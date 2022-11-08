Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Speaks Out After Death Of Singer At 34
The entertainer was found dead at his home on Saturday.
Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother
Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’
Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
Melanie Martin Says She Was Planning 'More Children' With Aaron Carter Before His Death
"We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn't live without each other." Melanie Martin is thinking about what could have been with her late fiance Aaron Carter. In an interview with Us Weekly, the 30-year-old OnlyFans content creator opened up about the future plans...
Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality Star, Dead at 34
Aaron Carter, singer, reality star and the brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34. Carter was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., TMZ first reported. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting that a male had drowned in a bathtub. Law enforcement told the publication that there is currently no evidence of foul play.
Nick Carter Sobs During Backstreet Boys Show Over Death of Brother Aaron
Nick Carter began crying while on stage in London on Sunday as the Backstreet Boys performed in memory of Carter’s younger brother, Aaron, who died less than 24 hours earlier. According to E!, the band paid tribute to Aaron, who was found dead in a bathtub on Saturday, during a performance of their latest single, “No Place.” Social media videos from the concert show Kevin Richardson telling the crowd: “That song is very special to us because that song is about family.” Carter was shown on the screen sobbing as his Backstreet Boy bandmates, also emotional, hugged him and wiped...
Aaron Carter Reportedly Made Amends With Many People Before Death, Including Older Brother Nick Carter
Aaron Carter and his older brother, Nick Carter, used to have a misunderstanding, but they were reportedly in a good place before the former teen pop singer died Saturday, November 5. He was 34.
Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline
A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship with brother Nick Carter, sisters
Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter, ahead of the singer’s Nov. 5 death. The brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early aughts, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act. While Aaron did not attend his older sibling’s April 2014 wedding to Lauren Kitt, the siblings went on to celebrate holidays together and support each other’s careers via social media. In September 2019, however, Nick, along with sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The...
Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter: “My Heart Has Been Broken Today”
Nick Carter, brother of the late Aaron Carter, has issued a message via Instagram mourning the loss of his sibling while acknowledging a “complicated” relationship. Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub Saturday at his Lancaster, Calif. home. Nick Carter is currently in the U.K. on the last leg of a tour with his group Backstreet Boys. The group is appearing tonight at the O2 arena in London. In a statement on Instagram (see below), Nick Carter began, “My heart has been broken today” alongside a photograph of the two in earlier days. “Even though my brother and I have had a...
Aaron Carter shared sad and eerie final post about ‘being gone’ just hours before his shocking death at 34
AARON Carter's death has shocked fans as it came hours after his final social media. The musician has died at age 34 on Saturday, The U.S. Sun confirmed. Aaron was tragically found deceased on Saturday at his house in Lancaster, California. The singer, rapper, and actor's body was found "unresponsive...
Aaron Carter Throughout the Years
Here's a look back at the singer's life from the beginning of his career. The singer passed away on Nov. 5 2022.
Aaron Carter Has Died at 34
Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. A source confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, though, details surrounding his death have not been released. The news was initially reported by TMZ.
