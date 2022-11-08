ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Reveals She Has Permanent Nerve Damage

 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Britney Spears took to Instagram to reveal that she has permanent nerve damage!

The pop princess took to social media to post a video of her dancing and writing, "I’m dancing in time now Victoria … yes … nerve damage on the right side of my body … there’s no cure except God I guess … nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down 🧠 … blah blah blah old story … in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb. I wake up like 3 times a week in bed and my hands are completely numb … nerves are tiny and it feels like pins and needles from the right side of my body it shoots up to my neck and the part that hurts the worst is my temple on my head … it stings and it’s scary …"

KISS 95-7 plays All The Hits and features Courtney & KISS in the Morning. KISS 95-7 is an iHeartRadio station in Hartford, Connecticut.

