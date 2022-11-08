Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
Gisele Bündchen’s ‘secret’ $11.5 million purchase that will keep her close to Tom Brady
NFL’s ultimate power couple, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen (sorry Russ and Ciara), have made major headlines over their highly publicized decision to split up. But that doesn’t mean the two will be completely far apart. Based on a report from Emily...
Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash
Russell Wilson sent a fiery message to the Denver Broncos ahead of their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Aric DiLalla. “We’ve got to have a playoff mentality right now,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be at our best and bring our A game.” Denver is 3-5 entering this clash with Tennessee. The Broncos […] The post Russell Wilson sends fiery message to Broncos ahead of Titans clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Najee Harris’ fantasy football managers won’t like latest Jaylen Warren report from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plan to shake things up amid their 2-6 record this 2022 could be bad news for fantasy football managers who have Najee Harris on their rosters. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Harris’ production could take a major hit as the Steelers look to reduce his touches and get Jaylen Warren more involved. It comes after the rookie outgained the sophomore during their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, during which Warren had 50 yards on six carries while Harris made just 32 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Kirk Cousins drops truth bomb on Vikings’ Stefon Diggs-Justin Jefferson swap
The Minnesota Vikings are 7-1 but are about to face one of their toughest matchups of the season: a road game against old friend Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bulls. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson’s connection has been crucial, just in the way that the connection between Cousins and Diggs was.
Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars
Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense will be without a key playmaker. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for the Chiefs Week 10 game. Via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher: “The final injury report of the week is now out […] The post Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen gets key injury update amid Bills’ silence
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
‘We’re understaffed’: Jeff Saturday gets brutally honest on Colts situation he inherited from Frank Reich
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have his hands full on Sunday when he coaches his first football game above the high school level. After replacing Frank Reich as the coach of the Colts, Saturday got brutally honest on the situation he inherited ahead of his head coaching debut in Week 10 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. With so much shuffling going on within the Colts’ coaching staff, Saturday admitted that the team is entering Week 10 understaffed, via Charlie Clifford.
Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be without key playmakers heading into Week 10. Herbert’s two primary pass catchers, Keenan Alen and Mike Williams will both be out with injuries. The injury report shows that several other key players may also be out of the lineup on Sunday night. After […] The post Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers starting cornerback lost for the season
During the Carolina Panthers Thursday night win over the Atlanta Falcons, starting cornerback Donte Jackson suffered an injury. Jackson, who has been with the Panthers since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft, suffered a torn Achilles in the contest. On Friday, the Panthers announced that Jackson would be lost for […] The post Panthers starting cornerback lost for the season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Jaguars
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some Kansas City Chiefs Week 10 bold predictions. The Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City is coming off an important 20-17 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans, where Patrick Mahomes set single-game...
Matthew Stafford’s official injury designation for Week 10 vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford may have to suit up for the first time in over one year. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford was listed as “questionable” for the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Cardinals, according to a Friday tweet from Athletic staff writer Jourdan Rodrigue.
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys is a study of two teams going in opposite directions. As the Cowboys continue to ascend, the Packers seem like their season may be fading away. Despite the different paths, there are still a lot of Packers-Cowboys storylines to consider. Therefore, we’ll be making […] The post Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is down bad following latest PJ Walker update
Following Thursday night’s win against the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are a respectable 2-4 under interim head coach Steve Wilks. Since taking over the job for the fired Matt Rhule, Wilks has rolled out quarterback PJ Walker as his quarterback part-way through Week 5 despite having former first-overall pick Baker Mayfield on the roster. […] The post Panthers QB Baker Mayfield is down bad following latest PJ Walker update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cordarrelle Patterson responds to angry fantasy football managers after TNF stinker
It has not been an easy year for running back Cordarrelle Patterson and the Atlanta Falcons. The team slipped to 4-6 in Thursday’s 25-15 loss to the Carolina Panthers (3-7), and Patterson heard about it from his Fantasy Football owners. Patterson has been one of the Falcons bright spots when he has been in the […] The post Cordarrelle Patterson responds to angry fantasy football managers after TNF stinker appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Titans final injury report will have Russell Wilson ready to ride again
After a tough start to the 2022 NFL season, his first season away from the Seattle Seahawks since being drafted by the team in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos found some surprising success in London during Week 8, when they bested the Jacksonville Jaguars despite a […] The post Titans final injury report will have Russell Wilson ready to ride again appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers will be planning ayahuasca retreat after reading Packers’ injury report
Green Bay Packers superstar Aaron Rodgers might want to use some ayahuasca once again–like he did in the 2020 and 2022 offseasons–to better prepare for their Week 10 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. After all, he might really need it as the franchise could potentially be without several key players on Sunday. According to the […] The post Aaron Rodgers will be planning ayahuasca retreat after reading Packers’ injury report appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Houston Texans: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Giants
With a Houston Texans Week 10 game scheduled against the New York Giants, many eyes will be on the Texans. Ahead of this game, we’ll be making our Texans Week 10 predictions. Houston is in the midst of a rebuild and sits at 1-6-1 on the season. They have...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0