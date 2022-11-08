Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
Amherst Town Council to attempt resolution of police incident with second special meeting
AMHERST — Council President Lynn Griesemer will call another special meeting of the 13-person body on Monday in an attempt to resolve lingering issues involving a police department encounter with nine youths on July 5. The Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to begin with public comment at 6:30 p.m.,...
Aaron Saunders victor over Chip Harrington in tight 7th Hampden District state Rep. race
LUDLOW — Belchertown Democrat Aaron Saunders declared victory after midnight over Ludlow Republican James “Chip” Harrington in the race for the 7th Hampden District state representative seat. Harrington refused to concede until nearly 1 a.m., as Saunders insisted he had the votes to win — which came...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: State Senate Hampden, Hampshire, & Worcester District (Jacob Oliveira vs. William Johnson)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic nominee Jacob Oliveira is running against Republican nominee William Johnson for the state Senate seat for the Hampden, Hampshire and Worcester District previously held by Eric Lesser, who lost his bid to be the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor in September.
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Nicole Casolari joins South Hadley Selectboard
SOUTH HADLEY — Running unopposed, Nicole L. Casolari was elected to the five-person Selectboard on Tuesday. She replaces Sarah Etelman, who passed away earlier this year. Casolari previously served on South Hadley Board of Registrars. While attending college, she worked at town clerk’s office in summertime, until she graduated five years ago.
2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 1st Essex & Middlesex State Senate District (Bruce Tarr vs. Terence Cudney)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Republican candidate and incumbent Bruce Tarr is running against Independent candidate Terence Cudney for the 1st Essex and Middlesex District, which includes Gloucester, Boxford, Essex, Georgetown, Groveland, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Middleton, Newbury, North Andover (precincts 5 to 8), Rockport, Rowley, Wenham, West Newbury, North Reading, and Wilmington.
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
Ware town meeting asked to fund improvements to Memorial Field
WARE — Town officials will ask at a special town meeting Monday to give Memorial Field, a four-acre tract of land off South St., a facelift. The field owned by the municipality is mostly used for athletic events. If approved, the proposal would transfer maintenance of Memorial Field to...
The results: See who won in Central Mass.
MassachusettsUpdated results for all races 17th Worcester District: LeBoeuf vs. Fullen State Rep. David H.A. LeBoeuf looks to be on his way to reelection. With about 95% of the vote in,...
2022 Mass. Election Results: Bristol County Sheriff Race (Thomas Hodgson v. Paul Heroux)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Thomas Hodgson incumbent Bristol County Sheriff will face Democratic challenger Paul Heroux in a race to determine Bristol County’s next sheriff. Thomas Hodgson is a law enforcement and corrections professional with decades of experience in public safety. He...
Thomas Hodgson concedes to Paul Heroux in Bristol County Sheriff race
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic challenger Paul Heroux defeated incumbent candidate Thomas Hodgson in a neck-to-neck race to determine Bristol County’s next Sheriff. Hodgson, a prominent supporter of Donald Trump in Massachusetts, conceded the race around 1:15 a.m., according to WBUR. Hodgson...
As Worcester housing crisis grows, a recommendation for inclusionary zoning with affordability requirements
Worcester Planning Board members voted unanimously to recommend the adoption of an inclusionary zoning policy to Worcester City Council at the board’s meeting on Wednesday. All the speakers at the meeting agreed that Worcester in facing a housing crisis and an inclusionary zoning policy could help address it. Peter...
Reading voters back Democratic Party favorites in state elections
READING - The town’s citizenry heavily favored Democratic Party candidates running for various state offices in Tuesday’s state elections, when both incumbent State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) and US Congressman Seth Moulton (D-Salem) recaptured their legislative seats. Though the race technically hadn’t been called as of presstime this...
Springfield Rep. Richard Neal talks tax credits at COP27 climate talks in Egypt
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — Speaking with reporters at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield said the Inflation Reduction Act that passed into law this summer incentivizes risk-takers to back technologies that can fight climate change. “They are still on the cusp,” Neal said...
Campbell elected as Attorney General of Massachusetts
Former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell is the winner over her republican opponent, Bourne Attorney Jay McMahon.
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
