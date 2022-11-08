Read full article on original website
Spirit Lake High School Brings “Suessical the Musical” to Sami Center
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — It’s the weekend when high schools perform their fall plays and musicals between athletic seasons. In Spirit Lake, Senior Maggie McKimm says “Suessical the Musical” is on stage at the Sami Center tonight and tomorrow afternoon. McKimm tells KICD News the...
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Preparing For Annual Auction
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer is making final preparation for its annual auction that acts as a big fundraiser. Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News Saturday’s auction will begin with dinner and then work its way into the auction that has some big items up to for bids.
Iowa Great Lakes Chamber Holds Annual Meeting
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — Members of the Iowa Great Lakes Area chamber of Commerce held their annual meeting Monday night. The new board chairman is Andy Lux. The Large Business of the Year award went to Sunshine Foods in Milford, the Small Business of the Year award went to Boji Spudz from Arnolds Park, and the overall Chamber Member of the Year was presented to West O Beer.
Batschletet Keynotes Spencer Veteran’s Day Program
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Communities across the area recognized veterans for their service with a series of special programs yesterday for Veteran’s Day. The keynote speaker in Spencer was retired Army Major General Allen Batschelet. Batschelet says he’s happy to consult and mentor any young man or woman considering...
Wills and Jones Retain Seats in Iowa House
John Wills from Spirit Lake has won his 5th election to the statehouse, this time in district number 10 all of Dickinson and Palo Alto Counties, Northern Clay County, and Southwest Kossuth County. Wills received Ten thousand six votes, or about 76 percent. Independent candidate Dan Wahl – also from...
Clay County Voter Turnout Similar to That of 2018 General Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Voters in Clay County made sure their individual voices were heard by going to the polls on Tuesday. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke says these numbers are similar to that of the 2018 General Election when many of the same offices were up for grabs. Based...
Ash Tree Removal Beginning Next Week in Part of Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board got an update on Tuesday on the process of removing ash trees from portions of the community after the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in town earlier this year. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says trees begin to be taken out...
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Former Lake Park Church Destroyed by Fire
The former Methodist church building in Lake Park has been destroyed after going up in flames early Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Brandon Ehret says the old wooden structure in the northwest corner of town was already engulfed by fire when his crew arrived on scene around midnight. Ehret says the...
Suspicious Vehicle Report Results in Weapons Charge
Curlew, IA (KICD)– An Oregon woman is facing a weapons charge after police in Palo Alto County investigated a suspicious vehicle report last week. The Communications Center received several complaints of a suspicious vehicle traveling through the count last Tuesday with deputies with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office locating it early the next morning in Curlew.
