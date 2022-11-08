2022 Massachusetts Election Results: 19th Worcester state House District (Kate Donaghue vs. Jonathan Hostage)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
leominsterchamp.com
State Rep. Natalie Higgins wins re-election over former City Councilor John Dombrowski
LEOMINSTER — State Rep. Natalie Higgins has earned a fourth term at the State House, winning Tuesday’s election in what turned out to be her closest vote total yet. Higgins, a Democrat, earned 7,094 votes from Leominster voters, compared to 6,439 votes for former City Councilor (and unenrolled candidate) John Dombrowski.
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll want your feedback — and your résumé
As Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll prepare to lead Massachusetts in January, the two barrier-breaking women launched a transition website to garner feedback and recruit future talent in their administration. Driscoll, the mayor of Salem who will now serve as the chair of the transition team, announced...
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Southwick state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga defends seat against Agawam councilor
SOUTHWICK — Incumbent state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, R-Southwick, won another two-year term on Tuesday, defeating a Democratic opponent from Agawam for the seventh consecutive election. Some of the district’s towns were still tabulating votes on Wednesday, but with results in from the two largest towns, Agawam and Southwick, as...
Bristol County Elects New Sheriff as Heroux Defeats Hodgson
UPDATE: This article has been updated to include a chart of the vote tallies in each reporting municipality as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. The votes are in, and for the first time since 1997, Bristol County will have a new sheriff. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux has defeated longtime incumbent sheriff...
Are Worcester schools safe? Officials commission audit to help find out
WORCESTER — School officials have hired a company to review its safety plans and policies. A comprehensive audit will look at, among other things, different measures in the district, such as locks and cameras in school buildings, emergency response capabilities and the effectiveness of unarmed security guards in schools. It was one of several...
2022 Massachusetts State Senate Election Results: Plymouth and Barnstable District (Susan Moran vs. Kari MacRae)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Democratic incumbent Susan Moran and Republican Kari MacRae are running in the Massachusetts state Senate race for the Plymouth and Barnstable District. See below for race results. Moran is running for reelection against MacRae. Moran has served on the...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)
For complete 2022 election coverage, head to our 2022 Elections Headquarters. Independent candidate Brendan Phair of Pittsfield will face off against Democratic candidate Paul Mark also of Pittsfield in an election to determine the State Senate representative for the Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire State Senate District. Phair is a...
State Sen. John Velis declined to declare victory Tuesday night despite seeing leads in a handful of towns
As results trickled in Tuesday night, both candidates for the Hampden and Hampshire state Senate seat declined to pounce at declaring victory. But around 10:45 p.m., incumbent state Sen. John C. Velis, a Democrat, appeared to have amassed more votes over Republican challenger and Agawam City Councilor Cecilia P. Calabrese.
Republican Lt. Gov. Polito praises Gov.-elect Healey for impact on her daughter, girls throughout the state
Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, practically beaming at the sight of Democratic Gov.-elect Maura Healey and Lt. Gov.-elect Kim Driscoll in the Massachusetts State House Wednesday, celebrated the pair’s barrier-breaking victory on election night. Healey and Driscoll, the mayor of Salem, are the commonwealth’s first all-female executive team. Attorney...
CBS News
Ballot questions among closely watched contests in Massachusetts
Massachusetts voters had the power to decide four ballot questions about the "millionaire's tax", dental care, alcohol licensing and licenses for undocumented immigrants. WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald reports.
FireRescue1
After discrimination case ruling, Mass. cancels upcoming fire civil-service exam
BOSTON — The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire...
Easthampton Councilor Owen Zaret accused of harassment by fellow councilors
Multiple Easthampton City Councilors have accused fellow Councilor Owen Zaret of bullying and harassment, behavior those councilors say has led to at least one resignation and potentially another. Zaret, first elected in 2017, dismisses the claims as “disagreements” among professionals. Former council member Lindsey Rothschild recently came forward...
Chris Evans reaffirms Mass. as one of most attractive states with People’s award
Since Massachusetts ranks the best in a variety of topics (like sports cities, colleges and universities, and the best state to live in the country, to name a few), it’s only natural that Bay Staters rank high on the list of states with the most attractive people in the U.S., according to a few studies.
Amherst Town Council to attempt resolution of police incident with second special meeting
AMHERST — Council President Lynn Griesemer will call another special meeting of the 13-person body on Monday in an attempt to resolve lingering issues involving a police department encounter with nine youths on July 5. The Nov. 14 meeting is scheduled to begin with public comment at 6:30 p.m.,...
Powerball: Here’s who won $1 million prize in Mass. during $2 billion drawing
There was a $1 million Powerball winner in North Quincy during Tuesday’s drawing for a world-record jackpot worth $2.04 billion. Richard Lavery, a North Quincy resident, won his $1 million prize by matching the first five winning numbers on his Quic Pic Powerball ticket. The prize amount is before taxes are removed.
fallriverreporter.com
Governor Baker signs $3.76 billion economic development bill; addresses economy, housing, immigrants, clean energy
BOSTON – Governor Charlie Baker today signed a $3.76 billion spending plan that promotes economic development, health and human services, clean energy and resiliency, expands affordable housing production and invests in Massachusetts communities, businesses and workers. The legislation signed today includes funding for several proposals introduced by the Baker-Polito Administration in the FORWARD economic development bill filed in April and in multiple supplemental budget proposals, including the most recent proposal from August to close out Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22).
ABC6.com
6 Rhode Island towns vote ‘no’ for cannabis retail sales
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island residents in 31 cities and towns voted Tuesday on whether or not to approve recreational marijuana sales. Six towns rejected ballot measures for recreational marijuana sales, including Barrington, East Greenwich, Jamestown, Little Compton, Scituate, and Smithfield. Cannabis retailers will now be banned in...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0