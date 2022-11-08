Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Related
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Easthampton Councilor Owen Zaret accused of harassment by fellow councilors
Multiple Easthampton City Councilors have accused fellow Councilor Owen Zaret of bullying and harassment, behavior those councilors say has led to at least one resignation and potentially another. Zaret, first elected in 2017, dismisses the claims as “disagreements” among professionals. Former council member Lindsey Rothschild recently came forward...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed in Worcester
Some big cities in Massachusetts struck gold on Wednesday, with both Worcester and Springfield lottery players bringing home over a million dollars in lottery prize winnings. There was a $1 million lottery ticket claimed in Worcester on Wednesday, along with two other $100,000 lottery tickets sold. The $1 million Worcester...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
Amherst Town Council to attempt resolution of police incident with second special meeting
AMHERST — Council President Lynn Griesemer will call another special meeting of the 13-person body on Monday in an attempt to resolve lingering issues involving a police department encounter with nine youths on July 5. The Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to begin with public comment at 6:30 p.m.,...
Boston ambulance involved in crash in Roxbury
A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the ambulance will be...
In Agawam ceremony, veterans encouraged to look out for other veterans
AGAWAM — Retired Chief Master Sgt. Robert P. Zukauskas Jr. in a crisp, Air National Guard uniform encouraged the gathering of veterans who donned patches, red carnations and lapel pins to take advantage of veterans services and to remember the importance of comradery. “Please don’t do it by yourself,”...
Michael Erard, Vietnam War medic from Belchertown, tells his story
BELCHERTOWN — During the town’s Veterans Day commemoration, citizens packed the high school auditorium Friday morning to hear U.S. Army combat medic Michael C. Erard, now in his 80s, share his story. Erard said that he was essentially a pacifist, does not believe in killing other human beings,...
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
No. 4 Longmeadow field hockey prevails in D-II Round of 16 against No. 13 Hopkinton
WEST SPRINGFIELD – No. 4 Longmeadow field hockey stepped onto the field and immediately set the tone during Thursday’s 3-0 win of the Division II Round of 16 game in the statewide tournament against No. 13 Hopkinton on Thursday.
Retired brigadier general calls for unity during Holyoke Veterans Day event
HOLYOKE – At the city’s Veterans Day ceremony honoring military members past and present, retired Brig. Gen. John Driscoll called for unity when division often reigns. Christopher Sims, who chairs the War Memorial Commission, welcomed local and state dignitaries, award recipients, and guests to the War Memorial for Friday’s ceremony. Daniel Henchy led the American Legion Post 325 honor guard. The Mountain View Baptist Church Choir regaled guests with patriotic selections.
Duc-Pac move, expansion, in Springfield hailed as immigrant story, jobs success
SPRINGFIELD — Duc-Pac, the family owned manufacturer of residential air ducts and fittings, needed to expand because the wholesale distributors it supplies are expanding. “We have the right partners,” said president Greg Merchant Thursday at a ribbon cutting for Duc-Pac’s new 103,000-square-foot factory at 1125 Page Boulevard in Springfield. “We needed to keep up.”
Amid ‘military-civilian gap,’ a call for renewed support on Veterans Day
Friday — Nov. 11 — is Veterans Day. It is always Nov. 11, held on the anniversary of the armistice with Germany that ended World War I. But while the date on which veterans are recognized has stayed the same, the extent to which their service is understood has not.
Springfield Central OL Ahmari Owens commits to Columbia
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Ahmari Owens is headed to the Ivy League. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Worcester’s Smokestack Urban Barbecue to close
Smokestack Urban Barbecue, a popular Worcester joint, will close its doors for the final time next week after more than a decade of business. The ownership announced the closure Wednesday night on Facebook, saying with a “heavy heart” that their last day of service would be Nov. 19, next Saturday.
As Worcester housing crisis grows, a recommendation for inclusionary zoning with affordability requirements
Worcester Planning Board members voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of an inclusionary zoning policy to Worcester City Council at the board’s meeting on Wednesday. All the speakers at the meeting agreed that Worcester in facing a housing crisis and an inclusionary zoning policy could help address it. Peter...
Christmas has come to Worcester as city sets up Worcester Common tree
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Worcester. Work crews from the city set up a tree with lights and ornaments in Worcester Common Friday and adorned city hall with wreaths with red bows. The city usually hosts a Festival of Lights in the Common which features...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0