Nearly two weeks after Takeoff (b. Kirshnik Khari Ball) was killed in a Huston bowling alley shooting, thousands filled State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the rapper’s Celebration of Life on Nov. 11. While the event was a chance for Georgia residents to come together and mourn the loss of the 28-year-old Migos member, a voice from up north serenaded those as they wept. Justin Bieber, 28, who collaborated with Migos in the past, was on hand to perform at the memorial service. According to someone who attended the event, and shared the information on Twitter, “Justin sang [‘Ghost‘] beautifully” and there was “not a dry eye in the arena.” See the photos here.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO