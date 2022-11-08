ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Welcome to the next wave of Xander Bogaerts drama

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1orN0i_0j2qrCNa00

The offseason is here, with this week's GM meetings serving as the launching pad. So, what will be the Red Sox' t-shirt cannon message used to kick off what figures to be fork-in-the-road few months?

Turns out, the mantra was one born about a month earlier.

"[Bogaerts is] our first choice. That’s not going to change,” Bloom told the Globe out at the Las Vegas get-together. “Part of our jobs is to explore every option to field a contending team next year and put together a really good group. We need to explore every possible way to do that, but Bogey’s our first choice."

Sounds good, right? Well, unfortunately those words have less bite than when Bloom uttered a similar refrain a month ago.

The owners can give Bogaerts the pat-on-the-back we-really-like-you, like they did at season's end. And Bloom can proclaim his priority. But the fact of the matter is that the Red Sox have let their leverage slip away, leaving the shortstop with an introduction to a whole new world.

One has to ask: If Bogaerts is the Red Sox' top priority on Day 1 of the offseason, why wasn't he prioritized in such a manner when it sure seemed like the shortstop was looking for this kind of love throughout the past seven months?

What will be interesting in this case is how much ownership gets behind the all-in-on-Xander Express. Up until recently, the constant with the the organization's top decision-makers was that if they wanted a player - truly wanted a player - they were going to get that player.

That narrative has done an about-face.

The wave of players we have seen the Red Sox connected with throughout the past couple of years, only to land somewhere else, has people in the industry murmuring about how the team seems to be a day late and a few dollar short.

The Bogaerts situation, however, is more than just suggesting the Red Sox are "interested" in a player. As Bloom told the Globe, "Bogey, is Option A." If that is the case, the Red Sox - with all that is at stake - simply can't default to Option B.

MLB.com reported the Red Sox are kicking the tires on second basemen, with the idea of moving Trevor Story back to shortstop, just in case. Fine. But what should be understood is that if Bogaerts is valued in the way Bloom suggests, there shouldn't be a need for a fail-safe.

This isn't "we're keeping tabs" on Kyle Schwarber, only to watch the player get double of what the Red Sox were offering. We aren't talking about a free agent the team will welcome back if the price is right.

Bogaerts has been identified as the be-all, end-all - the signature move for Bloom's offseason. That's an umbrella this regime has never lived under.

We're about to see exactly what kind of temperatures the Red Sox are willing to endure in what is setting up as the hottest of Hot Stoves.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

The First Trade Of The 2023 MLB Offseason Is Here

The first trade of the 2023 Major League Baseball offseason has arrived. Over the weekend, the Houston Astros took down the Philadelphia Phillies in Game Six of the 2022 World Series. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers agreed to the first trade of the year. "We've acquired...
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding

There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
NBC Sports

Six realistic free agents Red Sox should target this offseason

This is the offseason for Chaim Bloom to go outside his comfort zone. The Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer has gone bargain hunting since joining the front office in late 2019, but a reluctance to spend in free agency this time around could alter the course of the franchise.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number

A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?

The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge free agency: 3 reasons Red Sox must sign star slugger

The MLB offseason is officially upon us, and it hasn’t taken long for the rumor mill to be set ablaze in the early going here. The free agent class this offseason is absolutely electric, and it looks like plenty of big name players will be finding new homes this offseason. Of course, it goes without saying that Aaron Judge is the name that will draw the most attention on the market, and for good reason.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In All-Star Starter Among Others

It appears that the Boston Red Sox will be proactive in the pitching market this offseason. Starting on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET, all Major League Baseball free agents are free to sign wherever they please. It appears that the Red Sox will not wait around for their top targets to fall off the board.
BOSTON, MA
Sports Business Journal

Red Sox's Chaim Bloom entering critical offseason

With every other team in the AL East “better situated” than the Red Sox, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom has “roughly four months to change that,” according to Peter Abraham of the BOSTON GLOBE. Bloom “deserves credit for the 2021 season," which saw the Red Sox advance to the ALCS in what was "not some fluke." Bloom "assembled a good team,” but that good work was “undone this past season.” That the Red Sox have yet to sign 3B Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension is “something even other teams are puzzled about.” And Bloom’s “fervent insistence” that retaining SS Xander Bogaerts is a "top priority feels more like a public relations strategy that came out of a conference room at Fenway Park than their actual intent.” Bloom took over a little more than three years ago and the 2023 season “may decide his future.” Former GM Ben Cherington “put together a World Series champion in his second season and was fired in August of his fourth season." Former President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski was "fired in his fourth season less than a year after winning the World Series.” Bloom on the state of the organization said, “I’m optimistic. We had a rough year. ... But we have a dramatically improved farm system, we have an organizational talent base that’s getting stronger and stronger” (BOSTON GLOBE, 11/8).
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Poach Prominent Member Of Yankees' Player Development Staff

The Boston Red Sox are exhausting all options to improve on their last-place finish in the American League East standings last season. Those options apparently now include inter-division player development staff poaching. The Red Sox hired Andrew Wright as their new minor league field coordinator according to The Boston Globe's...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bogaerts joins two ex-Red Sox among Silver Slugger award winners

Xander Bogaerts has added more silver to his collection. The veteran shortstop won his fifth career Silver Slugger award on Thursday as the top offensive shortstop in the American League. Bogaerts, who captured his second consecutive award, hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs this season. He led all qualified shortstops with a .307 average and a .377 on-base percentage.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees Select Jhony Brito, Matt Krook

The Yankees announced they’ve selected pitchers Jhony Brito and Matt Krook onto the 40-man roster. New York also outrighted outfielder Tim Locastro off the roster, and the speedster elected minor league free agency upon clearing waivers. Both Brito and Krook have played seven seasons in the minor leagues. That’d...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy