Katie Lee Biegel Names The Biggest Mistake People Make With Stuffing- Exclusive
We can smell the mac and cheese already. Whether you're a Turkey trot family or a Thanksgiving day parade watcher, the holiday is like no other. Green beans, casseroles, and cranberry sauce are a treasured tradition — although the canned cranberry sauce is always seemingly left untouched. Besides the most obvious dinner centerpiece, turkey, there is one Thanksgiving staple that takes your plate to entirely new heights (and is probably only made in your household once a year).
Aldi's Black Forest Bacon Is Making Instagram Sizzle
Have you ever heard the saying "everything tastes better with bacon"? Well, it's sort of true! Not only is bacon essential for the perfect breakfast (at least if you eat meat), but this pork-based product can also easily elevate simple soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. While most people would gag at the thought of meat combined with a sweet treat, bacon manages to pull off this seemingly impossible feat (just try one of these 11 desserts made better with bacon if you don't believe us).
The Hardest Part Of Filming Cupcake Wars And Sugar Rush For Candace Nelson - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Candace Nelson knows what it takes to build a cupcake empire: everything you've got and a cherry on top — or, in Nelson's case, a Sprinkle's signature dot. "If you're trying to birth something new into the world, it is going to take 150%," Nelson reflected in a recent exclusive interview with Mashed. "You can't say, 'I'm going to have my 45-minute workout today and check in with my friend and my therapist and have full quality time with my family.' It's not realistic."
Justin Bieber ‘Beautifully’ Performs Acoustic Version Of ‘Ghost’ At Takeoff’s Funeral: Photos
Nearly two weeks after Takeoff (b. Kirshnik Khari Ball) was killed in a Huston bowling alley shooting, thousands filled State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the rapper’s Celebration of Life on Nov. 11. While the event was a chance for Georgia residents to come together and mourn the loss of the 28-year-old Migos member, a voice from up north serenaded those as they wept. Justin Bieber, 28, who collaborated with Migos in the past, was on hand to perform at the memorial service. According to someone who attended the event, and shared the information on Twitter, “Justin sang [‘Ghost‘] beautifully” and there was “not a dry eye in the arena.” See the photos here.
Britney Spears Putting A Pause On Sharing ‘Racy’ Content In A ‘Concerted Effort’ To Fix Things With Her Sons (Exclusive)
Britney Spears doesn’t have to take her clothes off to have a good time, oh no. After months of sharing naked photos and videos of herself on Instagram, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Britney, 40, is finally turning over a new leaf in hopes of repairing the fractured relationship between her two sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 — Jayden, 16, and Sean Preston, 17. “Britney is now making a concerted effort to repair the relationship with her sons. She has refrained from posting what her friends call ‘racy’ photos and videos on her Instagram for two weeks,” a source close to the “Hold Me Closer” singer said.
JoJo Siwa Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Comfort Foods - Exclusive Interview
While JoJo Siwa first appeared on screens across the country on the popular series "Dance Moms" as a child, she has continued to pique America's interest. With her openness and infectious enthusiasm, it's easy to see why she has captured the imagination of her 12.2 million subscribers on her hugely successful YouTube channel. The social media star has also appeared on "Dancing with the Stars," "Top Chef Family Style," and "So You Think You Can Dance."
If You Don't Know These 39 "Facts," Then I'm Really Sorry To Say, But You Were Raised Wrong
We all knew HitClips sucked, but listening to 30 seconds of music on that tiny thing felt like the future.
Joel McHale Preps Your Holiday Cocktails And Talks Crime Scene Kitchen - Exclusive Interview
Joel McHale is always down for a good time, and sometimes, a good time calls for some good drinks. As the Chief Happy Hour Officer for premium beverage brand Q Mixers, he knows how to put together a decent cocktail, and is always looking for a reason to celebrate – be it the holiday season, a new filming project, or any given happy hour. So it goes without saying that McHale is gearing up to celebrate any mixologist, bartender, or dare we say Chief Happy Hour Officer's favorite holiday, National Happy Hour Day. The all-day commemoration of kicking back takes place on Saturday, November 12.
Aldi's 2022 Christmas Commercial Hilariously Spoofs Home Alone
It's almost time to immerse yourself into the holiday season with your favorite Christmas movies. It's highly likely that one of these will be "Home Alone," the John Hughes film that starred the precocious Macaulay Culkin as a child accidentally left at home by himself while his family traveled abroad. It makes sense that this would be part of your festive viewing as it's a perennial American favorite.
Weird's Daniel Radcliffe Names His Favorite 'Weird Al' Yankovic Food Song Parody - Exclusive
Without question, the most prolific musician to sing about food for the past 40-plus years is "Weird Al" Yankovic, who launched his career as a parody artist in 1979 with a tasty cover of The Knack's hit "My Sharona" that was sandwiched into a playful tune he dubbed "My Bologna." It's one of the many classic parody songs by the accordion master that is featured in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" — a Roku Channel original movie that spoofs not only music biopics, but Yankovic himself, gleefully played by Daniel Radcliffe.
How A Psychic Inspired Andy Murray To Write His New Cookbook - Exclusive
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It doesn't matter what your background is, how picky your palate is, or what your culinary experience looks like –- there's just nothing quite as good as a family recipe shared around the table. They don't have to be chef-approved or push the bounds of cuisine. Most of the time our favorite family recipes are simple and, quite frankly, super old-school, passed down from a time when people dined differently, and arguably valued the experience with a little more reverence than we hold in today's world of multitasking, to-go meals, and rapidly revolving TikTok recipe trends.
What Contestants Really Eat On Hell's Kitchen, According To Alex Najar - Exclusive
It's hard to argue that "Hell's Kitchen" is not, in many ways, all about the drama. But at its core, we all know it's really about — the food. The longstanding show has seen dozens of hopeful chefs put their best plate forward in the hopes of impressing the formidable Gordon Ramsay. And along the way we have seen it all — the good, the bad, and the ugly –- as contestants put everything on the line.
What JoJo Siwa Eats In A Day To Keep Up Her Super High Energy
There's no one quite like JoJo Siwa. Having made her reality TV debut at a young age on "Dance Moms," the now 19-year-old international star has made her name and face known around the globe through a plethora of ventures. From securing a deal with Nickelodeon, an accessory line at Claire's, professionally recording three albums, going on tour at 16 years old, and making appearances on Dancing With The Stars, The Masked Singer, So You Think You Can Dance, and more, JoJo Siwa is one of the most poised, energetic, and globally-known teen icons in the world (via Seventeen).
Tia Mowry Opens Up About Her Lactose Journey And Partnership With LACTAID - Exclusive Interview
Tia Mowry is a woman of many hats. Although you may recognize her from the hit '90s sitcom, "Sister, Sister," or iconic Halloween Disney movie, "Twitches," the actress has made her way into the food business. Mowry is known to share her best kept family recipes that are practical, delicious, and most importantly, fun. The "Family Reunion" star even took her passion for the kitchen one step further by launching her own cookware and dinnerware line named, "Spice by Tia Mowry." As a mom of two kids with a lactose-free diet, Mowry opened up about her family's food habits.
Nicole A. Taylor Shares Her Favorite Sweet Potato Seasoning
Nicole A. Taylor has penned a book filled with food for thought. The multi-talented, James Beard-nominated cookbook author, producer, and Georgian transplant to Brooklyn has a new cookbook in town: "Watermelon and Red Birds: A Cookbook for Juneteenth and Black Celebrations." Taylor's new volume is a celebration of freedom, both political and culinary, that's informed by her own history of celebrating Juneteenth as well as the country's (via Simon & Schuster). It will also show readers how to make radish and ginger pound cake, Afro egg cream, and dozens of other recipes. Despite her expertise, she initially resisted writing a Juneteenth cookbook, thinking it was "too niche." But she came around to the idea that "Black joy was needed" after the national turmoil ignited by George Floyd's murder (per Red and Black).
