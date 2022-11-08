Election day blog: Live updates from Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro

On Election Day, News Leader reporters were out and about talking to voters and election officials throughout the day. Here's a recap of the day's events.

6:09 a.m. - Staunton Ward 3 - Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium

Just after the polls opened on Election Day 2022 the moon became full, hanging low in the western sky of the Shenandoah Valley at 6:02 a.m.

It was also in full eclipse, the earth's shadow falling across it and coloring it a ruby red until it would disappear beneath the horizon a half hour later.

The clear night brought temperatures down into the low 40s, and there's finally a real autumn chill in the morning air outside the Gypsy Hill gym. Inside it's warm and practically bustling. All the voting tables are occupied and a woman and I have to wait a minute to take our ballot over to a chair and fill it out.

As I fill out my ballot, a man gets up to feed his into the counting machine, with help from a worker.

"Just one machine?" I hear the man ask.

"One machine," the poll worker confirms.

"And if it breaks, what happens?"

"Well, I don't know," the worker says, then says maybe they'll bring another machine in that case. I've made my selections and walk my ballot over, feed it into the machine. It whirs, churs, and the big number on its screen changes. Definitely not broken.

"I'm lucky voter #13," I tell the poll worker.

He glances at the screen and chuckles. "So you are."

Jason Hostetler and his crew expect a smooth, orderly day of voting in Ward 3.

—Jeff Schwaner

8:30 a.m. - Updates on voter turnout

Along with The News Leader reporters coming to you live from the field, we will periodically be getting updates from the Staunton Electoral Board of some of the activity at precincts.

We just received an update from Ward 2, where they’ve seen a steady stream of voters coming in since polls opened. There have been about 189 votes cast at the precinct already.

9:45 a.m. — Augusta County Beverley Manor District — Government Center, Verona

The biggest reason Mark Davis was up early on a windy, chilly Election Day morning was to support Ben Cline, who is running to keep his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Davis cast his vote a little after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

As for the other big issue in Augusta County, Davis said he had been on the fence about whether or not the courthouse should move from Staunton to Verona. In the end, Davis said he voted to move it to Verona, saying there's more room and, when you have to go to the courthouse in Staunton, parking is limited.

Meanwhile, George Johnson was walking into the Government Center around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. He said the reason he was voting was to get the Democrats out.

"We need Trump bad," Johnson said.

It should be noted that Trump is not on the ballot this year and it's not a presidential election.

As of 9:36 a.m., 178 people had voted in Verona.

— Patrick Hite

10:00 a.m. — Staunton updates

Also, 10:00 a.m: We have just received another update from the Staunton Electoral Board from Ward 1. It’s been a steady influx of voters all morning with 340 voters already casting their ballot.

—Akhil Ganesh

10:00 a.m. — Craigsville

Poll workers say that voters were lined up at 6 a.m. to cast their votes this morning, and the stream of Craigsville residents has been steady.

Over 140 people have voted already in a town with 1,236 registered voters. On top of voting in the U.S House 6th district race and the Augusta County Courthouse referendum, voters in Craigsville are also casting ballots for three seats on the town council.

There are only three candidates and all are running for re-election.

We spoke with one resident who had just gotten off of a night shift as a nurse and came directly to vote before heading home, who joked, “They’re lucky they even got me out here.”

—Akhil Ganesh

10:37 a.m. — Craigsville

For Steve Knight, getting out to vote before heading to his job as a roofer was an extremely important issue.

Knight has been voting for 51 years, and to him, the most important part of voting today was to put his side in for the Augusta County Courthouse referendum. Knight was in favor of moving the courts to Verona during the first referendum a few years ago, and is again in favor of moving the courthouse out to Verona. He believes that voters were misinformed on the subject the last time, and views this as an opportunity to move forward.

Knight, however, did lament what he believed to be an increased cost for the courthouse project, whether it goes to Staunton or Verona. Knight was also concerned with the performance of Pam Carter on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors, who is not up for re-election this year. Knight said, “We get way little benefit from the county,” pointing to the fact that Craigsville had different infrastructure systems than the county. He wants to see more tangible results from Carter, rather than her work on getting high-speed broadband to the county which Knight said would’ve happened anyways.

He was not as worried about the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 6th district seat between Republican Ben Cline and Democrat Jennifer Lewis, as he knew that people would tend to vote along their party lines. He urged voters to “think for themselves,” and said that the same repetitive cycle between the two sides would continue until people learned to break away from that two-party mindset.

In stark contrast to Knight, a voter who asked to remain “anonymous” said that she came out to vote primarily on the 6th district race, saying that she came to “vote Republicans over Democrats.” As she was leaving, she called back to a News Leader reporter to say, “And we need to get rid of Biden, too.”

—Akhil Ganesh

10:45 a.m — Staunton updates

Another update from Anne Fitzgerald of the Staunton Electoral Board, who says that there has been steady turnout at the wards in the city so far. Our latest numbers from the board has 471 votes cast in Ward 2 and 463 votes cast in Ward 3.

—Akhil Ganesh

10:55 a.m. — Staunton Ward 1, Third Presbyterian Church

—Patrick Hite

11:30 a.m. — Staunton Ward 5, Memorial Baptist Church

At Ward 5, located at the Memorial Baptist Church on Taylor Street in Staunton, there was a steady stream of voters heading inside the polling station throughout the morning. By 11 a.m., about 400 people had voted so far.

“I’ll be 87 in December, so I’ve been voting for a long time,” said an elderly Staunton resident who asked that her name not be used.

Wearing an American flag pin, she said she wears it all the time. “I’m proud of my country,” she said.

The woman said she’s not pleased with the national political landscape, and said that’s really what drove her to vote this time around. “I’m unhappy with a lot that’s gone on the last two years,” she said.

Another Staunton resident said he also votes every election cycle because of a “civic duty and a personal responsibility.” He said it’s a privilege to vote, and also noted “it’s in everyone’s interest to preserve a constitutional republic.” The man, who also declined to give out his name and noted he was between 30 and 40 years old, said he studied the local issues before coming out to vote Tuesday.

— Brad Zinn

12:00 p.m. — Staunton Ward 1, Third Presbyterian Chu rch

Becky Cox has been very vocal about her support of reinstating weekday religious education to Staunton City Schools. On Tuesday morning, Election Day, she was out at Ward 1 campaigning for Lisa Hatter, who is running for one of the three open seats on the Staunton School Board. Hatter is one of three candidates running — there are a total of five — who have voiced support for the religious education to be taught during school hours to those whose parents give permission.

"I think the concern is a lack of information on the candidates," Cox said. "I'm one of those people who probably never kept up (with the election) until this year. But they want to know and, when they ask, I tell them what I know. All they're asking is, 'What do you know about Lisa Hatter?' That's been wonderful."

Cox said she would be at Ward 1 all day. As of 10:30, 390 people had voted at Third Presbyterian Church.

— Patrick HIte

12:10 p.m. — Staunton updates

We have our midday update from the Staunton Electoral Board on vote counts throughout the city.

Their latest numbers have:

605 votes in Ward 1

651 votes in Ward 2

474 votes in at Ward 4

521 votes at Ward 5

As a reminder, polls will be open in Staunton until 7 p.m. today, and if you're in line to vote at 7 p.m., you will still be allowed to vote!

1:15 p.m. — Staunton Ward 4, Seventh-Day Adventist Church

At the Seventh-Day Adventist Church on North Coalter Street in Staunton, Jan Pulliam voted with her 5-year-old daughter, Riley, in tow.

“She was so excited to get her sticker,” said Pulliam, a regular voter who said it's key to get out to her polling station every year. “I believe that words are important — and understanding the platform that is being given to us by our candidates — but I also believe that actions can speak equally as loud as words if not louder. So if you don’t get out and execute your vote, how are you using your voice? So I hope to pass that to my children to participate in democracy.”

Shannon Grogg, the chief election officer at Ward 4, said voting has remained steady throughout the day, and said by about 1:15 p.m. more than 500 people had cast ballots.

“I am pleasantly surprised by the turnout,” Grogg said.

1:20 p.m. — Augusta County Beverley Manor District — Government Center, Verona

As of 1:20 p.m. Verona was reporting 404 voters, a jump of 226 since 9:45 Tuesday morning. The precinct wasn't very busy, although traffic was steady just after lunch.

After voting, Patricia Craighead was coming out of the Government Center. She said there was no one issue that drove her to the polls this year. In the Beverley Manor District there are only two issues on the ballot — the 6th District U.S. House of Representatives' race between incumbent Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis; and the courthouse question, asking voters if it should remain in Staunton or be moved to Verona.

"I always vote," Craighead said. "I'm just hoping that places where people have a chance to vote for these candidates, these close elections, I'm just hoping they vote with good sense and a lot of prayer."

2:15 p.m. — Staunton updates

Ward 3 vote count is 765. Turnout is steady, according to election officials.

Ward 4 count at 2:15 p.m. is 661 voters, with voting "slower at the monent."

2:45 p.m. — Staunton, Ward 2 — Christ United Methodist Church

Out at Ward 2 in Staunton at the Christ United Methodist Church where voter turnout, much like across Staunton, has been tremendous.

According to poll workers, there’s been 888 votes cast in a ward with 4,418 people. We were told that turnout for in-person voting just for today is 20.4 percent. Taking into account the high early voting numbers, it seems like Staunton has, at the very least, been a very engaged electorate. This shows with the presence of candidates and campaigners talking to voters outside, making last minute pitches before ballots are cast.

2:45 p.m. — Waynesboro update

Voting seems to be burbling along normally today in Waynesboro. We'll be at Westminster Presbyterian soon for a numbers check. And our plan is to visit the library polling location as polls close (then we'll be at the registrar's office for results the moment they are finalized).

The headline from the day in Waynesboro seems to be the new Ward A polling location: Wenonah Elementary. Any time a long-standing voting location moves, it can throw off neighborhood voters.

Mary Sullivan, chief election official for Ward A, said the location was moved because the church where voting happened in the past was for sale as the deadline to decide a polling location approached.

As of lunchtime, 348 people had voted at Wenonah.

3 p.m. Staunton Ward 3 — Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium

A return trip to Gypsy Hill Park's Ward 3 sees an 810 voter turnout as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Staunton Ward 3 election chief, Jason Hostetler, said there was a steady flow of traffic between 8-2 p.m.

Staunton resident Kristina Hall, who just moved into the city from Augusta County, said she's casting her votes in support of children.

"On the local election, my main concerns are what is going to create a lovely community for all of the children who are part of our city," said Hall. "How can we make things nurturing, and how can we pay attention to everyone to make sure that everyone feels like they've got a place where they belong."

Hall also wants to see a collaborative community working towards common goals.

— Monique Calello

4 p.m. Waynesboro Ward D — Westminster Presbyterian Church

Early voting was the topic of conversation at Ward D precinct in the late afternoon Tuesday. Citizens in Waynesboro have taken full advantage of that option, with way more than 600 people in this ward alone having voted early.

It has kept the in-person foot traffic at the polls manageable, in a year when municipal races moved to fall for the first time with traditional state and national questions on the ballot.

More than 1,000 people voted at Ward D in person by shortly after 3 p.m. Election officer Andrew Shifflett said it was an extremely strong turnout.

Both Republicans and Democrats had observers at the polling place. Erin Milnes was there for the Democrats. Suellen Obaugh and Tanya Kelso were there for the GOP. All reported smooth operations for the election site.

They agreed that the changing ward lines had confused some voters. A few had come in to their traditional precinct but had to be re-directed to the public library.

Milnes pointed out that's an advantage of voting early — you don't have to find your polling place. People can vote early by mail or in-person at the registrar's office, which has moved from downtown to the lower level of the library building in Waynesboro.

4:45 p.m. — Augusta County, Beverley Manor and South River precincts at Stuarts Draft Elementary

Rick Pfizenmayer was at Stuarts Draft Elementary School today on behalf of a group advocating to move the Augusta County courthouse to Verona.

"I continued to be impressed with people's common sense," Pfizenmayer said. "You can tell people all you want, but it boils down to common sense. The other interesting thing is, and it surprised me, is this is a mid-term election and there's been a steady flow of people here. Really steady."

He said most people seemed to be well-informed about the courthouse issue, a question on the ballot asking voters if the Augusta County Courthouse should remain in Staunton or be moved to Verona.

"Most people seem to have a definite opinion," Pfizenmayer said.

The interesting thing about Stuarts Draft Elementary School is that is has two separate polling places. One is precinct 102 — Stuarts Draft Elementary in the Beverley Manor District and the other one, which is brand new this year, is precinct 604 - Mount Vernon in the South River District. Mount Vernon was created when the Ridgeview precinct was split in half.

Pfizenmayer said there was some confusion from voters not knowing where to enter for their precinct. He said he had seen several people walk in one door only to find out they had to walk to the other end of the school building to vote in the correct place.

4:45 p.m. — Virginia

Good note to see on social media today, "No reports of intimidation":

However, I am rocking a headache now, and I think it was because of a jerk at one polling place who kept making his truck alarms go off with his key fob, right by the precinct door.

— William Ramsey

5:30 p.m. - Augusta County, Middlebrook precinct at Middlebrook Fire Department

Checking back in to Augusta County in Middlebrook where precinct chief Lesley Piner says that turnout has been steady and good all day. The precinct currently has 462 votes in of 947 total, coming in at a turnout percentage “around 50 percent, according to Piner.

The workers at the Middlebrook poll seem to be in good spirits after a busy day as they joke around and wait for the last set of voters for the day to come through the polling station. One worker mentioned that turnout had been tremendous throughout the county all day long.

5:40 p.m. - Staunton voting count update

Another update from Staunton tells us that Ward 1 is up to 1,078 votes cast for the day. We are also told that central absentee counts have processed 835 mail-in ballots.

5:45 p.m. — Staunton Ward 5, Memorial Baptist Church

At Ward 5 in Staunton at the Memorial Baptist Church on Taylor Street, the polling station was a beehive of activity as voters came and went during the late-day rush at around 5:30 p.m.

Two of the voters were a Staunton couple casting ballots during a midterm election for the first time. “We decided to come out because there’s a lot of crazy stuff right now, and we want to make sure we’re on the right side,” said Lyndon Stone, 32. “Hopefully, everybody’s freedoms stay the way they are.”

“It’s more of a community thing too,” added Chelsey Stone, also 32. “You want to make sure you’re involved, and handling what your impact is at the local level. We may not be able to handle the bulk overview of things or be able to control everything, but showing up for this matters because it impacts us directly living here.”

5:45 p.m. - Augusta County, Middlebrook precinct at Middlebrook Fire Department

Had a chance to speak with a couple of voters outside of the precinct who weren’t focused as much on the local issue of the Augusta County Courthouse referendum, but rather were either interested in just the act of voting or in the U.S. House of Representatives race for the 6th district. Lindsey Heizer has been voting in every election that she can remember since she turned 18 ten years ago. She wasn’t focused on a particular race or issue, but rather on just making sure that she did her civic duty and cast a vote. When asked if she felt she’d seen enough information on the two items on the ballot, she said that she felt well-informed as a voter.

The same was not the case for Adam Savage, who is most interested in the national race for control of the U.S. Congress. He wanted to make sure that he cast his vote to do his part to ensure that, and Savage says that he has always voted on party lines. When asked if he felt he’d seen enough information on the local issues, primarily the courthouse, he said that he felt like he hadn’t.

