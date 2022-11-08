Jury Acquits Man Who Confessed Falsely to Decades-Old Cases in Desperate Attempt to Be Moved Out of Hellish Florida Prison

Read full article on original website
davisvanguard.org
Santa Rita Jail continues to face allegations regarding mistreatment, security, and health concerns
DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA — A number of lawsuits have been filed against Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail concerning the rumored mistreatment of incarcerated people and the facility’s inability to hire trained officers qualified to be employed in their department. The public asks district and federal judges to interfere with the facility’s effort to have professional staff in order to address their safety protocols, and accessible measures taken to service incarcerated people regarding institutional welfare, as well as medical attention and mental healthcare.
davisvanguard.org
SF Public Defender Elected to a Full Term in Office
San Francisco, CA – On Tuesday, Mano Raju was overwhelmingly elected to his first four-year term as public defender. In 2019, he was appointed by Mayor London Breed after the untimely passing of longtime public defender Jeff Adachi. He was then elected by the voters to fill out the...
davisvanguard.org
Santa Cruz Mayor and Supervisor Hold Press Conference About Children Forcibly Taken From Grandmother’s Home
Santa Cruz Mayor Sonja Brunner and Supervisor Ryan Coonerty held a press conference Thursday about Maya and Sebastian, two children forcibly taken from their grandmother’s home to a reunification center. The full press conference can be seen here. “Mayor Brunner and I, like the rest of the community were...
davisvanguard.org
Price Trails, but Confident in Alameda DA Race
Oakland, CA – Progressive Prosecutor Pamela Price finds herself trailing current Assistant DA Terry Wiley by just over 5000 votes. However, the campaign told the Vanguard only a relatively small percentage of votes have been counted and they believe they can pull out a victory. “We remain hopeful and...
davisvanguard.org
Gap Closes in Alameda County District Attorney Race
Oakland, CA – A new batch votes came in and Pamela Price closed the gap between Terry Wiley, considered the more moderate candidate and herself, the more progressive. candidate, to about 5500 votes or 51.5 to 48.5. In a statement, Price said on Thursday evening, “As we expected, my...
davisvanguard.org
Berkeley Law Groups Face Backlash and Harassment after Banning Zionist Speakers
BERKELEY, CA – Nine Berkeley Law Groups—Berkeley Law Students for Justice in Palestine, Berkeley Law Muslim Student Association, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) Law Students Association, Womxn of Color Collective, Asian Pacific American Law Students Association, Queer Caucus, Community Defense Project, Women of Berkeley Law, and Law Students of African Descent—agreed to adopt a pro-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) bylaw refusing to support Israeli apartheid and to exhibit a commitment to Palestinian peoples on campus and at large.
davisvanguard.org
Republicans Turn to Dubious Claims on Crime, Even Biden Focuses on Police Funding
SAN FRANCISCO – A Gallup poll found that crime is an important issue for voters, second only to the economy, and Republicans have focused on this issue, spending more than $49 million during the midterm election for the airing of 93,000 ads related to crime. An additional $21 million...
davisvanguard.org
Jenkins Appears Poised to Win in San Francisco, Hamasaki Reflects on the Race
San Francisco, CA – Appointed DA Brooke Jenkins has a solid lead over her nearest challenger John Hamasaki—48-34 in first choice votes. With choice voting, if that total holds, that would be sufficient for her to win the District Attorney race in her own right after being appointed by the mayor following Chesa Boudin’s ouster in June.
