Hoboken, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

NJ town blocks show by Proud Boys founder, fearing confrontation

RUTHERFORD – Borough officials stepped in Thursday to block the founder of the far-right Proud Boys from holding a comedy show at a downtown arts center. Gavin McInnes had been planning to bring the “Cognitive Dissidents Tour” to Queens, New York, but the venue canceled it Monday and McInnes tried to shift it to the Williams Center in Rutherford.
RUTHERFORD, NJ
A Boujie New Bakery Brings a Delicious Taste of France to New Jersey

We've all had a day where we wish we could up and go to France, especially after watching one too many episodes of Emily in Paris on Netflix. Who could blame us? France is known for romance, beautiful architecture, rich history, and delicious food. And since its unrealistic (and frankly too expensive) to hop on a plane to France anytime soon, authentic French food in New Jersey is the next best thing.
PRINCETON, NJ
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
So Disgusting, We Have To Do Better New Jersey

We Need To Do Better. It is horrible the amount of trash I see just driving to work from Bayville to Toms River. How is this even possible for trash to be everywhere? Why is there so much trash around the fence all the time? Are people littering? Do people actually throw trash out their windows? Come on, please tell me that's not true. But, why else would trash be everywhere? The town will come by and clean it up, but in a couple of weeks it will be filled with paper, bags, and cans, once again.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Crooked New Jersey contractor sentenced for taking money, doing no work

It's not a reported Sandy Contractor Fraud-related case, but a similar type of crime was reported, investigated, and now the man responsible has been sentenced. In January of 2018, a resident entered into a contract with Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach who owned Shore GC Group L.L.C. under the request to build a single-family home on a piece of land in Ocean Township, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Female inmate found dead in cell in Hudson County, NJ

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a female inmate at the Hudson County Correctional Facility. According to the prosecutor's office, the lifeless body of a 38-year-old woman was found inside her cell Tuesday morning. Officers and onsite medical personnel tried to help, but she was pronounced deceased at 7:34 a.m., approximately 25 minutes after her body was found, officials said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Just tragic – Elderly dog abandoned on Paterson, NJ, street

Animal Control officers in Paterson are trying to figure out who abandoned an elderly dog who was found on the street and on the brink of starvation. The puggle/boxer mix named "Wilma" was taken to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge and then transferred to Country Willow Veterinary Hospital, where she is still being evaluated.
PATERSON, NJ
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

