ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter ‘Did Not Have A Will’ At The Time Of His Death: ‘He Wasn’t Even Thinking About Dying’

Aaron Carter’s death was very shocking to those close to the singer and fans all over the world. After his passing, a source close to Aaron revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the singer did not leave behind a will, and those close to him believe that his passing may have been an accident. “Aaron didn’t have a will or plan in place because he was not even thinking about dying. Therefore, everyone believes it was an accident,” they said.
TVLine

Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality Star, Dead at 34

Aaron Carter, singer, reality star and the brother of the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, died Saturday. He was 34. Carter was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., TMZ first reported. Police responded to the scene after receiving a 911 call reporting that a male had drowned in a bathtub. Law enforcement told the publication that there is currently no evidence of foul play.
LANCASTER, CA
TheDailyBeast

Nick Carter Sobs During Backstreet Boys Show Over Death of Brother Aaron

Nick Carter began crying while on stage in London on Sunday as the Backstreet Boys performed in memory of Carter’s younger brother, Aaron, who died less than 24 hours earlier. According to E!, the band paid tribute to Aaron, who was found dead in a bathtub on Saturday, during a performance of their latest single, “No Place.” Social media videos from the concert show Kevin Richardson telling the crowd: “That song is very special to us because that song is about family.” Carter was shown on the screen sobbing as his Backstreet Boy bandmates, also emotional, hugged him and wiped...
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes For ‘The Masked Singer’ as He’s Expecting His 12th Kid

Since the news of his 12th child, fans have wondered about Nick Cannon’s net worth and how much he’s made as the host of shows like The Masked Singer and America’s Got Talent. Cannon, whose full name is Nicholas Scott Cannon, was born on October 8, 1980, in San Diego, California. His big break came in 1999 when he became a cast member of Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show, All That, which he starred on from 1998 to 2000. After All That, Cannon went on to create, star in and executive produce his own sketch comedy and improv game show, Wild ‘N...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)

Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Us Weekly

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin’s Ups and Downs: A Timeline

A rocky road. Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin first confirmed their relationship in January 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic — and it was messy through the end of the rapper's life. He died unexpectedly in November 2022, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The late singer and model had many ups and […]
Page Six

Aaron Carter’s complicated relationship with brother Nick Carter, sisters

Aaron Carter had a tumultuous relationship with several of his siblings, including Nick Carter, ahead of the singer’s Nov. 5 death. The brothers, who were born three years apart, toured together for many years in the ’90s and early aughts, with Aaron often singing as the Backstreet Boys’ opening act. While Aaron did not attend his older sibling’s April 2014 wedding to Lauren Kitt, the siblings went on to celebrate holidays together and support each other’s careers via social media. In September 2019, however, Nick, along with sister Angel Carter, filed a restraining order against Aaron, which was granted two months later. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter: “My Heart Has Been Broken Today”

Nick Carter, brother of the late Aaron Carter, has issued a message via Instagram mourning the loss of his sibling while acknowledging a “complicated” relationship. Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub Saturday at his Lancaster, Calif. home. Nick Carter is currently in the U.K. on the last leg of a tour with his group Backstreet Boys. The group is appearing tonight at the O2 arena in London. In a statement on Instagram (see below), Nick Carter began, “My heart has been broken today” alongside a photograph of the two in earlier days. “Even though my brother and I have had a...
LANCASTER, CA
Us Weekly

Luis Ruelas’ Ex-Wife Marisa Dimartino Ruelas Speaks Out on Relationship With Teresa Giudice: ‘She’s Very Nice’

Keeping it civil. Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ ex-wife, Marisa Dimartino Ruelas, spoke out about her relationship with his new spouse, Teresa Giudice, for the first time. “She’s very nice,” Dimartino Ruelas, 48, told Page Six on Wednesday, November 9. The mom of two added that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, “couldn’t have been more accommodating and respectful” when they met.
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Entertaining the Idea of Spending the Holidays With Tristan Thompson & Their Kids

After everything Tristan Thompson has put Khloé Kardashian through, her selflessness and admirable ability to rise above for the sake of their children is wildly impressive. According to Hollywood Life, Thompson “has expressed interest” in spending the holidays as a family with Khloé and their kids, daughter True, 4, and still-publicly-unnamed Baby Boy Thompson, 3 months. A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner family shared, “Khloé hasn’t completely made up her mind yet, but she feels like it would be no problem celebrating together as a family.” They continued to explain that Halloween was a successful test run for the ex-couple “because...
ETOnline.com

Aaron Carter Throughout the Years

Here's a look back at the singer's life from the beginning of his career. The singer passed away on Nov. 5 2022.
In Style

Aaron Carter Has Died at 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34. The former child pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday morning. A source confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, though, details surrounding his death have not been released. The news was initially reported by TMZ.
LANCASTER, CA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy