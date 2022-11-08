Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dunkirk Woman Arrested, Faces Felony Charges In Assault Of Child
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — A City of Dunkirk woman has been arrested and faces felony charges after allegedly causing serious injury to a child. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 34-year-old Titiana Berrios on Thursday. While details of the incident were withheld,...
Chautauqua County Man Faces Several Drug, Weapons Charges
RIPLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County man faces several drug and weapons charges following a traffic stop and subsequent narcotics investigation this week. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old Alexander Latta on Tuesday after he was pulled over for an alleged traffic infraction on Burton Road in the Town of Ripley.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Alleged Jamestown Drug Trafficking Op.
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – A 36-year-old woman has plead guilty to her alleged role in a drug trafficking operation in Jamestown. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Buffalo says Rachelle Allison pleaded guilty to federal charges. It was alleged that Allison worked with her then boyfriend, Ryan...
Allegany County man facing multiple gun charges after a standoff with NYSP
New York State police said numerous firearms and possible explosive devices were recovered from the residence.
State Police Calls: Area Woman Accused of Harassing Woman at Walmart Charged With Disorderly Conduct
FOREST/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Titusville Woman Cited for Disorderly Conduct/Obscene Language. Corry-based State Police investigated a report of harassment around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, at the Walmart on Hydetown Road in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
Jamestown woman pleads guilty for role in narcotics conspiracy
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that a Jamestown woman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.
Traffic stop leads to DWAI Drugs arrest of Gowanda man.
Traffic stop leads to DWAI Drugs arrest of Gowanda man. On November 09, 2022 at 04:11pm Troopers out of SP Fredonia arrested Anthony Arguelles, 22, of Gowanda for Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs. Troopers on patrol stopped Anthony Arguelles, 22, of Gowanda after observing his vehicle with a loud...
Accused Area Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty To Role In Fatal Overdose
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – An accused Jamestown area drug dealer has plead guilty to selling fentanyl, which lead to a fatal overdose in 2020. The U.S. Attorney Office says 30-year-old Garson Butcher entered the guilty plea on Wednesday. He was charged by the DEA, with assistance from Jamestown Police, federally with distribution of fentanyl causing death, narcotics conspiracy, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Traffic stop leads to search warrant of residence in Chautauqua County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A traffic stop on Nov. 8 in Chautauqua County led to a pair of arrests and the warrant search of a residence. At about 7:56 p.m., a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle on Burton Road in Ripley, New York. While interviewing the driver, the deputy noticed a “drug pipe” on […]
Man From Buffalo Arrested, Charged With Manslaughter After Crash
A young woman was found dead on the road in Batavia, New York, and the alleged suspect was seen trying to get away from the scene. Police investigators were called to a roundabout on Oak Street Ext. in Batavia to look into an automobile crash that happened at that location and found a woman who was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmyne Rubel injured and laying on the ground.
Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
Erie cold case suspect tells his side of the story
Has a 34-year-old cold case murder finally been solved? Earlier this year, Erie Police arrested a Texas man for allegedly murdering his grandmother in 1988 inside her Erie home. The suspect, Jeremy Brock, called JET 24/FOX 66 anchor Jennifer Mobilia from prison wanting to tell his side of the story. We showed you part of […]
Man arrested in Buffalo shootings at methadone clinic
Buffalo Police arrest a man linked to the shooting of a woman on Pennsylvania Avenue and the firing of shots at a methadone clinic on Virginia Street. A second suspect in connection with the Pennsylvania Street shooting is also in custody.
Jamestown Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Fentanyl Which Lead to a Death
A Jamestown man has pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that led to a death. U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 30-year old Garson Butcher admitted before U.S. District Judge John Sinatra, Jr. that he distributed fentanyl that caused a death, narcotics conspiracy, and using and maintaining a drug-involved premises. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary, weapons charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to all charges stemming from two separate crimes committed on the same day, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jason L. Washington Jr., 20, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. […]
Erie Police Warn of Scammers Impersonating Officer, Demanding Money
City of Erie Police are warning the public about a scam in which someone is impersonating an officer and demanding money. The victim told investigators they were contacted by a person who claimed to be a police officer and demanded money for missing a court hearing. The suspect is believed...
Buffalo man sentenced for role in death of teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to an indeterminate term of one to three years in prison on both charges, to be served concurrently. Alexander pleaded guilty to one […]
Titusville man arrested for shooting gun at Oil Creek residence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Titusville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the side of a residence after a fight. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, deputies were dispatched to the incident at about 11:50 p.m. on Nov. 6 at a residence on Springcreek Road in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County. PSP said a […]
Multiple people injured in Angola fire at Gram’s Pierogi House
ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the Town of Evans Police department, officials were alerted to a fire at 22 South Main Street in the Village of Angola late Wednesday night. Officials say that at 9:47 p.m., police and fire personnel arrived at the scene of a multi-use structure, that housed Gram’s Pierogi House and […]
