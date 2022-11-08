ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard

SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
Boston ambulance involved in crash in Roxbury

A Boston ambulance was involved in a vehicular crash in Roxbury early Thursday morning. According to the Boston police department, the accident between the ambulance and the motor vehicle occurred at 6:14 a.m. at Martin Luther King Boulevard in Roxbury. As a result of the crash, the ambulance will be...
BOSTON, MA
Retired brigadier general calls for unity during Holyoke Veterans Day event

HOLYOKE – At the city’s Veterans Day ceremony honoring military members past and present, retired Brig. Gen. John Driscoll called for unity when division often reigns. Christopher Sims, who chairs the War Memorial Commission, welcomed local and state dignitaries, award recipients, and guests to the War Memorial for Friday’s ceremony. Daniel Henchy led the American Legion Post 325 honor guard. The Mountain View Baptist Church Choir regaled guests with patriotic selections.
HOLYOKE, MA
Duc-Pac move, expansion, in Springfield hailed as immigrant story, jobs success

SPRINGFIELD — Duc-Pac, the family owned manufacturer of residential air ducts and fittings, needed to expand because the wholesale distributors it supplies are expanding. “We have the right partners,” said president Greg Merchant Thursday at a ribbon cutting for Duc-Pac’s new 103,000-square-foot factory at 1125 Page Boulevard in Springfield. “We needed to keep up.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester’s Smokestack Urban Barbecue to close

Smokestack Urban Barbecue, a popular Worcester joint, will close its doors for the final time next week after more than a decade of business. The ownership announced the closure Wednesday night on Facebook, saying with a “heavy heart” that their last day of service would be Nov. 19, next Saturday.
WORCESTER, MA
Springfield, MA
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

