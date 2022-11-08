12-Year-Old Cecilia Boy Arrested on Terrorism Charges

Cecilia Junior High, Facebook

A junior high student in Cecilia has been arrested on terrorizing charges after he allegedly made multiple social media threats.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said that on October 3, 2022, threats were made on Instagram regarding Cecilia Sr. High School and Cecilia Jr. High School.

One day later, subsequent threats were made on Instagram against an employee with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and KLFY.

Cecilia Jr. High School Student Arrested In Connection With October Instagram Threats To Schools, Sheriff’s Office… Posted by St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 7, 2022

An extensive investigation was conducted and investigators were able to identify the suspect behind the threats as a 12-year-old male student at Cecilia Jr. High School.

The juvenile was arrested on Monday afternoon (11/7/22) and booked on the following charge, and was released to the custody of his parents:

LA. R.S. 14:40.1-Terrorizing-4 Counts

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office does want the public to learn from this incident regarding the sharing of information on social media. Here’s what they had to say:

Unfortunately, when these threats began circulating, several individuals began posting false information on Facebook as to the alleged identity of the person that was responsible for the posts. We are urging the public to allow law enforcement and the St. Martin Parish School Board to follow their protocols and investigative procedures when these types of incidents occur before posting false information and spreading false rumors. Doing so can cause irreparable harm to innocent individuals.

SMPSO officials are also reminding parents to speak with their children about social media threats, or threats of any nature, and the consequences of such actions. They further stated that any individuals making such threats will be charged to the fullest extent of the law.