Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway PlatformAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Drags Pedestrian in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Related
NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation
RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey
We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey
This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
15 of the best Christmas festivals to attend in NJ in 2022
Chilly temperatures, mittens, hot cocoa, twinkling lights, the fresh smell of evergreen and holly…. The holidays are in the air in New Jersey and it’s time to grab the family and some friends and celebrate all the state has to offer. Here are 15 of some of the...
Fantastic Fall Festival Happening Saturday in Lakehurst, New Jersey
Looking for something fun to do Saturday with a chance to win fabulous prizes and help a local charity? Then the Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest may be the thing for you this weekend. The Fall Into Fall Gift Auction and Food Fest happen on Saturday, November...
NJ American Water to replace water mains in 2 Somerset Co. towns
More than 9,000 feet of water main will be replaced in Bernards Township and North Plainfield this November, according to a release Thursday from New Jersey American Water. The 6- and 8-inch, cast-iron water lines, which will be supplanted by 8-inch ductile iron, date back as far as the 1930s, NJAW said.
Allaire Community Farm In Wall, NJ Set A Record Perfect For The Holiday Season
According to NJ1015.com, the Jersey Shore is about to be part of another world record. Could it be the world's longest boardwalk? Or what about the world's largest slice of pizza?! How cool would that be!. But these guesses are not even close. This new record is being set at...
New York man tried getting a loaded gun by security at a New Jersey Airport
A New York man who tried getting a stolen and loaded gun through security at Newark Liberty International Airport will spend the next three plus years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. Desmond Herring, 48, of Newburgh, New York had his carry-on bag inspected by TSA at Newark...
Salute to Our Armed Forces Family On This Veterans Day in Ocean County, NJ
Friday, November 11th is Veterans Day 2022. It is a day to honor our military families and the sacrifices they made to serve our nation and protect our nation and provide us with the freedoms we enjoy as Americans. This Veterans Day I bring to you a local military author...
Another Toms River, NJ Business Seems To Have Met An Unfortunate Fate
The rumor mill is once again swirling, and I'm just trying to find a couple of possible answers. The restaurant business is a tough one to be in both as an employee and an owner, but it seems like lately more and more restaurants and eateries are closing their doors.
NJ election officials get court order to check machines for ‘stuck’ ballots
A Superior Court judge granted Mercer County elections officials permission to open up all the voting machines to make sure no ballots are “stuck” inside the emergency slots utilized to collect completed ballots on Election Day. Superintendent of Elections Nathanial Walker made the request so the machines could...
So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey
We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work
It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
Ex-con sentenced for trying to sneak loaded gun through Newark Liberty
A New York man who's prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a past conviction has been sentenced to three years in prison for attempting to get a loaded firearm through security at Newark Liberty International Airport a year ago. Desmond Herring, 48, was sentenced on Friday to 37 months...
Trenton, NJ man murdered girlfriend, hid her remains, officials say
Having already been charged with moving and concealing his girlfriend's remains, a Trenton man is now accused of being the one who caused her death. Alton Eubanks, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 41-year-old Corrine Daniels, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
Became a murderer after NJ COVID release: Killer blows kiss to victim’s family
An Asbury Park man who had been released from prison early during the pandemic before going on to kill his two lovers in a New Hampshire hotel room last year taunted relatives during his sentencing. Theodore Luckey, 43, of Asbury Park, pleaded guilty to the murders of Nathan Cashman, 28,...
Video shows frantic moments before fatal police shooting in Paterson, NJ
Video released by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General show the frantic minutes leading up to the shooting death of a Florida man by a Paterson police officer. The incident happened on October 10. The four videos, taken from both city surveillance cameras and private security cameras, show...
Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ
The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
Just tragic – Elderly dog abandoned on Paterson, NJ, street
Animal Control officers in Paterson are trying to figure out who abandoned an elderly dog who was found on the street and on the brink of starvation. The puggle/boxer mix named "Wilma" was taken to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and then transferred to Country Willow Veterinary Hospital, where she is still being evaluated.
What ‘Good Nurse’ left out: Netflix documentary gets deeper into NJ killer cover up
A Netflix documentary called “Capturing the Killer Nurse” debuts this week and sheds light on New Jersey serial killer Charles Cullen, who murdered at least 29 people over his 16 years as a nurse in hospitals in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The West Orange native is suspected...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0