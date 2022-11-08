ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Fetterman's Chances vs. Dr. Oz as Pennsylvania Voters Head to Polls

By Darragh Roche
 3 days ago

Americans head to the polls on Tuesday in crucial midterm elections that will decide control of the House of Representatives and the Senate—and voters in Pennsylvania are casting ballots in one of the nation's most-watched races.

Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman is facing Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a close contest that could decide control of the Senate. The race has seen President Joe Biden and former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama all campaigning in the state.

Odds and polling point to a tight result as Oz has gained on Fetterman in recent weeks, but the race could come down to the wire as they compete to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey.

Betting site Oddschecker gives an indication of how close the election could be. It shows that the punters appear to favor Oz, who is endorsed by Trump.

Sixty-one percent of bets have been placed on Oz at odds of 4/6, while 39 percent of bets have been placed on Fetterman at odds of 6/4, according to figures from Oddschecker.

Betfair, which operates the world's largest online betting exchange, is offering odds on the Pennsylvania race that also suggest the outcome will be close.

The bookmakers give odds of 8/13 on Republicans to win the open Senate and 6/5 on Democrats to triumph, while Irish bookmaker Paddy Power is offering the same odds on Oz and Fetterman, respectively.

The odds suggest bettors are approaching the race with caution as polls show a real possibility that the result will come down to the wire.

Polling in the closing days of the midterm elections also shows a close race in Pennsylvania, with the Trump-endorsed Republican making notable gains in recent weeks.

The graph below shows average polling in the Pennsylvania Senate race.

A Targoz Market Research poll conducted among 631 likely voters from November 2 to 6 showed Oz leading with 51 percent to Fetterman's 46 percent, while a Research Co. poll conducted from November 4 to 6 among 450 likely voters showed Fetterman with 49 percent support to Oz's 48 percent.

Larry Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia (UVA) Center for Politics forecasts that the Pennsylvania Senate race leans Republican, while RealClearPolitics projects that Oz will win the race.

Poll tracker FiveThirtyEight's final polling analysis rates Oz as slightly favored to win the race and gives him a 57 percent chance of victory, compared to 43 percent for Fetterman.

That marks a significant change over the course of the campaign, which previously saw Fetterman with a substantial lead over Oz in FiveThirtyEight's analysis.

The Democrat had an 83 percent chance of winning the seat as of September 13 before Oz began to slowly close the gap. FiveThirtyEight's Senate forecast described Pennsylvania as a "toss-up."

Do you have a tip on a politics story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the midterm elections? Let us know via politics@newsweek.com.

A combination photo of Pennsylvania Midterm candidates, Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (L) and Republican Senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (R). Oz and Fetterman are in a tight race on election day. AP/Getty

Laura Penwell
3d ago

I can't believe people would vote for Fetterman! The man wants to release prisoners and have safe places for drug users to shoot up! Doesn't anybody see what's wrong with that? Release criminals so they can commit more crimes and instead of helping drug addicts get off drugs, provide them more places to do their drugs?! Can anybody be more out of touch with what Pennsylvanians want?! If Fetterman gets in the Senate then Pennsylvania will become as bad as California, Chicago and New York as far as crime goes!!! 🙄

Jeff Hawthorn
3d ago

I find it funny like in 2020!!! EVERYONE SAID IT WOULD TAKE DAYS & EVEN MONTHS TO DETERMINE A WINNER!!!! THEN THE ELECTION IS STOPPED & NO QUESTIONS ALLOWED FIRST THINK biden IS CROWNED???

Trav
3d ago

It will again come down down to the Independents, the swing voters. Hope they vote wisely!

