes or 52.07% had been cast. In 2018, Baxter County saw 49.03% of voter turn out with 14,508 ballots cast, meaning this year is the largest turn out Baxter County has seen recently for a non-presidential election.
3 boil orders lifted; Fish, Fiddle remains in effect
Three area boil water orders have been lifted and one remains in effect. A boil water order has been lifted for the SPG Water Association in Searcy and Marion Counties. The affected area included Highway 374 East, North Tomahawk road, Tomahawk Slab and all roads off of Tomahawk Slab. The order was lifted Wednesday afternoon.
Highlands Oncology cancer center in partnership with Baxter Health opening soon
Highlands Oncology is joining the Mountain Home medical community as a partner with Baxter Health. The new cancer center will provide high-level care to the people of Baxter county and surrounding areas. Highlands Oncology CEO Jeff Hunnicutt joined KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot News to talk about the partnership...
Linda Lee Chatman, 75, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Linda Lee Chatman of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center.Linda Lee Chatman died Thursday in Mountain Home.
“Gallery of Honor” featured at Flippin Veterans Day Program Friday
Flippin Middle and High School students and staff invite the public to honor all veterans and their families Friday morning at 8:30 in the Flippin High School Gymnasium. Doors will open at 8 with a “Gallery of Honor” recognizing through pictures the special veterans in the lives of staff and students. The program will feature music by the Flippin High School Band and Choir, speakers from the Hovel Barnett VFW Post 1341, along with special guest and keynote speaker, State Representative and Navy Veteran Jack Fornter.
Local veteran receives honorary diploma at MHHS veterans ceremony
The annual ‘Freedom Is Not Free’ Veterans Ceremony was held Thursday at Mountain Home High School Career Academies. During the ceremony, Charles Milling received his honorary diploma from MHHS. According to the Mountain Home Public Schools Facebook page, Milling was unable to complete his education due to service...
Terry Hennessy, 66, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Terry Hennessy of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services. Terry Hennessy died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Diane “Twiggy” Young, 79, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Diane “Twiggy” Young of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Diane “Twiggy” Young died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Multiple races decided in Fulton, Izard Counties.
Fulton and Izard Counties had a number of races determined on Election Day. Republican Kenneth Crow has been elected as Fulton County judge, defeating Todd Doty by 48%. Crow received 2,909 votes while Doty received 1,043. The Fulton County Sheriff for 2023 will be Republican Jacob “Jake” Smith who defeated...
Ray A. Yeakey, 79, Bull Shoals (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Ray A. Yeakey of Bull Shoals are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center. Ray A. Yeakey died Thursday in Bull Shoals.
Elizabeth ‘Tracie’ Redmond, 54, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Elizabeth “Tracie” Redmond of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away November 11, 2022, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 54. She was born January 19, 1968, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She married Michael Redmond on May 21, 1992, in Mountain Home and spent 30 wonderful years together. Tracie worked as a unit secretary for Baxter Regional Medical Center for 15 years and retired in 2005. Upon retirement, Tracie and her husband loved to go bass fishing together on the local lakes. They were best fishin’ buddies. Tracie also enjoyed taking care of her flower beds.
Mountain Home Heat & Air: Entry Level Duct Cleaners
Mountain Home Heat and Air, the largest Goodman dealer in the Twin Lakes area, is looking for the right individuals who want to build a life-long career in the HVAC industry to join our team. It doesn’t matter if you are brand new to the industry, or you have been working in it for over 30 years, at Mountain Home Heat and Air there is a place for anyone who has a positive attitude, a strong focus on customer service, a good work ethic and a desire to learn. Due to our expansive growth, we are hiring entry-level Duct Cleaners in and around Mountain Home to join our team! Duct Cleaning comes with a lot of opportunities and we provide you with the tools and resources you need to be the best in the field. Advancement opportunities as you grow with our company. Must have a clean driving record. Apply in person at Mountain Home Heat & Air 3598 AR-5 #2, Mountain Home.
Ozark Co. half-cent sales tax passes
Only one issue was on the ballot in Ozark County on Election Day. A half-cent sales tax for law enforcement has passed with 2,398 voters, or 65%, for the issue and 1,266 voters or 35% against the issue. The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is funded almost exclusively by a half cent sales tax, bringing in usually around $400,000 to $425,000 annually.
New Wave Beauty Salon: Stylist
Established Beauty Shop with good parking for patrons is looking for a new stylist. Apply in person at 1127 Hwy 62 East at the Ramada Inn in Mountain Home or call 870-425-2353.
Batesville among 6 schools receiveing R.I.S.E. awards
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Education has recognized six partnerships demonstrating the benefit of school/community collaboration while building a strong culture of reading for students, their families, and the community. During Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting, ADE recognized Batesville, Greenbrier, and Magnolia as gold level R.I.S.E....
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS boys in Oklahoma City
Friday’s high school basketball schedule includes a special road trip for the Mountain Home boys. The Bombers will travel a long way west to meet Rogers Heritage at the home venue for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder. Mountain Home was originally scheduled to play the War Eagles at...
