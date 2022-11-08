Read full article on original website
How to get Quentin Tarantino tickets for his UK dates
Quentin Tarantino is bringing his book tour in promotion of Cinema Speculation to the UK next year – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The multiple award-winning director analyses some of his favourite films in his new non-fiction book, from Dirty Harry to The Getaway. It’s a collection of essays organised around “key American films from the 1970s”, which inspired him in his youth, and is out now.
Belle And Sebastian postpone UK tour due to a “health issue”
Belle & Sebastian have postponed their UK tour. In a statement posted to Twitter, the Scottish indie septet cited a health issue for the delay to the tour, which was scheduled to kick off in Cardiff on Sunday (November 13). The band promised fans that “we’ll be back with further news as soon as we can”.
Judge Judy says Justin Bieber is “scared to death” of her
TV personality Judge Judy has revealed that there was a time when her former neighbour Justin Bieber was “scared to death” of her. In a new interview with Access Hollywood promoting her new Amazon Prime Video show Judy Justice, Judge Judy Sheindlin spoke about how comments she made concerning Bieber led to him avoiding her at all costs.
Lorde addresses economic realities of touring: “Things are at an almost unprecedented level of difficulty”
Lorde has discussed the current economic realities of touring in a newsletter sent to fans. The singer – who has been on the road for most of the tour touring in support of her third studio album, ‘Solar Power’ – is currently in the midst of a string of South American shows, having completed North American and European runs.
Paul McCartney announces career-spanning ‘7″ Singles’ vinyl boxset
Paul McCartney has announced a new vinyl boxset called ‘The 7″ Singles’ – find all the details below. The former Beatle turned solo icon is due to release the special collection on December 2 (pre-order here). Limited to 3000 copies, the product comprises 80 career-spanning 7″ singles personally curated by McCartney.
Ozzy Osbourne wants to work with Tony Iommi again but not in Black Sabbath
Ozzy Osbourne has said that he’d be happy to work with Tony Iommi again but not on any new Black Sabbath music. The pair formed the iconic metal band in Birmingham in 1969 and played together intermittently until 2017. Even after the band’s break-up Osbourne and Iommi have worked together, most recently on the former’s new solo album ‘Patient Number 9’, which was released this year.
The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell responds to Paul Weller’s dig at Robert Smith
The Cure‘s Roger O’Donnell has responded to Paul Weller’s scathing personal attack on Robert Smith. Former The Jam singer Weller called Smith a “fucking fat cunt” in a lengthy interview for next month’s issue of Record Collector magazine, which is a special Weller edition (via Louder Sound).
Lizzo shares first trailer from her forthcoming HBO documentary ‘Love Lizzo’
The first trailer for a new documentary about Lizzo‘s life and rise to fame has been shared. Love Lizzo, which was announced earlier this year by HBO, is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones. In...
Gareth Southgate says England players will speak out about human rights at World Cup
In a press conference ahead of the football World Cup, England manager Gareth Southgate has said that his players will speak out about human rights abuses in host nation Qatar during the tournament. Speaking after announcing his 26-man squad for the tournament, which begins next Sunday (November 20) and sees...
