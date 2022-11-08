Read full article on original website
Argentina taking fewer forwards than Brazil to World Cup
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
Canada ties Bahrain 2-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition
An own goal off the leg of Ali Abdula Haram in the 81st minute gave Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain at Manama on Friday night in its next-to-last exhibition before the World Cup. Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper...
Czechs oust US and join Switzerland in BJK Cup semifinals
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The unheralded Czech Republic upset the United States to reach the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals for the first time time in four years on Friday. The Czechs will meet Switzerland on Saturday in Glasgow after the Swiss beat Canada 2-1. Fellow group winners Australia and Britain meet in the other semi.
Brazil tops US 94-79 in World Cup basketball qualifying
WASHINGTON (AP) — USA Basketball still has some work to do before clinching a berth in next year’s World Cup. Bruno Caboclo scored 24 points, Georghino De Paula added 18 and Brazil greatly improved its chances of making the 32-team World Cup field by beating the U.S. 94-79 in a qualifying game on Friday.
Furlani to replace Gazidis as CEO of Serie A champion Milan
MILAN, Italy (AP) — Giorgio Furlani will replace the outgoing Ivan Gazidis as AC Milan CEO, the club said on Friday. Gazidis will leave the Serie A champion after four years when his contract expires next month.
Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24
Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment.
Bayern, Celtic fined by UEFA for offensive fan banners
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Bayern Munich and Celtic were fined by UEFA on Friday for fans showing banners judged to be offensive at Champions League games. Bayern fans spelled out an expletive on a pitch-side barrier fence to protest the 70 euros ($72) ticket price they had to pay at the stadium of Czech opponent Viktoria Plzeň on Oct. 12.
Lyon draws with Nice 1-1 after Benzema shows off Ballon d’Or
LYON, France (AP) — Karim Benzema returned and Alexandre Lacazette’s late penalty rescued a 1-1 draw for Lyon against Nice to keep his team just ahead of the visitors in the French league on Friday. Former Lyon forward Benzema, now playing for Real Madrid, was given a hero's...
Liverpool boss Klopp issued one-game ban
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match touchline ban after he was sent off in Liverpool's win against Manchester City last month. The English Football Association successfully appealed against the decision to only fine Klopp for his outburst at an official in the highly charged Premier League game at Anfield.
