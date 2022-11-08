ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WOBURN, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard

SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
MassLive.com

2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Bruce Tarr vs. Terence Cudney)

For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican candidate and incumbent Bruce Tarr is running against Independent candidate Terence Cudney for the 1st Essex and Middlesex District, which includes Gloucester, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, North Andover (precincts 5 to 8), Rockport, Rowley, Wenham, West Newbury, North Reading, and Wilmington.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
homenewshere.com

Reading voters back Democratic Party favorites in state elections

READING - The town’s citizenry heavily favored Democratic Party candidates running for various state offices in Tuesday’s state elections, when both incumbent State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) and US Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Salem) recaptured their legislative seats. Though the race technically hadn’t been called as of presstime this...
READING, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

